wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
LA coroner reveals "Ellen" star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died by suicide
Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the former show DJ and dance-competition star's death in a statement to People.
Yardbarker
WWE star teases faction reunion with returning wrestlers
Nikki Cross has fans talking about a potential SAnitY reunion. Cross is the only member of the faction that is still under contract with the company as Eric Young, Big Damo (fka Killian Dain) and Axel Tischer (Alexander Wolfe) are no longer with WWE. When the group was called up...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are two of the most notable TV personalities in sports. Their show "Undisputed" is one of the most successful sports talk shows around, as their opposite opinions and willingness to debate them has many viewers hooked. It is not uncommon for the two analysts to...
‘Survivor 43’: Cassidy Admits the Edit Left out Her Plot on Karla, ‘I Did What I Had to Do’
Cassidy Clark reveals she truly did plan to betray Karla Cruz Godoy on 'Survivor 43'.
Prince Harry Recalled The "Terrifying" Moment Prince William Began To "Scream And Shout" At Him
"It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me."
‘Kindred’ Showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins On The Process Of Adapting Octavia E. Butler For The Modern Age, Casting Newcomer Mallori Johnson, And Trying Not To “Aestheticize The Violence” Of Slavery Narratives
It’s been nearly five decades since the publication of Octavia E. Butler’s critically acclaimed Black sci-fi novel Kindred. In an interview with Publisher’s Weekly, Butler explained that she wanted to write a thought-provoking novel “that would make others feel the history: the pain and fear that Black people have had to live through in order to endure.” The themes of racial injustice, systematic oppression and trauma are, unfortunately, still an evergreen topic, but one that has always seemed primed for its own film or television series. We can see from the recent award-winning releases of HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Watchmen...
