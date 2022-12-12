Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Why Brock Purdy Won't Be Overwhelmed in "Hostile" Seattle Environment
Plenty of quarterbacks have quivered when facing the Seahawks in their "hostile" environment. Brock Purdy won't be one of them.
Why Brock Purdy Isn't Another Nick Mullens for the 49ers
Brock Purdy isn't the first rookie quarterback to go off in their starting debut for the 49ers. Nick Mullens did it in 2018 against the Raiders, but Purdy has a better case to sustain it.
Yardbarker
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team
It’s unclear if legendary quarterback Tom Brady will continue to play football after this year. Though he was expected to retire after this season, it’s been revealed that “all options are on the table” for his quarterback future after some massive personal changes and the fact that he is still able to dominate the league. If he Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady Appears to be Dismissive of Bengals' Defense
The Buccaneers host the Bengals on Sunday
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 12/15/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in the latest edition of Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a 49ers-Seahawks prediction and pick, laid out below. San Francisco,...
Brian Baldinger thinks Sauce Gardner will win Defensive Rookie of the Year
NFL Insider Brian Baldinger said on the Audacy Original Podcast “In The Huddle” that he thinks New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner will win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
DeMeco Ryans Sheds a Positive Light on the 49ers' Defensive Line Depth
The defensive line depth is thinning out for the 49ers with injuries piling up, but defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans isn't worried about it all.
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 15 power rankings
All the way up to No. 11 this week are the Detroit Lions.
NBC Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hints at possible Odell Beckham Jr. signing
Stand by on Odell Beckham Jr. The Dallas Cowboys may have just signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, but team owner Jerry Jones says they are still in pursuit of OBJ. Jones, after praising Beckham and his play-making ability, was asked when the star receiver, who is recovering...
NBC Sports
NFL will no longer allow Raiders to use a holder on kickoffs to place football on top of tee
The Raiders’ strategy of using a holder on kickoffs to improve hang time is no longer allowed. The NFL has now reversed course and won’t allow holders to hold the ball on top of the tee, according to FootballZebras.com. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels explained that the Raiders got...
Pitt Offers Notre Dame Transfer TE Cade Berrong
The Pitt Panthers were the first to offer tight end Cane Berrong after he entered the transfer portal.
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey on surging Panthers: They're killin' it
Christian McCaffrey is still a huge asset for the Carolina Panthers. This past Sunday, the do-it-all running back does what he often does (it all) and led a Week 14 thrashing of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCaffrey ran for 119 yards and a touchdown off 14 carries and added another 34 yards and a score through the air in the 35-7 win.
Seahawks vs. 49ers: DK Metcalf Reveals What's Needed to 'Come Out on Top'
Don't bother telling him. Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf knows what's at stake on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
It really feels like there's going to be some wildcard madness in 2022. Let's be honest: the top tier of the NFL is feeling a bit predictable as we move inside of a month until the playoffs. The true contenders are who they are, and we can comfortably write 9-10 names into the tournament right now.
NBC Sports
Peyton Manning says Bill Belichick once put Peter Boulware in the Pro Bowl to spite Art Modell
On Monday night’s ManningCast, Peyton Manning said Bill Belichick once found an unusual way to get revenge on Art Modell, the owner who fired him as head coach of the Browns. According to Manning, Belichick once added Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware to the AFC Pro Bowl team because Boulware...
NBC Sports
Bosa explains differences with Seahawks, Rams rivalries
The 49ers have had their fair share of run-ins with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks over the years. San Francisco will reignite its rivalry with Seattle on "Thursday Night Football" at Lumen Field, but for the current 49ers squad, the matchup has lost the sizzle it once had.
NBC Sports
Brady jokes Greenlaw's bold autograph request was 's--t for me'
Dre Greenlaw went viral Sunday night for having the gall to ask Tampa Bay star quarterback Tom Brady to autograph the football the 49ers linebacker intercepted in the third quarter of San Francisco’s 35-7 victory over the Buccaneers. It was a moment to remember for Greenlaw. But how did...
The Ringer
Richard Sherman on What Makes Kyle Shanahan Great, His Top DBs, and the Success of Pete Carroll and the Seahawks
Kevin is joined by Thursday Night Football cohost and former NFL star Richard Sherman to discuss the 49ers’ ceiling this season, what makes Kyle Shanahan a great coach, his favorite DBs in the NFL, the success of Pete Carroll and the Seahawks this season, and the struggles of Russell Wilson.
Look: Snow At NFL Stadium On Thursday Morning
Lambeau Field is beginning to earn its Frozen Tundra nickname. On Thursday morning, the Green Bay Packers Twitter account posted a video of the snow-covered stadium in Wisconsin. Take a look at the video here:. "It’s beginning to look a lot like December football," the team wrote. The Packers...
Comments / 0