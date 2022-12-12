Read full article on original website
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
'Avatar' star Kate Winslet thought she 'died' breaking Tom Cruise's record
Kate Winslet showed a bit of her competitive nature on the set of "Avatar: The Way of Water" after she came up for air while filming. She broke a record held by Tom Cruise.
It's Been 30 Years Since "Home Alone 2: Lost In New York" Was Released — Here Are Side-By-Sides Of The Cast Then Vs. Now
Three decades later, and "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal" is still one of the best lines ever.
What to Stream This Weekend: Time Travel Drama, Disturbing Documentary, Holiday Cheer & More
"Need something to pass the time before the big holiday weekend arrives? Cheddar recommends some darker docs and dramas, high-fantasy action, trippy horror, an of course some Christmastime fare.Don't Pick Up The Phone - NetflixPicked by Lawrence BantonThis is probably one of the wildest and most unbelievable documentaries I've watched in a while, to say the least. In the early 2000s, fast food chains across the country were targeted by a man impersonating a law enforcement officer whose goal was to force individuals to commit sexual assaults through the guise of strip searches. He manipulated fast food workers through hours-long...
NPR
Critic David Bianculli rounds up the best TV moments of 2022
This is FRESH AIR. It's that time when our critics look back at the year. And today, our TV critic David Bianculli does just that. There's a lot to consider. DAVID BIANCULLI, BYLINE: So much TV, so little time. A top 10 list no longer seems comprehensive. Because even though I try, I simply can't see everything. Some shows I really, really liked, for example, are ones I didn't get to watch until after they premiered like the excellent "Fleishman Is In Trouble" on Hulu with Claire Danes and Jesse Eisenberg and Jerrod Carmichael's very raw comedy special "Rothaniel" on HBO and "The English," Amazon's disturbingly original Western starring Emily Blunt. They're all well worth the time if you can find the time and have the access to find those shows.
NPR
Pioneering writer Octavia Butler on writing Black people and women into sci-fi
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. In the new TV series "Kindred," a young Black woman gets transported back in time from the present day to the era of slavery. The series, which is now on Hulu, is based on the novel by the acclaimed late science fiction writer Octavia Butler. We'll hear an interview with her from our archive. But first, we have a review of the new series, which our critic-at-large, John Powers, says nicely captures Butler's knack for juggling painful realities and hope.
