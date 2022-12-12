Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. has seemingly been rejected by two of the three NFL teams that he tried to join
ODELL Beckham Jr. has seemingly missed out on the opportunity to join the Buffalo Bills after the AFC leaders signed Cole Beasley. Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys found a new receiver in T.Y. Hilton, likely taking another team Beckham had an interest in out of the OBJ sweepstakes. Beasley...
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill calls out the Chiefs and wants to face them in the playoffs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s former team the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares he would love the opportunity to face his former team and warns them he’s going to show out. Tyreek said: “I still got love for all them boys but when we meet it’s showtime. They better have two people on me because the cheetah will be arriving!”
RG3 Apologizes for On-Air Racial Slur: ’Not What I Meant to Say’
The clip of him on live television went viral Monday night.
NFL Fans Lose It After Bill Clinton Apparently Falls Asleep During Giants-Eagles Game
Former United States President Bill Clinton was on hand for the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 48-22 victory over the New York Giants Sunday. Clinton watched from a suite inside MetLife Stadium, though he didn’t appear to be too enthused by the action taking place in front of him. Fans in the suite over filmed Clinton apparently taking a power nap while the league’s best team went to work.
Cleveland Browns Announce Crushing Season-Ending Injury
One of the Cleveland Browns' more reliable defensive players is headed to season-ending IR. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Browns placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) on IR, ending his regular season." Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals. A former second-round pick out of Notre...
Yardbarker
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
Veteran NFL Quarterack Benched For 'Performance Based' Reasons
The Atlanta Falcons have dominated headlines on the Monday following Week 15 of the NFL season. This morning, Falcons' head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder would be the team's starting signal caller for the rest of the year, taking the role from veteran ...
Cole Beasley comes out of retirement, sign with Buffalo Bills
WR Cole Beasley, who retired in October after spending two weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad, has come out of retirement to sign with the practice squad of his former team, the Buffalo Bills.
NFL Analysis Network
Bengals Get Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Cincinnati Bengals were able to run their winning streak up to five games in Week 14, defeating the Cleveland Browns and exacting some revenge from their loss on Halloween. But, it wasn’t all positive as the Bengals came out of the game with some serious injury concerns. On...
Yardbarker
Rob Gronkowski open to Tom Brady reunion but not with Buccaneers
Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski sounds open to a reunion with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady — as long as it doesn't involve playing. "That would be a great team to have him here at Fox," Gronkowski said about Brady while speaking with USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon, as shared by Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire/USA Today. "You know, he’s a commentator, I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each other. That would be a lot of fun."
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Drew Brees to serve as Purdue assistant for Citrus Bowl
Ex-Purdue star Drew Brees will serve as an assistant coach for the Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl and can also participate in recruiting activities.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
It really feels like there's going to be some wildcard madness in 2022. Let's be honest: the top tier of the NFL is feeling a bit predictable as we move inside of a month until the playoffs. The true contenders are who they are, and we can comfortably write 9-10 names into the tournament right now.
Sean Payton Has Brutally Honest Tua Tagovailoa Admission
Because of his size and accuracy, Tua Tagovailoa has often been compared to Drew Brees. Sean Payton disagrees with that comparison. The former New Orleans Saints head coach appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd after Tagovailoa struggled in Sunday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. After Cowherd called the likeness "unfair" and said Brees didn't get his proper respect as an athlete, Payton concurred that Brees was a "fantastic athlete" who got overlooked by people only focusing on height, weight, size, and speed.
Aidan Hutchinson declares what Detroit Lions fans have been dying to hear
The last time the Detroit Lions were truly a contender, Aidan Hutchinson was not even a twinkle in his parent’s eyes. In fact, the last time the Lions won a playoff game was all the way back in 1991 when they destroyed the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome. Yours truly was at that game, and there was a feeling of electricity and a belief that the Lions would finally win a Super Bowl. That was over 30 years ago, and since then, a phrase has been uttered way too often to describe the Lions. That phrase, of course, is Same Old Lions.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Wearing a Jersey They Don’t Wear Often vs. Miami
The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins this Saturday night, for what will be the third consecutive game against an AFC East opponent, and just the second home game against an AFC East rival this season. The game will be broadcast locally on channel 7 and across the country on...
Significant Snow Storm Forecasted For Week 15 NFL Game
NFL fans were upset earlier this season when the league moved a game out of Buffalo rather than having it be played with several feet of snow on the ground. But this week, fans might not only get to see a snow game, but one in primetime. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, meteorologists ...
Sporting News
Week 15 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, JK Dobbins, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The fantasy football playoffs are finally here, and with three games on Saturday (Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills), fantasy owners will have less time to make some crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 15 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
49ers vs. Seahawks odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 15 'Thursday Night Football'
When the 49ers travel to play the Seahawks to open Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season on "Thursday Night Football (8:15 p.m ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking to wrap up the NFC West title. San Francisco (9-4) has a two-game lead over Seattle (7-6) in the...
