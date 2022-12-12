Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Fed Caps 2022 With 7th Rate Hike. What’s Next?
The Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday — a reprieve from several other higher rate hikes in 2022. You know the bar is set low when you call a rate increase of 50 basis points a reprieve, but that’s what seven Fed rate hikes in one year will do to a country. In its quest to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve previously raised the federal funds rate by 75 basis points four times in 2022 following two smaller...
Westinghouse and Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe Sign Agreement for Implementation of First AP1000® Nuclear Power Reactors in Poland
WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company and Polish utility Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe today signed an agreement defining the main principles and path forward for the first Polish nuclear reactors. Last month, the Polish government selected the proven Westinghouse AP1000 ® reactor for its first-ever nuclear energy program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005884/en/ From left: David Durham, President of Energy Systems at Westinghouse, and Tomasz Stępień, President of the Management Board of Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe, during today’s signing ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire)
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Russia's financial sector
The Department of the Treasury has designated 18 Russian entities for their role in financing Russia's war in Ukraine.
Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in an effort to cool the economy and slow inflation
Binance CEO Says Deposits Are ‘Coming Back In' But Sees ‘Bumpy' Road Ahead for the Crypto Firm
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao on Wednesday said that the situation has "stabilized" at his cryptocurrency exchange, in a bid to assuage investors' fears. His comments come after Binance temporarily halted withdrawals of the USDC stablecoin on Tuesday while it carried out a "token swap." Zhao reportedly said in an internal...
