Marsha Taylor, a long-time resident of Delta Junction and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has sewn and quilted 70 lap-robes to donate to the residents of the Denali Center Nursing Home in Fairbanks and Ptarmigan Heights Senior Resident Center in Delta Junction for Christmas. When asked why she undertook this huge project, Marsha said that the Church encourages service within the community, and she wanted to do something to honor her late husband who had Alzheimer’s and had resided at the Denali Center for two years.

DELTA JUNCTION, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO