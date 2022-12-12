ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Westinghouse and Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe Sign Agreement for Implementation of First AP1000® Nuclear Power Reactors in Poland

WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company and Polish utility Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe today signed an agreement defining the main principles and path forward for the first Polish nuclear reactors. Last month, the Polish government selected the proven Westinghouse AP1000 ® reactor for its first-ever nuclear energy program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005884/en/ From left: David Durham, President of Energy Systems at Westinghouse, and Tomasz Stępień, President of the Management Board of Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe, during today’s signing ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECO 2030 Completes Production of First Fuel Cell Stack

LYSAKER, NORWAY and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / TECO 2030 (OSE:TECO, OTCQX:TECFF, ISIN:NO0010887516) is pleased to announce the completed production of the world's first fuel cell stack developed and purposely designed for heavy-duty and marine applications. Picture text: From left Tore Enger, Group CEO TECO 2030...
AgEagle Introduces the New eBee VISION Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Drone

To Be Released in 2023, This Innovative Unmanned Aerial System Has Been. Designed to Provide Next Generation, Real-Time Video Surveillance Capabilities to. Military, Public Safety and Commercial Drone Operators Worldwide. WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) ("AgEagle" or the "Company"), an...

