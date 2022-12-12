Read full article on original website
Massachusetts to issue free at-home COVID-19 tests, PPE
The state is helping residents prepare for an increase in COVID-19 cases by providing at-home tests and personal protective equipment (PPE).
westernmassnews.com
Concerns rise over new Springfield Board of Police Commissioners
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns are rising in Springfield over the actions by the new Springfield Board of Police Commissioners. Members of the Springfield City Council’s Public Safety Committee want the board to follow specific rules, but remain frustrated after holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday. Chair of Public...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams' Apkins Scrapyard to Close Dec. 23
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After nearly seven decades in operation, George Apkin & Sons scrapyard on State Street will close on Dec. 23. The 5-acre scrapyard is situated between the railroad tracks to the east and the Hoosic River to the west and accepts a wide variety of scrap materials. William Apkins of George Apkin & Sons said, once closed, they will begin working on cleaning the site and getting it cleared of scrap and other materials.
Mass. officials plan to distribute 3.5 million free COVID rapid tests
Massachusetts cities and towns, as well as a vast swath of community organizations, can now apply for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests and personal protective equipment from the Baker administration. The Executive Office of Health and Human Services on Tuesday announced plans to distribute at least 3.5 million at-home rapid tests,...
People leaving Mass., workforce shortages harming state economy, report says
An overwhelming outmigration of Bay Staters, an aging state population and a shrinking number of international college students are among the demographic trends imperiling the economic growth potential and labor market in Massachusetts, a new report sent to lawmakers finds. The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation (MTF), through an alarming string of...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Moving Police Station to Berkshire Plaza
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Police Department will be moving into the old Juvenile Court almost two years after touting it as a potential station replacement. Mayor Jennifer Macksey informed the City Council on Tuesday night that she had signed an agreement with Scarafoni & Associates, owner of the Berkshire Plaza, to relocate the police force temporarily to the building off Main Street.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Queries Superintendent on Fumes Evacuation Incident
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The emergency dismissal of the city's two high schools last month because of floor refinishing fumes was because of a miscommunication, said superintendent of schools. On Tuesday, city councilors expressed displeasure with how the school district handled it, quizzing Superintendent Joseph Curtis on the matter. "My...
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
Recreational cannabis prices in Mass. plummet as dispensary owners weigh future
"We have no idea where the bottom is going to be." Recreational cannabis has never been cheaper in Massachusetts than it was this year. Prices have been steadily decreasing for more than a year, and those running businesses in the burgeoning industry expect them to keep dropping. While customers may be rejoicing over greater access to marijuana, the lowering of prices has some concerned about the ramifications for cultivators, small businesses, and the employees that make it all run.
Crews put out fire found in ceiling of Holyoke building
Holyoke firefighters have put out a fire on Rampart Ct. early Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian dies after accident in Springfield
A man is dead Wednesday after an accident in Springfield.
theberkshireedge.com
THE OTHER SIDE: Dumping PCBs on/in Lee
The people of Lee might very well be living with a massive toxic waste dump for generations because two powerful entities, General Electric (GE) and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), refuse to be guided by the Precautionary Principle. I doubt those who represented their towns in the secret...
Letter from City Councilor Sean Curran asks Gov.-elect Healey to move a state agency to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield City Councilor Sean F. Curran has a message for Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s transition team: It should consider relocating one of the state’s executive offices to downtown Springfield. In a letter sent last week to a member of Healey’s transition team, Curran said it would...
Dryer fire damages home in Colrain
Several fire departments assisted in putting out a fire in Colrain Tuesday night.
wamc.org
In city council appearance, Superintendent Curtis deflects blame over hazardous fumes incident in two city schools
The superintendent of the Pittsfield, Massachusetts public schools was questioned about a November incident where students and staff at two high schools were exposed to hazardous fumes at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. After an emergency dismissal on November 18th from the Pittsfield and Taconic High Schools due to...
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan mourns loss of her dog
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan' s four-legged friend, Odell, has sadly passed away.
westernmassnews.com
House destroyed in fire in South Hadley, 2 people displaced
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been displaced following a “significant” house fire in South Hadley Sunday night, fire officials report. According to South Hadley Fire District No. 2, Lieutenant Brian Fay, crews were called 5 Ethan Cir at about 8:22 p.m. Sunday. Fay tells Western...
theberkshireedge.com
Planning Board considers plan to turn former nursing home into apartments
Great Barrington — A public hearing on a special permit application to convert a former nursing home on 148 Maple Avenue to an apartment building has been continued by the Planning Board to Thursday, January 12 at 6 p.m. The building was previously the Kindred Nursing and Rehabilitation Center...
Chicopee PD receive personal flotation devices for water rescues
The Chicopee Police Department has received new equipment that will help support water rescues.
WCVB
Massachusetts becomes first legal pot state to add AAA's cannabis curriculum to driver's ed
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Starting next year, Massachusetts will become the first state in the nation with legal recreational marijuana to add lessons about cannabis impairment to driver's education programs, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced. The new curriculum, "Shifting Gears: the Blunt Truth about Marijuana and Driving," was created...
