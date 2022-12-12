ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trending Colors and Textures Inspire 2023 Home Design

 3 days ago
(Family Features) Over the past year, architectural design saw a surge in nature-inspired, earth tones, such as calming shades of blue and green. Homeowners can expect this trend to continue into the coming months, but with warmer, richer colors.

This ongoing interest in warm neutrals with earthy undertones and pink and blush shades is likely to be increasingly popular in 2023 as homeowners become more adventurous with their color choices as a form of creative expression.

Selecting the right colors for your home project is often influenced by both your personal preferences and the latest design trends. Some contemporary options to consider include:

  • Earth Tones: Warmer, natural-looking earth tones are versatile, working seamlessly with just about any design or architectural style of home. Some trending hues include muted terracotta, green, yellow and plum.
  • Warm Neutrals: Although they’re not typically used as statement colors, warm neutrals bring a sense of comfort while also offering an inviting, blank canvas to let individuality flow freely. On-trend options include shades of dark brown, caramel, tan or off-white.
  • Rich, Dark Colors: These deep, saturated hues can make a house stand out and look more modern while still offering a nod to warmer hues. Chocolate brown, brick red or dark jade are popular choices for those who prefer rich hues.
  • Pink and Blush Shades: Various shades of pink, rose and blush will be increasingly popular choices for homeowners exuding a greater sense of self-expression. In home design, look for these colors to appear in coral, pink, red-orange, raspberry or blush tones.
  • Sweet Pastels: There are signs homeowners are ready to bring colors back into their homes. Expect to see sweet pastel shades like soft pink, mint green and light purple in furniture, decor and accessories.

Materials with Texture

With warm neutrals and earth tones dominating the color palette, both interior and exterior design will depend heavily on texture to add definition. More design choices will move away from faux finishes and instead focus on natural and authentic looks, many of which can be achieved through brick and stone.

Brick and stone give designers options for adding depth and dimension, integrating a play on light and shadows with a variety of textural elements.

Brick carries a sense of tradition, character and timelessness while also serving as a popular choice for homeowners due to its design flexibility. Qualities such as low-maintenance, resilience, durability, sustainability and beauty make brick an option that allows homeowners to balance function with appearance.

Homeowners can find more than 600 brick and stone products with Glen-Gery’s extensive product line that offers endless design possibilities and timeless beauty. From handmade to glazed bricks and everything in between, these building products come in a diverse array of colors, textures and sizes, making it easy to personalize living spaces with the latest design and color trends.

Try a virtual design tool like Picture Perfect, which can help you visualize projects, or find other style inspiration at glengery.com.

Bring Color with Brick

To help homeowners hone in on the perfect look to match their vision for contemporary design and align with anticipated 2023 color trends, Glen-Gery will introduce its inaugural Brick Color of the Year, a program that showcases trending hues that lend well to trending aesthetics.

Reflecting contemporary earthy, nature-inspired color trends, the Pitt Cafe Series consists of four soft, neutral-toned, versatile bricks, ranging from creamy white to earthtone and brown-gray with highly pronounced textural features. What’s more, the series can be used for both interior and exterior applications for modern or contemporary designs.

