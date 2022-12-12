Inflation Has Peaked — But It's Not Returning to Pre-Covid Levels in 2023, Mastercard Says

Read full article on original website
Recession Fears Could Trigger a ‘Lipstick' Effect on Deal Activity Next Year
For the first time in over three years, there were no mega deals valued over $10 billion during the third quarter, according to Willis Towers Watson. Despite global recession fears, geopolitical tensions and expectations for inflation and interest rates to keep rising in 2023, WTW predicts dealmaking activity will continue.
Swiss Central Bank Lifts Interest Rates by 50 Basis Points to Counter ‘Further Spread of Inflation'
The Swiss National Bank said it was looking to counter "increased inflationary pressure and a further spread of inflation" with its 50 basis point hike. The rise is the third consecutive hike in 2022 after the country moved rates out of negative territory in September. "It cannot be ruled out...
Bank of England Seen Hiking by a Half-Point as Inflation Shows Signs of Peaking
LONDON — The Bank of England faces the unenviable task of navigating a slowing economy, sky-high inflation and an extremely tight labor market. The market is broadly pricing in a 50 basis point hike on Thursday to take its main Bank Rate to 3.5%, a slowdown from November's 75 basis point increase, its largest in 33 years.
Bank of England Hikes Key Rate by 50 Basis Points, Will Continue to Respond ‘Forcefully' If Needed
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 in favor of the half-percentage-point hike, which takes the bank rate to 3.5%. Having hit a 41-year high in October, the annual rise in the U.K. consumer price index slowed to 10.7% in November, new figures revealed Wednesday. "The Bank finds...
China's Retail Sales Shrink Far More Than Expected, While Industrial Production Disappoints
BEIJING — China reported economic data Thursday that missed expectations across the board during a month in which widespread Covid controls weighed on growth. Retail sales fell by 5.9% in November from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That's worse than expectations for a decline of...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Wall Street falls sharply on angst over hawkish Fed
Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell sharply on Thursday, with the Dow on track for its steepest single-day fall in three months, as the Federal Reserve's guidance for protracted policy tightening quelled hopes of the rate-hike cycle ending anytime soon.
ECB Hikes Rates, Sees Significant Increases Ahead as It Announces Plan to Shrink Balance Sheet
The European Central Bank opted for a smaller rate hike at its Thursday meeting, taking its key rate from 1.5% to 2%, but said it would need to raise rates "significantly" further to tame inflation. It also said that from the beginning of March 2023 it would begin to reduce...
Westinghouse and Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe Sign Agreement for Implementation of First AP1000® Nuclear Power Reactors in Poland
WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company and Polish utility Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe today signed an agreement defining the main principles and path forward for the first Polish nuclear reactors. Last month, the Polish government selected the proven Westinghouse AP1000 ® reactor for its first-ever nuclear energy program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005884/en/ From left: David Durham, President of Energy Systems at Westinghouse, and Tomasz Stępień, President of the Management Board of Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe, during today’s signing ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mortgage rates fall for fifth week
Mortgage rates fell for a straight fifth week with the 30-year and 15-year fixed rate mortgages dropping to 6.31% and 5.54%, respectively, nearly double last year.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors didn't hear what they wanted from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday afternoon, as stocks sold off, potentially creating negative momentum for Thursday's session, as well. "Historical experience cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. I wouldn't see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to 2% in a sustained way," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday. While the Fed delivered its expected half-percentage-point rate hike, it also boosted its rate target for next year to 5.1%. Right now it's at a 15-year high of 4.25% to 4.5%. "The market is going to be handicapped by Fed policy for some time longer," said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO at Defiance ETFs. Read live markets updates here.
Share of Americans Living Paycheck to Paycheck Rises to 63% — Here's How to Get Your Finances Back on Track
With inflation eroding wage gains, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is increasing, according to a recent report. Even the share of six-figure earners feeling financially strained spiked from the previous month. Regardless of income, these money moves can keep your budget in check heading into the new...
Binance CEO Zhao Brushes Off $2.1 Billion FTX Clawback Concerns
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao dismissed concerns over whether Binance could handle a potential $2.1 billion clawback of proceeds from an FTX divestment on an appearance with CNBC's Squawk Box. Zhao was an early investor in FTX and in disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried, but their relationship had chilled as FTX gained...
Hotel Prices and Airfare Decline as Travel Demand Cools After Summer Surge
The price index for hotels and other lodging away from home fell nearly 5% in November from October, according to the latest consumer inflation report. The cooldown follows a surge in summer travel demand. JetBlue lowered its outlook to adjust for demand that did not reach its expectations. Consumer prices...
Watch Live: ECB President Christine Lagarde Speaks After Rate Decision
[The stream is slated to start at 8:45 EST. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to give a press conference following the bank's latest monetary policy decision. The ECB, the central bank of...
Bank of England Calls for ‘Urgent' Global Action After Near-Collapse of UK Pension Funds
LONDON — The Bank of England on Tuesday called for "urgent international action" from regulators on non-bank financial institutions after it was forced to rescue U.K. pension funds in September. A number of pension funds were hours from collapse when the central bank intervened in the long-dated bond market....
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tesla, Warner Bros. Discovery, Lennar and More
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla fell 1.2% in premarket trading after an SEC filing showed that Elon Musk sold another $3.6 billion in shares. The stock is down 55% year to date through Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) – Warner Bros. Discovery raised its projected costs for scrapping planned content...
For Most American Businesses, New Fed Rate Means Loans Now Start at 10%-Plus Interest
The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, which sends small business loans to the double-digits percentage range for the first time in decades. Small business loans are based on the Prime Rate, which will now be 7.5%, the highest since 2007 and pushing...
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 5 Consumer Staple Stocks in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday recommended a slate of consumer staple stocks for 2023. “I’m not entirely convinced that we’re headed for a recession next year, but we’re definitely looking [at] a meaningful slowdown, and that’s terrific for the consumer staples,” he said. CNBC's...
Elon Musk Sells Another Huge Chunk of Tesla Shares
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold about 22 million more shares in his electric vehicle business, which were worth around $3.6 billion, according to a financial filing out Wednesday night. The transactions took place between Monday and Wednesday this week according to the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla...
