Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Events In Pittburgh That Should Be On Your CalendarTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Best Neighbourhoods in Pittsburgh For Young ProfessionalsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
Three dead in Brighton Heights house fire
UPDATE: The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified one victim of this fire as Dijion Hutchinson, 19. Two children and a young adult died in a house fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on McClure Street. Officials said there was...
wtae.com
Firefighter treated by paramedics at scene of house fire in Plum Borough
PLUM, Pa. — A firefighter was pulled up from a hillside and then treated by paramedics at the scene of a house fire in Plum Borough. The fire broke out a little before 3 a.m. Monday at a home on the 3200 block of Universal Road. Part of the...
wtae.com
Firefighters called to Brentwood home
BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brentwood, Allegheny County, on Friday morning. The fire broke out at a house on Fairway Drive. The cause has not been determined. No injuries have been reported.
wtae.com
Teen injured in Mt. Oliver shooting
MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — Allegheny County Police were called to investigate a shooting in Mt. Oliver last night. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Penn Avenue just after 11:00pm. Police say the victim, a 15-year-old female, was found shot in the stomach and taken to a hospital...
wtae.com
Fatal accident leads to closures of Pittsburgh-area bridge
PITTSBURGH — One person is dead, one in critical condition, and a third in stable condition after a vehicle collision on the McKees Rocks Bridge Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the city side of the McKees Rocks Bridge. Pittsburgh...
wtae.com
Vandal targeting Pittsburgh's South Side, Oakland neighborhoods
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help in identifying the person they believe is tagging several buildings, with graffiti, in Pittsburgh’s South Side and Oakland neighborhoods. The Holy Assumption St. Mary Orthodox Church on Pittsburgh's South Side was tagged in the front and back earlier this week.
wtae.com
Tradition of model train sets continues to shine brightly during Christmas season
GIBSONIA, Pa. — Administrators for the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum get all excited during the Christmas season because it's the only time of the year it is open to the public. That same excitement is felt inside SW Randall Toyes & Gifts on Smithfield Street in downtown Pittsburgh.
wtae.com
Kittanning police seek missing woman
KITTANNING, Pa. — Kittanning Borough Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman. Kim Mead, 51, was last seen walking southbound in the 1400 block of Orr Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. Friday. She was wearing a zip-up gray hoodie and possibly black yoga pants. Police...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers continue to strike before holidays
PITTSBURGH — It's been two months and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers are still on strike, right before the holidays. Ed Blazina is a reporter and said, "We are worried about it, but honestly, through the strike, we've gotten so much community support, so much support from our unions that we don't get when we are working at the Post Gazette. We have a strike Santa set up for families who are having trouble buying Christmas gifts."
wtae.com
Cold and flurries continue for Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Scattered flurries continue this evening and will be around through the first half of Sunday. We will be slightly colder Sunday, and with the wind, it will feel even colder through the day. We dry out Monday through Wednesday as temperatures begin a slow warming trend until our next system gets here Thursday. We will have to monitor our next system as we could see a little bit of everything through Friday before we dry out and experience the coldest air of the season so far (coldest since January 2022 and coldest back-to-back cold days since January 2019) for Christmas weekend.
wtae.com
Christmas-themed Hills Department Store tribute brings back all the memories
Many of you have been sharing your memories of Hills Department Store on our WTAE Facebook page. You got to see some of our memories as well. Shannon Perine's old Hills pencil from her junk drawer. And Chandi Chapman's basketball hoop from when she was 3 years old. We're fortunate...
wtae.com
Stolen Toys for Tots bikes replaced by Dick's Sporting Goods donation in time for Christmas
FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Santa's sleigh made a stop at the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills on Friday morning. That's where Dick's Sporting Goods donated 25 bikes to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. The donation came after someone stole bikes from a Toys for Tots storage container...
wtae.com
Sun and clouds but warmer for Monday
PITTSBURGH — Clouds and cold air remain in place tonight. We will begin a warming trend Monday that will take us through the first half of Friday as highs return to freezing Monday and into the 40s Thursday and Friday. We remain dry until our next system gets there Thursday. We may see a brief mix to start Thursday before we quickly transition to all rain. Rain will then transition to snow Friday. When this occurs will determine how much snow we see (and how much will stick). We will keep flurries for Christmas Eve with little additional accumulation. Temperatures plummet Friday afternoon to the coldest air of the year (and coldest air since 2019) arriving for Christmas weekend.
wtae.com
Zappala running for reelection as Allegheny County district attorney
PITTSBURGH — As Allegheny County District Attorney Steve Zappala entered the race to run for a seventh term, he was critical of the city of Pittsburgh's handling of crime. "The city's going to have a problem, I think, by the way, with all the stuff that's been going on that has not been positive in terms of how it's been presented to the public. I think, rightfully so. I think the facts bear that out," Zappala said during remarks before the holiday gathering of the Pittsburgh Regional Building Trades Council held at Acrisure Stadium.
wtae.com
Wintry weekend ahead with highs in the 30s
PITTSBURGH — Clouds and flurries will be a staple as we head through the weekend. Little to no accumulation is expected around the city through the weekend, but up to an inch is possible in the Laurels and along and north of Interstate 80. We will dry out next week as temperatures warm slightly before our next system arrives on Thursday to bring rain/snow and much colder temperatures as we head into Christmas.
wtae.com
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to 'Mars: The Next Giant Leap' at Carnegie Science Center
PITTSBURGH — Embark on an immersive voyage, imagine a better future on a different planet, and discover what is needed to make that future a reality on Earth. Mars: The Next Giant Leap launches you on a 300 million-mile journey to Mars & you can enter for your chance to win below.
Comments / 0