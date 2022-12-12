Read full article on original website
Swiss Central Bank Lifts Interest Rates by 50 Basis Points to Counter ‘Further Spread of Inflation'
The Swiss National Bank said it was looking to counter "increased inflationary pressure and a further spread of inflation" with its 50 basis point hike. The rise is the third consecutive hike in 2022 after the country moved rates out of negative territory in September. "It cannot be ruled out...
Recession Fears Could Trigger a ‘Lipstick' Effect on Deal Activity Next Year
For the first time in over three years, there were no mega deals valued over $10 billion during the third quarter, according to Willis Towers Watson. Despite global recession fears, geopolitical tensions and expectations for inflation and interest rates to keep rising in 2023, WTW predicts dealmaking activity will continue.
European Markets Fall as BOE, ECB Hike by 50 Basis Points; Stoxx 600 Down 2.7%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks suffered severe losses Thursday as global markets dipped following the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy update. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 2.7% by late afternoon, with technology, retail and household goods all shedding more than 3% each as all...
Fed Raises Interest Rates Half a Point to Highest Level in 15 Years
The Federal Reserve continued its battle against inflation by raising its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 15 years. The Federal Open Market Committee voted to boost the overnight borrowing rate half a percentage point, taking it to a targeted range between 4.25% and 4.5%. Along with the...
China's Reopening Brings Both Risks and Opportunities, Asian Development Bank Says
Although China's reopening would boost growth prospects for the country and other economies, it would also cause an increase in Covid-19 cases, Albert Park, chief economist at the Asian Development Bank said. But that is the price the government would have to pay if it wants the country to open...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
The Fed Projects Raising Rates as High as 5.1% Before Ending Inflation Battle
The Federal Reserve will hike interest rates to as high as 5.1% in 2023 before the central bank ends its fight against runaway inflation, according to its median forecast released Wednesday. The expected "terminal rate" of 5.1% is equivalent to a target range of 5%-5.25%. The forecast is higher than...
Bank of England Hikes Key Rate by 50 Basis Points, Will Continue to Respond ‘Forcefully' If Needed
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 in favor of the half-percentage-point hike, which takes the bank rate to 3.5%. Having hit a 41-year high in October, the annual rise in the U.K. consumer price index slowed to 10.7% in November, new figures revealed Wednesday. "The Bank finds...
China's Retail Sales Shrink Far More Than Expected, While Industrial Production Disappoints
BEIJING — China reported economic data Thursday that missed expectations across the board during a month in which widespread Covid controls weighed on growth. Retail sales fell by 5.9% in November from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That's worse than expectations for a decline of...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Horizon Therapeutics, Coupa Software, Weber and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Horizon Therapeutics – Shares of the drugmaker jumped 15.5% after the company announced it has agreed to be acquired by Amgen in a deal valued at approximately $26.4 billion, or $116.50 per share, in cash. The deal will give Amgen a chance to build its portfolio of rare-disease treatments. Amgen shares fell more than 1%.
Full Recap of the Fed's Rate Hike and Chair Powell's News Conference
The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point, as expected, in its latest attempt to quash inflation. Investors then listened to Chair Jerome Powell's news conference, in which he reiterated the fight against inflation is not yet over. Changing the Fed's inflation goal is off the...
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Russia's financial sector
The Department of the Treasury has designated 18 Russian entities for their role in financing Russia's war in Ukraine.
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Below 3.5% After Weaker-Than-Expected Retail Sales
The 10-year Treasury yield fell Thursday, as markets digested a disappointing retail sales report that added to concerns the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hiking campaign could lead to a recession. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down by 2 basis points at 3.483%, while the yield on...
Bitcoin Drops Following Fed Decision After Topping $18,000 for First Time in Over a Month
Bitcoin fell on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated further interest rate hikes ahead and investors continued to monitor the fallout from the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. It came after the world's largest digital currency topped $18,000 Wednesday for the first in more than a month. It was...
The ETF Strategies That Have Thrived in a Down Market Year
Despite lighter trading volumes in the latter part of the year, certain segments of the ETF market are bypassing the trading slowdown and managing continued and steady inflows. Funds tied to China, like the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), have made significant rebounds on the China reopening. The tech-centric...
The Fed Expects More Rate Hikes, Despite a Smaller 50 Basis Point Increase: ‘We Still Have a Long Way to Go'
As was widely expected, the Federal Reserve announced a 0.50 percentage point interest rate hike Tuesday, further increasing the costs of credit cards, auto financing and variable-rate loans. Rate increases aim to slow inflation, but they also boost the cost of borrowing. In the last year, interest rates have jumped...
Bank of England Calls for ‘Urgent' Global Action After Near-Collapse of UK Pension Funds
LONDON — The Bank of England on Tuesday called for "urgent international action" from regulators on non-bank financial institutions after it was forced to rescue U.K. pension funds in September. A number of pension funds were hours from collapse when the central bank intervened in the long-dated bond market....
Watch Live: ECB President Christine Lagarde Speaks After Rate Decision
[The stream is slated to start at 8:45 EST. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to give a press conference following the bank's latest monetary policy decision. The ECB, the central bank of...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tesla, Warner Bros. Discovery, Lennar and More
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla fell 1.2% in premarket trading after an SEC filing showed that Elon Musk sold another $3.6 billion in shares. The stock is down 55% year to date through Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) – Warner Bros. Discovery raised its projected costs for scrapping planned content...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Delta, Tesla, Moderna and Others
Tesla (TSLA) – Goldman Sachs cut its price target for Tesla to $235 per share from $305, citing softer demand. Tesla shares are down about 40% since the end of September, and briefly dipped below $500 billion in market value Tuesday. Moderna (MRNA) – Moderna rose another 1.6% in...
