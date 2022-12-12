Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
With COVID Cases Rising Again, County Recommends Precautionary Measures to Protect Against Greater Community Spread of Virus
Per Montgomery County: With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region, Montgomery County officials today offered precautionary recommendations to prevent further community spread of the virus. The County’s COVID-19 case rate has risen steadily over the last month and is now more than double the recent low on Nov. 28.
WTOP
How you can treat the flu and protect yourself in the midst of the ‘tripledemic’
The trifecta of the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus have hit the D.C. area hard — reports show the region is facing the most confirmed cases in the country in the new “tripledemic.”. As hospitals face staffing shortages and an overwhelming number of new patients, some local...
Newborn baby hospitalized after contracting RSV, doctors warn of infection symptoms
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore family got the scare of a lifetime when their baby was admitted to the emergency room for RSV.First-time parents Lindsay Herbert and James Hamilton say they didn't know at first what was wrong with baby Magnolia because they didn't know what sign to look for.Fortunately, their pediatrician noticed during a checkup that their baby couldn't breathe."I was completely shocked," Herbert said.Magnolia was hospitalized with RSV at just 10 days old. She spent six days on oxygen in the emergency room."I had noticed the day before she had coughed a couple of times but I was a...
NBC Washington
Montgomery County Public Schools Warns of Fentanyl-Laced Drugs After Students Overdose
Three public school students in Montgomery County, Maryland, overdosed while at school in recent months and were revived with the drug Narcan, the school system says. Montgomery County Public Schools held a demonstration at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville Tuesday to show how to use the life-saving opioid antidote.
wypr.org
Baltimore County and University of Maryland Medical System to pay tuition for future nurses
Baltimore County and The University of Maryland Medical System are willing to pay the community college tuition for 30 students to begin as certified nursing assistants then continue to become licensed practical nurses. In exchange, they will be guaranteed a job at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Baltimore County leaders announced on Monday.
The Shepherds Staff fight to meet demands for people in crisis in Carroll County
A non-denominational Christian outreach and service center having difficulty meeting demand from people in crisis in Carroll County this Christmas.
Inmate at AACO Detention Center escapes, gets captured 20 minutes later
Deputies were alerted to an escape of an inmate at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, the inmate was captured 20 minutes later after a brief standoff in Anne Arundel County.
echo-pilot.com
Update: Washington County Public Schools closed due to storm, others delayed
We knew it was going to happen sooner or later. Winter weather forecasts are leading to closings and cancellations in the Interstate 81 corridor. If your group or organization is canceling an event due to weather Thursday or Friday, let us know at news@herald-mail.com. Here's a list of closings we've...
wfmd.com
Driving Could Be Tricky As Frederick County, Surrounding Jurisdictions Face The First Winter Storm Of The Season
Residents are urged to take it slow if they must drive on Thursday. Frederick, Md (KM) The first winter precipitation of the season forecast for Thursday could make traveling very dangerous, especially with freezing rain and possibly sleet in the forecast. The National Weather Service has placed Frederick and Carroll...
Mother whose child died of fentanyl overdose surrenders to police in Prince William County
Tiffany Nicole Stokes of Gainesville, Maryland has turned herself in to police after her 20-month-old child died of a fentanyl overdose.
wfmd.com
Man Hit By Car In Frederick Dies
Police say he did not use the marked pedestrian crosswalk. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man who was hit by a car in Frederick on Sunday evening on West Patrick Street has died. Frederick Police say the man was crossing West Patrick Street at Willowdale Drive around 6 PM when he was hit.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Government Offices To Delay Opening On Thursday
This is due to expected inclement weather conditions. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick County Government offices will delay opening until 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 15th Official say this is due to the expected winter weather conditions. The liberal leave policy is in effect for county employees. By Kevin McManus.
Alert Issued For Teen Mom In Maryland Reported Missing With Infant Twin Boys
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down a missing teenager who may be in the company of her young children. The Montgomery County Department of Police issued an alert on Tuesday, Dec. 13 as they attempt to locate Yaquelin Suleyma Hernandez Ramirez, …
Government Technology
Maryland Approves School District Plan for Virtual Snow Days
(TNS) — The Maryland State Department of Education has approved Frederick County Public Schools' plan to conduct up to three days of virtual instruction per year on snow days, but the district hasn't decided how it will implement the idea. The Frederick County Board of Education last discussed the...
fox5dc.com
4 inmates hospitalized after incident at Prince George’s County Department of Corrections
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Authorities say four inmates were hospitalized after an incident at the Prince George's County Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro. Officials say the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. Monday. The incident is still under investigation.
Baltimore County woman asks for help after fatal crash ends her pregnancy
On September 1, Jessica Crouch was on Seminary Service Road waiting to make a left turn into her driveway when her life quickly changed.
washco-md.net
Washington County Cybersecurity Incident Official Update: December 12, 2022
HAGERSTOWN, MD (December 12, 2022) – While Washington County Government continues to make progress on restoring County technology systems, some work remains to ensure that every system is ready for public access before it is brought back online. Washington County’s top priority is to ensure that our community members can access County government services.
wfmd.com
House Fire In Carroll County Tuesday Morning Due To Unattended Candle
Damage is estimated at $50,000. Woodbine, Md (KM) An unattended candle igniting combustibles is being labeled the cause of a house fire in Carroll County early Tuesday morning. The State Fire Marshal’s Office says fire fighters were dispatched to the 7315 Woodbine Road at 3:37 AM for a fire in...
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
