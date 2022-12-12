Happy Birthday to us – The B-Town Blog is now 15-years-old!

Way back on Dec. 11, 2007 – 15 years ago – The B-Town Blog posted its very first story, beginning a bold new era in independent, “hyperlocal” journalism for Burien, as one of the first “local blogs” in the northwest.

Since then, we have published tens of thousands of original stories – covering Burien news, politics, crime, arts, events, photos, videos, and more.

We have also enjoyed helping numerous local community nonprofit organizations by providing our marketing skills and reach for fundraisers at no cost, as well as mentoring numerous students from Burien’s Big Picture High School, helping local businesses and informing thousands of residents and much more.

Schaefer – who studied journalism for several years before venturing into Film/TV – was heavily influenced by one of his many Mentors, late West Seattle High School Journalism Teacher Dorothy “Miss Moo” Mootafes, who helped guide his early journalism efforts as Photographer and Editor of the award-winning West Seattle Chinook newspaper.

Schaefer visiting with his former Journalism Teacher Dorothy “Miss Moo” Mootafes at the Saint Demetrios Greek Festival, circa 2014 (R.I.P. Miss Moo!).

Inspired by the early success of a few other of the newfangled “local blogs” around the Seattle area, as well as a love for the Burien community, Schaefer decided to start a new online publication, initially as a hobby. He adopted the nickname “B-Town” from an ice cream shop in Olde Burien and within a few months, traffic started to explode. Schaefer consulted with Zev Siegl – one of the original founders of Starbucks – at the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Highline College, as well as with business Mentor and friend Larry Coffman of Marketing NW Magazine (R.I.P. Larry!).

Both encouraged him to drop everything else and turn his little “hobby” into a full-time business.

Soon, the incredibly talented Michael Brunk came on board and helped design and code the website, as well as share amazing photos he had taken around town.

Old college pal Todd Christensen and wife Wendy Quesinberry of Quesinberry Design helped with artwork and logos (watch for a cool new logo soon!).

Then, the amazing Janet Grella joined as Sales Manager, and The B-Town Blogolution was underway. We soon had dozens of paid Advertisers and were able to eke out a living (R.I.P. Janet!).

In 2012, his wife Theresa joined the team as Sales Manager, and she and Scott now work full-time as the “Mom and Pop” internet publishing company South King Media, a family-run, totally independent local network of seven hyperlocal news/events websites for an area spanning from White Center to Kent. They are joined by Gerald Patriarca, Alia Sinclair, Sarah Brusig, Shelli Park, as well as Sales Rep Dona Ozier, along with web designer Shane Griffiths and former reporters Nicholas Johnson and Izzy Wallace.

Many others have helped us on our local journalism journey over the years, and we appreciate you all!

We have won multiple awards from the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), including for Nicholas Johnson for Investigative Reporting in the Writing/Small newsrooms category, as well as a First-Place ‘General Excellence’ Award for small publications over a five state area for 2019.

Scott & Theresa Schaefer

In conclusion, we’d like to THANK YOU, our Readers – it has been a joy to serve up local news, politics, events, arts, videos and more for such a great community – for 15 years (with many more to come!).

We’d also like to make a special shoutout to all our Advertisers who support our mission – without you, we wouldn’t be here!

Listen to Pat Cashman’s Podcast interview with Schaefer about his early days at KING-TV’s “Almost Live!” as well as other TV shows here.

In August, 2018, South King Media was profiled by Seattle Business Magazine –