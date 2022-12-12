ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Trade Rumors

“From the outside, I don’t sense resistance on his part this year,” Van Gundy said, via Mannix. “I don’t see him pouting about coming off the bench. He’s not making passive-aggressive comments in the media. I see acceptance from a guy who’s trying to make it work.”
Watch: Bol Bol blows roof off Amway Center with highlight-reel coast-to-coast dunk

The Orlando Magics' 7-foot-2 phenom Bol Bol nearly took the roof off the Amway Center on Wednesday night, victimizing the Atlanta Hawks with a magnificent coast-to-coast play. With four minutes left in the first half, Bol grabbed a defensive board dribbled upcourt, spun past De'Andre Hunter and euro-stepped by Trae Young before hammering an emphatic two-handed slam, sending the crowd and his teammates on the bench into a frenzy.
Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the 10-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
Former rival takes hilarious shot at LeBron James

One former rival is among those who wants to inspect LeBron James’ 2020 championship ring for a Mickey Mouse logo. The NBA announced on Tuesday that the league’s major individual awards now have new names and trophies. Michael Jordan (Most Valuable Player), Hakeem Olajuwon (Defensive Player of the Year) and Wilt Chamberlain (Rookie of the Year) are among the icons whose names and likenesses will now adorn those awards.
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are two of the most notable TV personalities in sports. Their show "Undisputed" is one of the most successful sports talk shows around, as their opposite opinions and willingness to debate them has many viewers hooked. It is not uncommon for the two analysts to...
Video Shows Patrick Mahomes Leaving His Teammates In Shock

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes amazes fans every week. Whether it is his ability to move the ball a long distance in a very short amount of time, or his ability to stay at the very top of his game every week, Mahomes continues to shock and amaze football fans.
Steve Kerr shares update on Stephen Curry's shoulder injury

Kerr was asked after the game about the status of Curry. “He’s going to get an MRI tomorrow,” Kerry said. “He was ruled out midway through the fourth (quarter). The training staff told me he wasn’t going to play the rest of the night. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”
Detroit Pistons’ Bold Trade Plans For Bojan Bogdanovic

The 2022-23 season has not gone as planned thus far for the Detroit Pistons. There was some hope within the organization that they could challenge for a playoff spot via the NBA Play-In Tournament. Not even 30 games into the season, that no longer seems to be an attainable goal.
