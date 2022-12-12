Rebel Wilson has revealed that she felt pressured to go back to work while filming Isn’t It Romantic, despite having a brain injury. The actress told Yahoo Lifestyle Australia that she slipped on a grass hill and lost consciousness. She was taken to hopsital and after regaining consciousness she still had a terrible headache. Despite that, she went to work and filmed a 16-hour-day the following day. However, throughout the following days, she suffered nausea, neck and shoulder pain and intense headaches due to the concussion.

