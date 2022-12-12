Brittney Griner is back in the US and dunking again after almost 10 months detained in Russia

Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner Shared Emotional Photos Of Her Reunion With Her Wife After Being Freed From Russia
"It feels so good to be home!" Griner said, adding that she intends to return to the court this season.
Brittney Griner just spoke out for the first time since she was freed from Russian custody and says the last 10 months have been ‘a battle at every turn’
Last week, WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after being detained in Russia for 10 months over drug charges. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home,” President Joe Biden said during a news conference announcing her return. Griner was sentenced...
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Comments / 0