These cases will be moved to the Circuit Court. Frederick Md (KM) Seven indictments were returned on Friday by the Frederick County Grand Jury. *Lavitira Leshea Edmond, 29, of Frederick, who is charged with 1st degree assault, conspiracy to commit 1st degree assault, two counts of 2nd degree assault, aggravated animal cruelty and animal cruelty for an incident which occurred on November 21st, 2022.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO