thebrag.com
Five local artists have been added to Laneway 2023
Five triple j Unearthed competition winners have been added to the Laneway 2023 lineup. Post-punk ensemble Coldwave will proudly open proceedings in Adelaide. The uncompromising six-piece have earned a growing reputation for their dizzying live performances around the South Australian city. Rising singer-songwriter and producer Felivand will open the Brisbane...
thebrag.com
Rhythm & blues favourites Vintage Trouble are heading to Australia
The story goes that in 2010 legendary manager Doc McGhee knew he was going to sign Californian four-piece Vintage Trouble after seeing them play just one song in front of a hundred or so people in a tiny LA club. The man who held the reins for the likes of...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
thebrag.com
Turn it up: community radio’s 2022 Australian music picks
Throughout 2022, Tone Deaf and AMRAP have asked a different music director or presenter at some of the finest community stations from around the country to share their best community music discoveries. From Sydney to Perth, Alice Springs to Hobart, we’ve been blessed with some wonderful music by local artists....
thebrag.com
Trombone Shorty is bringing the sound of New Orleans to Australia
After not playing live with his band Orleans Avenue for more than two years due to COVID, Trombone Shorty is loving being back on the road, keeping to his mission to “represent New Orleans all over the world.”. Trombone Shorty (real name Troy Andrews) has been playing his instrument...
thebrag.com
Gordi shares Augie March cover & Sydney Opera House performance
Gordi has released a stunning live performance from the Sydney Opera House, alongside the news that she’ll be supporting Bon Iver on their upcoming Australian tour. It seems only right that Gordi marks her set at the Sydney Opera House with an official release, with her debut at the iconic landmark postponed twice due to pandemic lockdowns.
thebrag.com
Azealia Banks calls Australia “racist” and vows to never come back
American rapper Azealia Banks canceled a Brisbane show after calling a previous Australian show the “most racist, most demoralising experience” of her life and vowed never to come back to the country. Banks played as planned at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Sunday night and she was set to...
thebrag.com
Rebel Wilson speaks about feeling “pressured” on a movie set
Rebel Wilson has revealed that she felt pressured to go back to work while filming Isn’t It Romantic, despite having a brain injury. The actress told Yahoo Lifestyle Australia that she slipped on a grass hill and lost consciousness. She was taken to hopsital and after regaining consciousness she still had a terrible headache. Despite that, she went to work and filmed a 16-hour-day the following day. However, throughout the following days, she suffered nausea, neck and shoulder pain and intense headaches due to the concussion.
thebrag.com
The Killers are playing an intimate one-off show in Sydney
The Killers are treating fans by adding a special intimate show to their already huge Australian tour. The iconic Las Vegas rockers have been in Australia and New Zealand since November, with just three shows left in Melbourne, Hunter Valley and Sydney (see full dates below). And immediately following their...
The Best Young Adult Books Of 2022
Heart-pounding mysteries, lyrical retellings, laugh-out-loud romances, and many more young adult books that captured our hearts this year.
thebrag.com
Allison Russell is coming to Australia
Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell had been hiding in plain view in Nashville for the best part of a decade before her debut release, Outside Child, won Album of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Awards in her adopted hometown. Until the album’s release, Russell was best known as part...
thebrag.com
Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford reveals cancer battle
Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford is battling prostate cancer. Commerford revealed his health diagnosis in an interview with SPIN, saying that he’s been dealing with some “pretty serious shit.”. “Right before I was about to go on tour with Rage, I had my prostate removed, and...
thebrag.com
The Heaps Good set times are here
The set times for Heaps Good 2023 are here so fans can start planning well ahead of time. Set to take place at Adelaide Showgrounds on Friday, January 6th, this edition of Heaps Good boasts a lineup worthy of more than a one-day festival. Which means that catching all the...
