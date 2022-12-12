Read full article on original website
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgers
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and Dallas
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston home
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business Lab
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgers
Houston-born rapper Bernard Freeman—known professionally as Bun B, is finally set to open the first brick-and-mortar restaurant for his popular Smashburger concept. The iconic rapper has run several Trill Burgers pop-ups since launching in 2021 but will soon open his first restaurant in Montrose in early 2023. The location will be in the former James Coney Island space on Shepherd Drive at Richmond.
This oasis in the Houston sky takes luxury living to a whole new level
The Houston skyline has a hot new neighbor that you’re going to want to meet. Residences at The Allen may be a new kid on the block, but the innovative hotel-condo project is already leveling up and making a name for itself in the prestigious 77019 ZIP code. Right next door to Buffalo Bayou Park, this oasis in the sky ushers in 99 ultra-luxe residences with exquisite interior design details, 360-degree unobstructed views of downtown, and hotel amenities, not to mention the activities, nature, and peacefulness of its park-side locale. “Our goal is to change the way Houstonians think about high-rise living...
Click2Houston.com
Experience the giant gingerbread village at City Place in Spring this holiday season
HOUSTON – Looking for something fun and FREE for the kids this holiday season?. Since making its debut three years ago, the giant gingerbread village at City Place has welcomed thousands of guests to come check out their 16-foot-high gingerbread house!. This Giant Gingerbread Village features a gumdrop, lollipop...
Click2Houston.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers opening first brick-and-mortar location
HOUSTON – Houston’s Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. The dining concept from rapper and entrepreneur Bun B will serve beef and vegan smashburger options. Trill Burgers will operate at 3607 S Shepherd Drive at Richmond Avenue. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a...
papercitymag.com
Post Oak Boulevard Jewelry Wonderland Is Dripping In Gold and Seasonal Fun — Zadok Throws a Holiday Party Like No Other
Amy Zadok, Lisa Zadok, Michelle Zadok at the Zadok Jewelers holiday soirée. (Photo by Alex Montoya) Everything was perfectly merry and bright when the beloved Zadok family opened their namesake jewelry emporium on Houston’s Post Oak Boulevard for a “Dripping in Gold” holiday fête that saw friends, family and customers coursing through the rows and rows of fabulous jewelry.
Game-changing new park with restaurant, kids spaces, tunnels and more breaks grounds in west Houston
Houston's push for more public green space has now grown to the west side. Camden Park, a new, 3.4-acre park in the Westchase District, has broken ground on Wilcrest Drive just north of Richmond Avenue, per an announcement. Aimed at producing public green gathering spaces in one of Houston’s most park-deficient areas, the WiFi-enabled Camden Park will offer a 30,000 square-foot activity lawn with multi-purpose pavilion for free concerts and cultural performances, per press materials. More features include an onsite restaurant open daily with indoor and outdoor seating, a children’s playground with rolling hills, play structures, water features, and a...
papercitymag.com
A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo
Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
Memorial Assistance Ministries helping Texans get back on their feet
HOUSTON — A local organization is expanding to help reach more people in need. Memorial Assistance Ministries, otherwise known as MAM, has opened up a new office and resale shop in the Heights. The organization helps people who need help in the community get back on their feet, like...
bayoubeatnews.com
‘Hip hop’ returning for RodeoHouston’s Black Heritage Day concert in 2023. Who will perform?
After last year’s historic turnout for Bun B’s headlining RodeoHouston performance, complete with an All-Star lineup of legendary Houston artists, it is no surprise that “Hip Hop” will be the feature theme of next year’s Black Heritage concert for RodeoHouston. The Houston Livestock Show and...
Eater
Frenchy’s Chicken New Flagship Location Is Open
The wait is over. The doors — and drive-thru window — at Frenchy’s Chicken new flagship location in Third Ward are officially open. After announcing plans for a dream location in the spring, the iconic Houston fried chicken chain finally unveiled the new space, located at 3602 Scott Street, on December 7. A video shared to social media gave Houstonians a sneak peek of the attractive buildout.
hotelnewsresource.com
Residence Inn Houston-West University and Courtyard by Marriott Houston-West University Hotels Sold
Commonwealth Hotels announced the acquisition of the Residence Inn Houston-West University and the Courtyard by Marriott Houston-West University. Both hotels are centrally located in the Greenway Plaza- West University area, minutes away from Lakewood Church, HRG Park, the Houston Galleria, Rice University, and numerous upscale restaurants and nightlife. "It's an...
Did You See? Target’s Wonderful New Shopping Carts Have Made it to Texas
Ain't nothin' worse than getting a rickety ol' buggy at Target... or Brookshire's... or H.E.B. It's the worst, especially when you don't realize it 'till after your shopping has commenced. Well, check this out, Target in Katy, TX, is rocking some super smooth new model shopping carts. Visited the new...
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: Last minute holiday shopping and money saving tips
HOUSTON – This year, last-minute shopping will be tricky with product shortages and higher prices. We will show you how to pick the gifts that everyone will appreciate, and tips that will save you money on those last-minute purchases.
KHOU
Family, friends mourn loss of prominent Houston doctor
Dr. Mini Vettical was a Baylor faculty member and worked primarily at Harris Health clinics. She was known as a shining light in the community.
All the artists we know are coming to Houston in 2023
Here's a short list of the performers who have included Screwtown in their tour dates.
fox26houston.com
Big changes on the way for Houston
Big changes are on the way and we expect several cold fronts to keep the forecast interesting here for the rest of 2022. Today's main concern is severe weather which could begin by early afternoon and last off and on through overnight tonight. The highest risk will be north of Houston, then northeast by this evening. After the front passes Wednesday morning, we'll enter a chillier pattern lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s.
Mattress Mack Just Placed Another Monster Sports Bet — This Time, In Cash
Mattress Mack is supporting his hometown team in the NCAA Tournament. Again.
KHOU
Houston sushi restaurant robbed in broad daylight
Two robbers, one of them armed, held up employees and customers at The Blue Fish on Washington Avenue. It was all caught on camera.
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $4.5 Million, This Auspicious Expansive Italianate Villa In Sugar Land Texas Offers All Modern Luxury Living With High End Appliances
1309 N Horseshoe Dr Home in Sugar Land, Texas for Sale. 1309 N Horseshoe Dr, Sugar Land, Texas stretches on a land plot with more than 2 Acres, bringing modern life with the most advanced equipment and furniture, and only takes 20 minutes to move to the central area. This Home in Sugar Land offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 9,226 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1309 N Horseshoe Dr, please contact Julia Wang (Phone: 978 772 1651) at Nextgen Real Estate Properties for full support and perfect service.
Click2Houston.com
Would-be thieves crash into north Houston hair salon using U-Haul truck, owner says
Houston, TX. – It was business as usual on Wednesday afternoon at Ely’s Beauty Salon in north Houston until a U-Haul plowed into the business. The impact from the crash, which happened around 5 a.m., severely damaged the back of the building. “I came to get something and...
