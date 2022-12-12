Read full article on original website
U.S. accounting watchdog now able to audit firms in China
NEW YORK/HONG KONG/WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has gotten full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Ultra Safe Nuclear and Lappeenranta University of Technology to Explore First Advanced Research Microreactor in Finland
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Seattle-based Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation and Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT) in Lappeenranta, Finland today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to further examine deployment of the Ultra Safe Nuclear Micro-Modular™ Reactor (MMR®) as a research and test reactor in city of Lappeenranta at or near the University’s campus. The reactor will be operated as a training, research and test facility and will connect to the district heating network of Lappeenrannan Energia, the municipally owned energy company providing carbon-free district heating to the university, city and surrounding area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005887/en/ Rector Juha-Matti Saksa of LUT and CEO Francesco Venneri of Ultra Safe Nuclear sign agreement to study MMR advanced reactor deployment at Finland’s leading climate university to support their vital decarbonization mission. (Photo: Business Wire)
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available per household through covidtests.gov starting Thursday. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year’s. The administration is putting personnel and equipment on standby should they be needed to help overwhelmed hospitals and nursing homes, as was necessary in earlier...
Potentially deadly Strep A cases are on the rise in children as the WHO warns countries to ‘be vigilant’
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also looking into a "possible increase" in such cases among children, according to the agency's website Thursday.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine army chief warns Moscow preparing for new Kyiv attack as Putin seeks new economic ties
Valeriy Zaluzhny warns Putin’s forces regrouping before renewed attack in 2023; Russia looking to overcome impact of sanctions
Distrust mars deal to relaunch Sudan's transition
KHARTOUM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - An agreement to relaunch a political transition in Sudan and unlock billions of dollars in frozen international support faces many pitfalls, including distrust of the signatories and splits over issues left to a second phase of talks, analysts say.
