The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
NEWSBTC
Tron Price Prediction: Why TRX Could Outperform BTC and ETH
Tron price is up over 5% and showing positive signs above $0.055 against the US Dollar. TRX could outperform bitcoin and rise further towards $0.060. Tron price is trading in a positive zone well above the $0.0520 pivot level against the US dollar. The price is showing positive signs above...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Hints At Potential Reversal, Buy The Dip?
Bitcoin price gained pace above the $17,500 resistance after the US CPI release. BTC tested the $18,000 resistance and might correct lower in the short-term. Bitcoin was able to clear the $17,450 and $17,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $17,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
AVAX Eyes The Next Resistance, Is It Time To Go Long?
The Avalanche (AVAX) price has been undetermined for quite a number of weeks now. The altcoin is now logging gains on the daily chart as it rose over 3% in that time frame. The coin shows signs of optimism ever since it moved up from the $12.90 support mark. The...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Crystal Ball – What Happens To BTC After Christmas 2022?
Bitcoin and the broader crypto market rapidly reversed course in response to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s announcement of a 50-basis-point increase in interest rates, erasing any gains made before the disclosure. The Federal Reserve has been steadily raising interest rates in an effort to ease the economy and rein...
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
msn.com
The Dow industrials are on the verge of a ‘golden cross,’ even as BlackRock predicts recession like no other
Despite worries about inflation and an impending recession, there is at least one sign that some bullish market technical analysts might latch onto. An upbeat golden cross appears to be forming in the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than nine months after a bearish death cross formed back in March, as the hawkish agenda of the Federal Reserve shattered bullishness on Wall Street.
U.S. stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% as of 2:16 p.m. Eastern, with roughly 95% of stocks in the benchmark index...
Stocks will see 'fireworks' in the last 5 weeks of the year as cooler November inflation to be another game changer, Fundstrat says
Stocks could see "fireworks" through year-end on cooling November inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Lee said inflation pressures are in the rearview, with November CPI set to be a game changer. He predicted the S&P 500 to reach as high as 4,500 by year-end, around 10% higher from current levels.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Poised To Continue Its Rally As Whales Turn Bullish After 14 Months
The bitcoin price has seen a minor rally ahead of yesterday’s FOMC meeting and has held relatively strong despite the hawkish outlook from the US central bank. A look at the daily chart of BTC shows that the price managed to hold above $18,600. After an exuberant euphoria following the release of CPI data, bitcoin seems ready for a consolidation phase for now.
NEWSBTC
VanEck’s Bitcoin Prediction Stands At $10K-$12K By Q1 2023
VanEck is one of a handful of companies that continues to fight for the approval of a Bitcoin Spot ETF. The U.S. investment management firm received a resounding rejection from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in November 2021 after a three-year battle. Just six months later, on June 24...
NEWSBTC
Why This Bitcoin Bearish Divergence Could Spell Doom For BTC Rally
A quant has explained how this bearish divergence in Bitcoin on-chain data can lead to a short-term correction in the price. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder SOPR Has Been Slowing Down Despite Price Going Up. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a gap has been forming in the purchasing...
A Good Reason To Buy Apple Stock in December
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report is still trying to shake off the most recent wave of bearishness triggered by the supply issues in China. Share price remained stable around $150 for a couple of weeks before sinking to the low $140s in the past couple of trading days.
u.today
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 8
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) Climbs 2.58% In 24 Hours, Can It Reach $0.1 Before The Week Runs Out?
Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen some positive movement in the last day despite the market onslaught. The meme coin was able to see more than 2.5% gains at a time when the majority of the crypto market was struggling price-wise. Currently, DOGE is still standing at a good short-term level but $0.1 remains the level to beat for the digital asset.
NEWSBTC
Why The GBTC Discount Could Lead To A Bitcoin Sell-Off
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) remains the largest bitcoin trust in the world with billions of dollars worth of BTC, but in the last year, the trust has had a hard time keeping up with the market. The result of this has been a large premium that has continued to widen through the bear market. Currently, the GBTC is trading at a record-high premium, which has sparked speculations of a potential BTC sell-off in the pipeline.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price targets stretch to $19K as BTC jumps 4% from daily lows
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed higher after a $17,000 liquidity grab on Dec. 9 as traders targeted further upside. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD cooling volatility once more after hitting $17,300 on Bitstamp. The pair had begun by taking liquidity at the Dec. 8 Wall Street open, this...
NEWSBTC
Solana Price Sees Downside, New Low On The Horizon?
The Solana price slid more than 3% over the last 24 hours and landed in the red. The price of the asset has been consolidating over the past few weeks. SOL has been struggling to get past its immediate resistance mark, which is further fueling the coin’s downslide. In the last week, the altcoin depreciated by over 4%.
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin Facing Massive Sell Pressure? Mithril Team Wants 200,000 BNB Back
In an announcement today, Binance declared that based on recent reviews, it has decided to delist the Mithril (MITH), Tribe (TRIBE), Augur (REP) and Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) tokens on December 22, 09:00 (UTC) and cease trading on all trading pairs. As stated in a blog post about the...
International Business Times
Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll
The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
