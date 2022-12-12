Brittney Griner is back in the US and dunking again after almost 10 months detained in Russia

Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner Shared Emotional Photos Of Her Reunion With Her Wife After Being Freed From Russia
"It feels so good to be home!" Griner said, adding that she intends to return to the court this season.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Brittney Griner just spoke out for the first time since she was freed from Russian custody and says the last 10 months have been ‘a battle at every turn’
Last week, WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after being detained in Russia for 10 months over drug charges. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home,” President Joe Biden said during a news conference announcing her return. Griner was sentenced...
Clayton News Daily
ARTHUR CYR: Brittney Griner’s release in global context
“Without justice, courage is weak,” Ben Franklin wrote. Release of celebrity athlete Brittney Griner from a Russian prison is welcome worldwide. What of the other half of that exchange equation?. Viktor Bout, labeled “The Merchant of Death,” was traded to free Ms. Griner from the prison. A New York...
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Clayton News Daily
Start your week smart: World Cup, Pope Francis, Kenny DeLand Jr., NFL, Kevin McCarthy
Welcome to the weird two-week stretch where nothing really gets done and everyone's just riding it through the holidays. (Well, unless you work in the restaurant industry, or shipping, or retail, or the healthcare industry, or janitorial services, or at a gas station, or an airport, or a place of worship, or as a musician, or don't celebrate anything around this time of year.)
Clayton News Daily
'Like walking on missiles': US airman recalls the horror of the Vietnam 'Christmas bombings' 50 years on
It was one of the heaviest bombardments in history. A shock-and-awe campaign of overwhelming air power aimed at bombing into submission a determined opponent that, despite being vastly outgunned, had withstood everything the world's most formidable war machine could throw at it. Operation Linebacker II saw more than 200 American...
Clayton News Daily
North Korea fires two more missiles in a record year for launches
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the waters off its east coast on Sunday, the latest in what has been a record year for test launches by the Kim Jong Un regime. The launches, reported by both South Korean and Japanese authorities, marked the 35th day this year that North Korea has conducted a missile test.
Clayton News Daily
When Is The Next World Cup?
As the 2022 men’s World Cup winds down, the eyes of the soccer world already are looking toward the next tournament, which should be exciting for Americans. As always, the World Cup will next be played four years after the last, and North America as a continent is set to be the next host.
Clayton News Daily
South Korea's middle aged men are dying 'lonely deaths'
South Korea has a problem: thousands of people, many middle aged and isolated, are dying alone each year, often going undiscovered for days or weeks. This is "godoksa," or "lonely deaths," a widespread phenomenon the government has been trying to combat for years as its population rapidly ages. Under South...
Clayton News Daily
Mandatory military instruction affects Black and Latino high school students most frequently, report says
When high school student Trevor Reed was automatically enrolled in a Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) class in 2020, both he and his mother objected. "We don't have to look far outside of our family to see the effect that the military has, especially when you have to go off to war. And so that's something my son never really wanted to do," Tineeka Reed told CNN.
Clayton News Daily
Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti arrested after criticizing execution of protester
One of Iran's best-known actresses has been arrested days after she criticized the execution of a man who was involved in the nationwide protests that have swept the country since September. Taraneh Alidoosti, who starred in the 2016 Oscar-winning film, "The Salesman," had condemned the hanging of Mohsen Shekari, who...
Clayton News Daily
'This was a hate crime': A year after a fire destroyed their house, an interracial family may soon be homeless again
A year after his Tennessee home was burned down and a racial slur was spray-painted on his property, Alan Mays says he's still pleading with authorities for answers to what he's calling a hate crime. Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the fire that destroyed the family's seven-bedroom home...
