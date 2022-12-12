ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

Tron Price Prediction: Why TRX Could Outperform BTC and ETH

Tron price is up over 5% and showing positive signs above $0.055 against the US Dollar. TRX could outperform bitcoin and rise further towards $0.060. Tron price is trading in a positive zone well above the $0.0520 pivot level against the US dollar. The price is showing positive signs above...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Hints At Potential Reversal, Buy The Dip?

Bitcoin price gained pace above the $17,500 resistance after the US CPI release. BTC tested the $18,000 resistance and might correct lower in the short-term. Bitcoin was able to clear the $17,450 and $17,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $17,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC

AVAX Eyes The Next Resistance, Is It Time To Go Long?

The Avalanche (AVAX) price has been undetermined for quite a number of weeks now. The altcoin is now logging gains on the daily chart as it rose over 3% in that time frame. The coin shows signs of optimism ever since it moved up from the $12.90 support mark. The...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Crystal Ball – What Happens To BTC After Christmas 2022?

Bitcoin and the broader crypto market rapidly reversed course in response to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s announcement of a 50-basis-point increase in interest rates, erasing any gains made before the disclosure. The Federal Reserve has been steadily raising interest rates in an effort to ease the economy and rein...
msn.com

The Dow industrials are on the verge of a ‘golden cross,’ even as BlackRock predicts recession like no other

Despite worries about inflation and an impending recession, there is at least one sign that some bullish market technical analysts might latch onto. An upbeat golden cross appears to be forming in the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than nine months after a bearish death cross formed back in March, as the hawkish agenda of the Federal Reserve shattered bullishness on Wall Street.
Boston 25 News WFXT

U.S. stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% as of 2:16 p.m. Eastern, with roughly 95% of stocks in the benchmark index...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Poised To Continue Its Rally As Whales Turn Bullish After 14 Months

The bitcoin price has seen a minor rally ahead of yesterday’s FOMC meeting and has held relatively strong despite the hawkish outlook from the US central bank. A look at the daily chart of BTC shows that the price managed to hold above $18,600. After an exuberant euphoria following the release of CPI data, bitcoin seems ready for a consolidation phase for now.
NEWSBTC

VanEck’s Bitcoin Prediction Stands At $10K-$12K By Q1 2023

VanEck is one of a handful of companies that continues to fight for the approval of a Bitcoin Spot ETF. The U.S. investment management firm received a resounding rejection from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in November 2021 after a three-year battle. Just six months later, on June 24...
NEWSBTC

Why This Bitcoin Bearish Divergence Could Spell Doom For BTC Rally

A quant has explained how this bearish divergence in Bitcoin on-chain data can lead to a short-term correction in the price. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder SOPR Has Been Slowing Down Despite Price Going Up. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a gap has been forming in the purchasing...
The Apple Maven

A Good Reason To Buy Apple Stock in December

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report is still trying to shake off the most recent wave of bearishness triggered by the supply issues in China. Share price remained stable around $150 for a couple of weeks before sinking to the low $140s in the past couple of trading days.
u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 8

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin (DOGE) Climbs 2.58% In 24 Hours, Can It Reach $0.1 Before The Week Runs Out?

Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen some positive movement in the last day despite the market onslaught. The meme coin was able to see more than 2.5% gains at a time when the majority of the crypto market was struggling price-wise. Currently, DOGE is still standing at a good short-term level but $0.1 remains the level to beat for the digital asset.
NEWSBTC

Why The GBTC Discount Could Lead To A Bitcoin Sell-Off

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) remains the largest bitcoin trust in the world with billions of dollars worth of BTC, but in the last year, the trust has had a hard time keeping up with the market. The result of this has been a large premium that has continued to widen through the bear market. Currently, the GBTC is trading at a record-high premium, which has sparked speculations of a potential BTC sell-off in the pipeline.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price targets stretch to $19K as BTC jumps 4% from daily lows

Bitcoin (BTC) stayed higher after a $17,000 liquidity grab on Dec. 9 as traders targeted further upside. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD cooling volatility once more after hitting $17,300 on Bitstamp. The pair had begun by taking liquidity at the Dec. 8 Wall Street open, this...
NEWSBTC

Solana Price Sees Downside, New Low On The Horizon?

The Solana price slid more than 3% over the last 24 hours and landed in the red. The price of the asset has been consolidating over the past few weeks. SOL has been struggling to get past its immediate resistance mark, which is further fueling the coin’s downslide. In the last week, the altcoin depreciated by over 4%.
NEWSBTC

Binance Coin Facing Massive Sell Pressure? Mithril Team Wants 200,000 BNB Back

In an announcement today, Binance declared that based on recent reviews, it has decided to delist the Mithril (MITH), Tribe (TRIBE), Augur (REP) and Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) tokens on December 22, 09:00 (UTC) and cease trading on all trading pairs. As stated in a blog post about the...
International Business Times

Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll

The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...

