'Why is it taking so long?': Tapper presses Senate Banking Chair on lack of cryptocurrency regulations
CNN's Jake Tapper asks Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio about what Congress can do to help protect Americans who are investing in cryptocurrency after the crash of crypto exchange FTX.
CoinTelegraph
SBF planned to blame everyone but himself, shows leaked Congress testimony
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, was arrested on Dec 12, a day before he was set to testify before Congress remotely. A copy of his testimony, obtained by Forbes, highlights that the disgraced CEO planned to blame the spectral downfall of his $32 billion empire on everyone but himself.
Sen. Warren Raises Considers To Federal Reserve & Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation About Crypto Firms & Banks Relationships
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. (stock photo) ***. WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren...
CNBC
Senate Banking Chairman Brown to introduce bill closing 'shadow' banking loophole after Elon Musk says Twitter will process payments
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, introduced a bill to close the shadow banking loophole for large companies seeking banking charters from the FDIC. Called industrial loan companies, or ILCs, the nonbanking entities operate without the oversight required for traditional banks. Eighteen banking industry advocates backed Brown's bill, which was co-sponsored by...
The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
‘They will come after me,’ Joni Ernst says after Iowa GOP groups punished her for marriage vote
DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, said that she stands behind her vote to support the federal Respect for Marriage Act, despite censures for her actions by seven GOP county parties. Here’s what is included in the Respect for Marriage Act. Eleven other Republican senators supported the bipartisan […]
CoinTelegraph
$75M worth of FTX’s political donations at risk of being recalled due to bankruptcy: Report
Following the collapse of FTX and its Nov. 11 bankruptcy filing, $73 million worth of its political donations is currently at risk of being recalled to repay the failed exchange’s creditors, according to a report by Bloomberg. Speculators online allege that the former FTX CEO and his executives sought...
Trump lawyers' bid to delay trial over "pyramid scheme" lawsuit just backfired on his 2024 campaign
A federal lawsuit accusing former President Donald Trump and his family of promoting a pyramid scheme will finally go to trial on Jan. 29, 2024 – at the start of a presidential election year. The lawsuit, which was anonymously filed in Oct. 2018, alleges that the Trump Corporation promoted...
Coinbase CEO slams Sam Bankman-Fried: 'This guy just committed a $10 billion fraud, and why is he getting treated with kid gloves?'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received "a lot of softball interviews" from the media, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
House Democrats reject a rules change that could've empowered junior members amid concerns about aging leadership
Proponents saw an opportunity to empower junior members. But the change was opposed by longer-serving Democrats and the Congressional Black Caucus.
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Russia's financial sector
The Department of the Treasury has designated 18 Russian entities for their role in financing Russia's war in Ukraine.
Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst defends gay-marriage vote as GOP county groups move to censure her
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said Monday she stands by her vote approving the Respect for Marriage Act, even as some Iowa Republican groups move to censure her for it. "I don't agree with the censure," she told reporters Monday. "But I will say that I stand by my vote, and I hope...
CoinTelegraph
Senator Lummis still 'very comfortable' with Bitcoin in retirement plans
Pro-crypto United States Senator Cynthia Lummis has remained steadfast in her support for Bitcoin (BTC) as part of diversified retirement plans, despite calls otherwise from her Senate peers. As it stands, Lummis seems to be just one of the few openly crypto-friendly politicians in the United States and has notably...
u.today
Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, Crypto Executive Claims
Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, has predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will defeat Ripple in a closely watched legal battle that will soon stretch into its third year. "The only outcome is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of...
financefeeds.com
Will SEC v Ripple end come too late for crypto industry in the United States?
SEC v. Ripple Labs has entertained the digital asset industry ever since being filed in 22 December 2020. Nearly two years in, both parties have addressed the court to pursue a summary judgment in order to avoid going to trial. The ruling will come at a time of intense pressure...
CoinTelegraph
FTX was an 'utter failure of corporate controls at every level of an organization', says new CEO
John Ray, who took over as CEO of crypto exchange FTX amid bankruptcy proceedings, has provided detailed written testimony ahead of his Dec. 13 appearance before the United States House Financial Services Committee. In testimony made available for the "Investigating the Collapse of FTX, Part I" hearing, Ray reiterated many...
Incoming state lawmaker equates COVID-19 vaccine mandates with slave ownership, repeats claims on WCCO Radio
Incoming state lawmaker equates COVID-19 vaccine mandates during a panel discussion on Sunday, then doubled- and tripled-down on those comments on Monday, including during an appearance on WCCO Radio.
CoinTelegraph
Is Ripple poised to settle with SEC this week? Crypto Twitter weighs in
Rumors suggesting the legal battle between Ripple Labs and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is coming to an end have continued to circulate, prompting the crypto community to weigh in on the matter. Speculation is rife about a potential settlement as early as Dec. 15, which was...
