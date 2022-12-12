ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gizmos and Gadgets: Gift ideas to delight tech lovers

 3 days ago
(Family Features) Tech gifts are almost always on trend but keeping up with the latest gaming and entertainment products isn’t easy. From palm-sized entertainment enabled by powerful smartphones to an ultra-flexible laptop-meets-tablet device ideal for unleashing creativity, you’re likely to find a tech gift that fits everyone on your list this holiday season.

Explore more tech-based gift ideas (and maybe even some inspiration for your own wish list) at Qualcomm.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OAYFK_0jfM430a00

Game Like a Pro

Crafted with the spirit of adventure, the ROG Phone 6 reaches beyond its cyberpunk roots. With its fusion of geometric simplicity and cutting-edge technology, this next-gen gaming phone is a high-tech companion for journeying through space and time. With power and performance enhancements from the Qualcomm Adreno GPU and Kryo CPU, users experience amped-up gameplay. A class-leading thermal system improves stability for demanding games and a 165Hz display offers a revolutionary visual experience that supports low-latency gaming and ultra-responsive input. For total control, there’s the AirTrigger 6 system and the Armoury Crate app, and for marathon gameplay, there’s a 6,000 mAh1 battery. What’s more, players can personalize the lighting with a huge selection of colors and several preset mood-lighting schemes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcnAq_0jfM430a00

Find a Whole New (Virtual) World

Grab a ticket to the metaverse (and so much more) with the Meta Quest 2 VR headset. Whether gaming, meeting up with friends or enjoying immersive experiences in virtual reality, users can experience industry-leading graphics and immersive audio. With 1832x1920 pixels per eye, everything from multiplayer games and productivity apps to 360-degree videos look incredible. Every detail is engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to player movements, allowing for awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. The redesigned controllers feature improved ergonomics and intuitive controls that transport gestures, motions and actions directly into virtual reality. No PC or console is required, and with backward compatibility, players can explore new titles and old favorites in the expansive content library.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCfjW_0jfM430a00

Tackle the Day with a 2-in-1

The Surface Pro 9 5G with Microsoft SQ3 enables fast performance and connectivity plus up to 19 hours of battery life with Snapdragon power. Whether its job is work, stream or play, this 2-in-1 has the flexibility of a tablet with the performance of a laptop. Unique artificial intelligence features such as Voice Focus and Portrait Background Blur take video calls to the next level while Windows 11 makes it simple to organize apps for expressing creativity, accessing favorite games and relaxing with streaming entertainment, all in one ultra-portable device. A virtually edge-to-edge 13-inch touchscreen and built-in kickstand make it easy to sign, sketch or navigate whatever work or play comes along. Accessories like the Surface Slim Pen 2 and Surface Pro Keyboard help complete the experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1euOUZ_0jfM430a00

Mobile Multitasking All Day

A phone that can carry you through the day regardless of what your schedule brings is a powerful tool for crossing tasks off that to-do list. With a long-lasting 3700mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is the phone that claps back, giving you plenty of power for group video chatting, flexing your photo skills and sharing via social media. This sleek, pocket-sized smartphone allows you to snap hands-free photos with Flex Cam, makes checking notifications a breeze with its cover screen and comes in a wide array of colors. Plus, you can take selfies with the rear camera while the cover screen gives you a real-time preview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDyUh_0jfM430a00

Sound Shaped for Your Ears

As the next generation of wireless listening, you can enjoy a solution that’s perfectly yours with Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. A strong combination of sound with noise cancellation offers high-quality listening behind CustomTune technology, which auto-adjusts sound to your ears’ liking. Additionally, Quiet Mode provides pure bliss when you silence background noise while Aware Mode is perfect when it’s time to pay attention, allowing enough transparency to hear your surroundings or engage in friendly conversation. Maintain energy throughout the day with up to six hours of battery life in a single charge paired with a charging case that holds three additional charges.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images (girls using tablet with family)

How inflation has impacted your Amazon cart

The perfect Christmas gift for a family member, household items like dog food or laundry detergent for the month, or the next season of your favorite TV show: When you're on the Amazon platform, nearly everything you need is at your fingertips. But with high inflation, it's no surprise that Amazon prices are rising, too. But which items' prices are being most affected by inflation?
Surprise Independent

