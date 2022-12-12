ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

SBF planned to blame everyone but himself, shows leaked Congress testimony

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, was arrested on Dec 12, a day before he was set to testify before Congress remotely. A copy of his testimony, obtained by Forbes, highlights that the disgraced CEO planned to blame the spectral downfall of his $32 billion empire on everyone but himself.
CNBC

Senate Banking Chairman Brown to introduce bill closing 'shadow' banking loophole after Elon Musk says Twitter will process payments

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, introduced a bill to close the shadow banking loophole for large companies seeking banking charters from the FDIC. Called industrial loan companies, or ILCs, the nonbanking entities operate without the oversight required for traditional banks. Eighteen banking industry advocates backed Brown's bill, which was co-sponsored by...
Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
CoinTelegraph

Senator Lummis still 'very comfortable' with Bitcoin in retirement plans

Pro-crypto United States Senator Cynthia Lummis has remained steadfast in her support for Bitcoin (BTC) as part of diversified retirement plans, despite calls otherwise from her Senate peers. As it stands, Lummis seems to be just one of the few openly crypto-friendly politicians in the United States and has notably...
u.today

Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, Crypto Executive Claims

Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, has predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will defeat Ripple in a closely watched legal battle that will soon stretch into its third year. "The only outcome is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of...
financefeeds.com

Will SEC v Ripple end come too late for crypto industry in the United States?

SEC v. Ripple Labs has entertained the digital asset industry ever since being filed in 22 December 2020. Nearly two years in, both parties have addressed the court to pursue a summary judgment in order to avoid going to trial. The ruling will come at a time of intense pressure...
CoinTelegraph

Is Ripple poised to settle with SEC this week? Crypto Twitter weighs in

Rumors suggesting the legal battle between Ripple Labs and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is coming to an end have continued to circulate, prompting the crypto community to weigh in on the matter. Speculation is rife about a potential settlement as early as Dec. 15, which was...

