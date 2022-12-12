Michael Keaton, James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, Suzy Nakamura, Joanna Kulig, Ray McKinnon, John Hoogenakker, Lela Loren and Al Pacino are set to star in the noir thriller Knox Goes Away, which was also directed by Keaton. Principal photography recently wrapped on the project. Keaton plays John Knox, a contract killer who is diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. He vows to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son (Marsden). He finds himself in a race against the authorities as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating...

