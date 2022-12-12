Read full article on original website
Related
Louisville vs. Western Kentucky prediction: Cardinals will stay lost Wednesday
It’s hard to imagine a worse stretch for the Louisville men’s basketball team, which has lost its first nine games of the season on the heels of its worst campaign in 21 years. It could get even more dire on Wednesday in a dangerous spot against visiting Western Kentucky. In just about any other season, this matchup would profile as a blowout in the Cardinals’ favor. This team, though, isn’t up for the challenge. It opened the season with three straight losses against non-major schools before losing its next six games by an average of 25.2 points per game, with none...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men don’t give up in win over Chicago State
MURRAY — After being physically manhandled by a technically-sound Bellarmine team Saturday in Louisville, the last thing Murray State’s basketball men needed Tuesday night was a repeat performance. That is exactly what seemed to be happening with visiting Chicago State, long seen as among the worst NCAA Division...
Watch: Kenny Payne, El Ellis, Jae'Lyn Withers visit media ahead of Louisville v WKU
Louisville (0-9) welcomes in-state foe Western Kentucky (8-1) on Wednesday for a 9:00 pm tip at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals enter the season's 10th game ranked near the bottom of nearly all statistical categories. Not only is the team just one of two nationally still seeking its first win, but out of 352 teams that qualify to be listed in the Division I statistics, UofL is also among the bottom five in assist-to-turnover ratio, scoring offense, scoring margin and field-goal percentage. It's not far from the cellar in most other categories.
St. X's Micah Carter excited to 'stay home' and play for Louisville
It's been a topsy-turvy 10 days for St. Xavier High School defensive lineman Micah Carter. The top-ranked prospect in the state of Kentucky in the 247Sports rankings had been committed to Purdue since June. But when the Louisville head coaching job opened on Dec. 5 the frontrunner immediately to replace Scott Satterfield was Jeff Brohm.
Louisville offers junior college receiver E. Jai Mason
Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to Northwest Mississippi Community College wide receiver E. Jai Mason. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound target has spent three seasons with the junior college program. This season he hauled in 36 receptions for 384 yards and five touchdowns for a 10-2 squad that lost to the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men try to return to form against Chicago State
MURRAY — There have been two times this season that Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm has seemed particularly displeased after his Murray State men’s basketball team had lost games. One was after the Racers (5-4), playing their first game with 12 newcomers and two...
wdrb.com
Louisville golfer makes two holes-in-one in the same round
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's pretty much every golfers dream. You take one swing from the tee and the ball goes in the hole. According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the odds of making two holes-in-one in the same round for an average golfer are 67 million-to-one. A Louisville-area golfer...
Louisville QB commit Pierce Clarkson will be back on campus this weekend
Last weekend, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback and Louisville commit Pierce Clarkson led the Braves to a State and National Championship. This weekend, he’ll be back on the Cardinals campus for an official visit. Clarkson has been to Louisville several times and already took one official visit. NCAA...
Murray Ledger & Times
Laker wrestlers battle tough field in Illinois
BENTON, Ill. —This past Saturday, the Calloway County varsity wrestling team traveled to Benton, Illinois for the Neal Wilson Invitational at Benton Community High School. The varsity team was prepared for a challenging day of wrestling, facing down very stiff competition from 16 other teams from both Kentucky and Illinois. When the event had ended, Calloway emerged with a strong seventh-place showing.
Murray Ledger & Times
Marshall defense stymies Tigers in district opener
DRAFFENVILLE — Fourth District play opened for Murray High began against Marshall County Tuesday night, but for most of the game, the Tigers looked like they wanted to be anywhere but Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium, as they fell to the Marshals 59-45. The Tigers (4-3, 0-1 in district play) had a hard time getting open looks at the basket in the opening quarter, while the upstart Marshals (6-0, 1-0) were busy knocking down 3-point shots, three of them. This put the Tigers in a hole early and set the tone for most of the game.
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway girls will not play tonight at Dresden
MURRAY — Calloway County High School Director of Athletics Mary Price told The Ledger & Times this afternoon that tonight's girls basketball game between Calloway County and Dresden (Tenn.) at Dresden has been canceled. She indicated that tonight's cancelation was due to some Lady Lakers players battling an illness...
Former 5-star prospect spurns Louisville for Oklahoma
Louisville’s expectations for the 2022-23 season have been greeted by disappointment after a 5-4 start to the season. To make matters worse, the program just lost former five-star recruit Payton Verhulst, who announced she is transferring to Oklahoma. Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz elaborated on the situation after the...
Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer
South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
Murray Ledger & Times
Arant named Laker Champion for Kids
MURRAY - Kady Arant was named the Calloway County Schools December Laker Champion for Kids. Arant works in payroll at the Calloway County BOE Central Office and is the head coach of CCHS softball and volleyball teams. The Laker Champion for Kids is awarded each month to a Laker staff member who goes above and beyond for students and colleagues.
Louisville to Host Multiple Visitors Ahead of Early Signing Period
The Cardinals are hosting a several high school prospects and Division I transfers prior to next week's early signing period.
Report: Purdue Co-DC/DL Coach Mark Hagen to Follow Jeff Brohm to Louisville
Alongside Ron English, Hagen helped to elevate the Boilermakers' defense upon his arrival in 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue offensive assistant following Jeff Brohm to Louisville, will not coach bowl game, per report
Another Purdue assistant is headed to Louisville. Tom Dienhart reports Ryan Wallace has departed his post as Boilermakers tight ends coach to join Jeff Brohm’s Cardinals coaching staff. Instead of Wallace, Justin Sinz will be coaching Purdue tight ends for the Citrus Bowl against LSU. Wallace had been with...
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 as we finish up the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this U of L football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 25 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be one of the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 14, 2022
Jesse Franklin Wilson, 92, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at 4:32 a.m. at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. He was born Dec. 10, 1930, in Akron, Ohio to Jesse M. and Bessie Funk Wilson. He graduated from Akron South High School in...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Culver’s is finalist for Crew Challenge
MURRAY – Culver’s of Murray recently learned it is once again a finalist in the Culver’s Crew Challenge national competition, and its employees are hoping for a repeat of their 2019 victory. The Murray franchise was named the Crew Challenge National Champion three years ago, and the...
Comments / 0