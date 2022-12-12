BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore family got the scare of a lifetime when their baby was admitted to the emergency room for RSV.First-time parents Lindsay Herbert and James Hamilton say they didn't know at first what was wrong with baby Magnolia because they didn't know what sign to look for.Fortunately, their pediatrician noticed during a checkup that their baby couldn't breathe."I was completely shocked," Herbert said.Magnolia was hospitalized with RSV at just 10 days old. She spent six days on oxygen in the emergency room."I had noticed the day before she had coughed a couple of times but I was a...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO