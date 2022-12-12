ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

mocoshow.com

With COVID Cases Rising Again, County Recommends Precautionary Measures to Protect Against Greater Community Spread of Virus

Per Montgomery County: With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region, Montgomery County officials today offered precautionary recommendations to prevent further community spread of the virus. The County’s COVID-19 case rate has risen steadily over the last month and is now more than double the recent low on Nov. 28.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Newborn baby hospitalized after contracting RSV, doctors warn of infection symptoms

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore family got the scare of a lifetime when their baby was admitted to the emergency room for RSV.First-time parents Lindsay Herbert and James Hamilton say they didn't know at first what was wrong with baby Magnolia because they didn't know what sign to look for.Fortunately, their pediatrician noticed during a checkup that their baby couldn't breathe."I was completely shocked," Herbert said.Magnolia was hospitalized with RSV at just 10 days old. She spent six days on oxygen in the emergency room."I had noticed the day before she had coughed a couple of times but I was a...
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Man Hit By Car In Frederick Dies

Police say he did not use the marked pedestrian crosswalk. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man who was hit by a car in Frederick on Sunday evening on West Patrick Street has died. Frederick Police say the man was crossing West Patrick Street at Willowdale Drive around 6 PM when he was hit.
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Government Offices To Delay Opening On Thursday

This is due to expected inclement weather conditions. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick County Government offices will delay opening until 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 15th Official say this is due to the expected winter weather conditions. The liberal leave policy is in effect for county employees. By Kevin McManus.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Government Technology

Maryland Approves School District Plan for Virtual Snow Days

(TNS) — The Maryland State Department of Education has approved Frederick County Public Schools' plan to conduct up to three days of virtual instruction per year on snow days, but the district hasn't decided how it will implement the idea. The Frederick County Board of Education last discussed the...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
washco-md.net

Washington County Cybersecurity Incident Official Update: December 12, 2022

HAGERSTOWN, MD (December 12, 2022) – While Washington County Government continues to make progress on restoring County technology systems, some work remains to ensure that every system is ready for public access before it is brought back online. Washington County’s top priority is to ensure that our community members can access County government services.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Heather Jauquet

MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School Calendar

Board member shares concerns about lack of representation in the responses. The Montgomery County Board of Education met on Thursday, December 6, 2022, at Rockville’s Carver Educational Services Center at 12:30 pm. After the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting began with community comments from MCEA president Jennifer Martin, teachers, parents, and students. Next, the meeting covered the proposal and approval of the 2023-2024 school calendar.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

