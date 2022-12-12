ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Yardbarker

Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team

It’s unclear if legendary quarterback Tom Brady will continue to play football after this year. Though he was expected to retire after this season, it’s been revealed that “all options are on the table” for his quarterback future after some massive personal changes and the fact that he is still able to dominate the league. If he Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hints at possible Odell Beckham Jr. signing

Stand by on Odell Beckham Jr. The Dallas Cowboys may have just signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, but team owner Jerry Jones says they are still in pursuit of OBJ. Jones, after praising Beckham and his play-making ability, was asked when the star receiver, who is recovering...
NBC Sports

Bosa explains differences with Seahawks, Rams rivalries

The 49ers have had their fair share of run-ins with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks over the years. San Francisco will reignite its rivalry with Seattle on "Thursday Night Football" at Lumen Field, but for the current 49ers squad, the matchup has lost the sizzle it once had.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Brady jokes Greenlaw's bold autograph request was 's--t for me'

Dre Greenlaw went viral Sunday night for having the gall to ask Tampa Bay star quarterback Tom Brady to autograph the football the 49ers linebacker intercepted in the third quarter of San Francisco’s 35-7 victory over the Buccaneers. It was a moment to remember for Greenlaw. But how did...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Snow At NFL Stadium On Thursday Morning

Lambeau Field is beginning to earn its Frozen Tundra nickname. On Thursday morning, the Green Bay Packers Twitter account posted a video of the snow-covered stadium in Wisconsin. Take a look at the video here:. "It’s beginning to look a lot like December football," the team wrote. The Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI

