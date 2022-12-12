ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

The Russians helping Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria

By Nikolay DOYCHINOV, Diana SIMEONOVA
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CChpK_0jfM8l8f00
Refugee children draw in a Bulgarian Black Sea holiday camp, whose Russian owner has being putting up Ukrainian families /AFP

When Ukrainian Elena Bondarenko fled to Bulgaria after Russia invaded, she never imagined she would be taken in by a Russian there.

But that is exactly what happened to the bank clerk from Zaporizhzhia, one of many refugees fleeing the war who have been quietly sheltered by members of the country's 17,500-strong Russian community.

Bondarenko and her mother and two small children were welcomed by a Russian who runs a children's holiday camp near the Black Sea city of Burgas.

At first "it was a shock", Bondarenko, 36, admitted. But "I am happy that not all Russians are aggressors."

"When you are without a roof, and you need to save your children, it does not matter who helps you," said another refugee, 34-year-old Anaida Petrushenko, who fled from Pavlohrad in eastern Ukraine with her three children.

"I never hid the fact that I am Russian because people saw that I wanted to help," said the camp's co-owner, who did not want to be named.

He has taken in about 160 Ukrainian refugees, some of whom were shown the door at nearby hotels when the tourist season started.

While a number of Russians in Bulgaria are helping refugees, a large swathe of the Balkan nation remains resolutely pro-Russian. And the Bulgarian government has often been less than welcoming when it comes to providing accommodation and support, forcing many Ukrainians to leave.

Of the some 932,000, who fled to Bulgaria since the invasion, only some 51,000 remain with less than 10,000 put up by the state, according to official data.

Indeed, the Russian who runs the holiday camp only gets a daily allowance of 7.50 euros ($7.90) per refugee from the Bulgarian government, and even these meagre payments are often delayed.

With some 60 children and 50 elderly people to look after, the Russian and his Bulgarian partner are having to cover the extra costs themselves.

While they lambast the Bulgarian government for failing to provide language courses or help the refugees find work, with winter closing in they say they cannot close the camp.

- 'Ashamed' -

Volunteers have been the main driving force behind relief efforts for refugees, with Bulgaria woefully unprepared for the influx of Ukrainians following the Russian invasion in late February.

Despite their efforts, some of the Russians helping Ukrainians are uncomfortable about admitting who they are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvHqo_0jfM8l8f00
A Ukrainian child plays in the yard of a Bulgarian holiday camp run by a Russian investor /AFP

"I came up with this phrase, 'I was born in Russia,'" a 47-year-old Russian translator, who lives in nearby Varna, told AFP.

"It was less painful for me to put it this way. I can't describe this feeling of being ashamed of your own motherland," she told AFP, fearing giving her name in case it got her mother back home into trouble.

Having driven hundreds of kilometres to fetch people from the border with Romania, she is still putting up several families in her and her sister's Airbnb apartments in Varna.

- 'Collective responsibility' -

Another Russian in Varna, Viktor Bakurevich, told AFP that he had "decided to take some responsibility for these people who have suffered from the war."

"I do not believe in collective guilt but I do believe in collective responsibility," said the father-of-three, who moved to Bulgaria 14 years ago and founded his Russian grocery chain Berezka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8Myv_0jfM8l8f00
Russian businessman Viktor Bakurevic, who has been helping Ukrainian refugees and employing some in his shops in Bulgaria /AFP

Feeling "immense shame", he publicly declared his opposition to the war from the outset and has hired about 50 Ukrainian refugees in addition to dozens of Ukrainians who already worked in his stores across Bulgaria.

Bakurevich is still providing daily food supplies and hot meals to support 100 refugees sheltered in a government recreation centre near Varna.

One of his Ukrainian refugee employees, Oksana Shurdova, 48, said the salary that provided for her family mattered more than the "Russian grocery" sign at the door.

"My relatives know that not all Russians support the policy of the Russian government... They don't generalise," she said as a communist-era monument honouring Bulgarian-Soviet friendship looked down on the city from a nearby hill.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin suggests possibility of settlement to end war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin mentioned a potential settlement to end his war in Ukraine on Friday while still claiming that his “special military operation” was going to plan. “The settlement process as a whole, yes, it will probably be difficult and will take some time. But one way or another, all participants in this process will have to agree with the realities that are taking shape on the ground,” the Russia president said during remarks at a press-conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
CNN

Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill

Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
Daily Beast

Backfired: Putin’s Prison Recruits Spiral Out of Russia’s Control

Russia’s most deranged gambit in its war against Ukraine is rapidly turning into a crisis as military leaders lose control over the prison inmates freed in exchange for a stint on the battlefield. About 20 armed inmates fled from the frontline in occupied Donetsk in recent days and the...
americanmilitarynews.com

Zelenskiy says more measures coming after decree banning religious organizations with links to Russia

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said measures to guarantee Ukraine’s “spiritual independence” will continue after Ukraine on December 2 banned the activities of religious organizations “affiliated with centers of influence” in Russia.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Ukrainian Commandos Destroy Attack Helicopters At Russian Air Base

Video has emerged showing what are believed to be Ukrainian commandos planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters, ultimately leading to their destruction. The footage, taken toward the end of October 2022, was filmed at Veretye air base in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, some 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, and posted to the social networking app Telegram.
AFP

AFP

99K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy