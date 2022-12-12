ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Three dead in Brighton Heights house fire

UPDATE: The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified one victim of this fire as Dijion Hutchinson, 19. Two children and a young adult died in a house fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on McClure Street. Officials said there was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Firefighters called to Brentwood home

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brentwood, Allegheny County, on Friday morning. The fire broke out at a house on Fairway Drive. The cause has not been determined. No injuries have been reported.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Teen injured in Mt. Oliver shooting

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — Allegheny County Police were called to investigate a shooting in Mt. Oliver last night. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Penn Avenue just after 11:00pm. Police say the victim, a 15-year-old female, was found shot in the stomach and taken to a hospital...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Fatal accident leads to closures of Pittsburgh-area bridge

PITTSBURGH — One person is dead, one in critical condition, and a third in stable condition after a vehicle collision on the McKees Rocks Bridge Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the city side of the McKees Rocks Bridge. Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Vandal targeting Pittsburgh's South Side, Oakland neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help in identifying the person they believe is tagging several buildings, with graffiti, in Pittsburgh’s South Side and Oakland neighborhoods. The Holy Assumption St. Mary Orthodox Church on Pittsburgh's South Side was tagged in the front and back earlier this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kittanning police seek missing woman

KITTANNING, Pa. — Kittanning Borough Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman. Kim Mead, 51, was last seen walking southbound in the 1400 block of Orr Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. Friday. She was wearing a zip-up gray hoodie and possibly black yoga pants. Police...
KITTANNING, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers continue to strike before holidays

PITTSBURGH — It's been two months and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers are still on strike, right before the holidays. Ed Blazina is a reporter and said, "We are worried about it, but honestly, through the strike, we've gotten so much community support, so much support from our unions that we don't get when we are working at the Post Gazette. We have a strike Santa set up for families who are having trouble buying Christmas gifts."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cold and flurries continue for Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Scattered flurries continue this evening and will be around through the first half of Sunday. We will be slightly colder Sunday, and with the wind, it will feel even colder through the day. We dry out Monday through Wednesday as temperatures begin a slow warming trend until our next system gets here Thursday. We will have to monitor our next system as we could see a little bit of everything through Friday before we dry out and experience the coldest air of the season so far (coldest since January 2022 and coldest back-to-back cold days since January 2019) for Christmas weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sun and clouds but warmer for Monday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds and cold air remain in place tonight. We will begin a warming trend Monday that will take us through the first half of Friday as highs return to freezing Monday and into the 40s Thursday and Friday. We remain dry until our next system gets there Thursday. We may see a brief mix to start Thursday before we quickly transition to all rain. Rain will then transition to snow Friday. When this occurs will determine how much snow we see (and how much will stick). We will keep flurries for Christmas Eve with little additional accumulation. Temperatures plummet Friday afternoon to the coldest air of the year (and coldest air since 2019) arriving for Christmas weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Zappala running for reelection as Allegheny County district attorney

PITTSBURGH — As Allegheny County District Attorney Steve Zappala entered the race to run for a seventh term, he was critical of the city of Pittsburgh's handling of crime. "The city's going to have a problem, I think, by the way, with all the stuff that's been going on that has not been positive in terms of how it's been presented to the public. I think, rightfully so. I think the facts bear that out," Zappala said during remarks before the holiday gathering of the Pittsburgh Regional Building Trades Council held at Acrisure Stadium.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Wintry weekend ahead with highs in the 30s

PITTSBURGH — Clouds and flurries will be a staple as we head through the weekend. Little to no accumulation is expected around the city through the weekend, but up to an inch is possible in the Laurels and along and north of Interstate 80. We will dry out next week as temperatures warm slightly before our next system arrives on Thursday to bring rain/snow and much colder temperatures as we head into Christmas.
PITTSBURGH, PA

