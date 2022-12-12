Read full article on original website
Related
Westinghouse and Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe Sign Agreement for Implementation of First AP1000® Nuclear Power Reactors in Poland
WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company and Polish utility Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe today signed an agreement defining the main principles and path forward for the first Polish nuclear reactors. Last month, the Polish government selected the proven Westinghouse AP1000 ® reactor for its first-ever nuclear energy program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005884/en/ From left: David Durham, President of Energy Systems at Westinghouse, and Tomasz Stępień, President of the Management Board of Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe, during today’s signing ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire)
WacoTrib.com
TECO 2030 Completes Production of First Fuel Cell Stack
LYSAKER, NORWAY and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / TECO 2030 (OSE:TECO, OTCQX:TECFF, ISIN:NO0010887516) is pleased to announce the completed production of the world's first fuel cell stack developed and purposely designed for heavy-duty and marine applications. Picture text: From left Tore Enger, Group CEO TECO 2030...
Shell and Eneco win right to build large Dutch offshore windfarm
AMSTERDAM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A joint venture of Shell (SHEL.L) and Dutch energy company Eneco has won the right to build an offshore wind farm with a capacity of 756 megawatts (MW) in the North Sea, the Dutch government said on Thursday.
WacoTrib.com
Gama Explorations Further Consolidates Land Holdings in the Havre St. Pierre Anorthosite Complex
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Gama Explorations Inc. (CSE:GAMA) ("Gama" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the purchase of a further 32.15 km2 of mineral claims contiguous to the current project footprint of its Tyee Nickel Project in the Havre St. Pierre Anorthosite Complex ("HSP Complex") in south-eastern Quebec.
WacoTrib.com
AgEagle Introduces the New eBee VISION Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Drone
To Be Released in 2023, This Innovative Unmanned Aerial System Has Been. Designed to Provide Next Generation, Real-Time Video Surveillance Capabilities to. Military, Public Safety and Commercial Drone Operators Worldwide. WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) ("AgEagle" or the "Company"), an...
Comments / 0