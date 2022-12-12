ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Job Hunt December 18, 2022

Quality Assurance Associate (1734447) Job Summary: The employee in this role will work in a team environment to ensure that all company functions are performed in accordance with company policy, procedures and SOPs. Job Responsibilities:. · Scanning/filing/archiving quality records. · Issue controlled documents (Change Requests, Work Orders, etc.)
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Grand Jury Returns Seven Indictments

These cases will be moved to the Circuit Court. Frederick Md (KM) Seven indictments were returned on Friday by the Frederick County Grand Jury. *Lavitira Leshea Edmond, 29, of Frederick, who is charged with 1st degree assault, conspiracy to commit 1st degree assault, two counts of 2nd degree assault, aggravated animal cruelty and animal cruelty for an incident which occurred on November 21st, 2022.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

