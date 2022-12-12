It’s rematch time for the Three Rivers men’s basketball team when it heads to Illinois and John A. Logan when the squads hook up at 3 p.m. Saturday. The game will be a rekindling of sorts after the two teams battled in a hot contest in Poplar Bluff last month with John A. Logan winning a double overtime affair, 99-95. John A. Logan (10-2) is currently ranked eighth in the NJCAA poll and this will be the seventh game against a team currently ranked or receiving votes in the poll.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO