semoball.com
Cape Central able to execute down the stretch to get by Scott County Central
A stout defensive effort was the difference for Cape Central as they were able to sneak by the Scott County Central Bravettes 35-32 on Wednesday night at Cape Central High School. Trailing 30-29 with just over two minutes to play in the fourth, senior Keri Williams knocked down a mid...
semoball.com
'Emotions' fuel 2nd-half collapse by SEMO hoops on the road
The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball squad led Arkansas State in Jonesboro on Wednesday for 71 percent of the 40 minutes of action. However, the remaining minutes were abysmal enough at both ends of the court by the Redhawks that the Red Wolves earned a 68-61 win. “It’s a...
semoball.com
TRC continues formidable run Men’s hoops plays another ranked foe Saturday afternoon
It’s rematch time for the Three Rivers men’s basketball team when it heads to Illinois and John A. Logan when the squads hook up at 3 p.m. Saturday. The game will be a rekindling of sorts after the two teams battled in a hot contest in Poplar Bluff last month with John A. Logan winning a double overtime affair, 99-95. John A. Logan (10-2) is currently ranked eighth in the NJCAA poll and this will be the seventh game against a team currently ranked or receiving votes in the poll.
semoball.com
Late defensive woes cost Saxony Lutheran in 47-37 loss at home
It’s hard to say that defense was the problem in a game that Saxony Lutheran (2-4) led 7-0 after the first quarter, but a 38-point second-half effort from North County (3-4) gave the Raiders a come-from-behind victory at Saxony Lutheran High School on Tuesday night. Senior Andrew Civey led...
semoball.com
Healthy (finally) Risco proving competitive early this season
The Risco High School boy’s basketball squad got back on the right track on Tuesday with a convincing 100-25 win over North Pemiscot in the consolation semifinals of the Clarkton Holiday Tournament. The victory stopped a four-game skid by the Tigers (2-4) and gave the program a shot in...
semoball.com
Senior trio puts on a show at St. Vincent
St. Vincent put on a show for the home fans in a 65-43 against Chaffee on Tuesday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and brought The Indians back to above .500 at 3-2. They opened the game on a 9-0 start and were never in danger of losing the lead.
semoball.com
TWIN RIVERS DOUBLE BILL: Both Royals squads pull away to sweep Hayti
The Twin Rivers Lady Royals overcame poor shooting and second-half foul trouble to defeat the Hayti Lady Indians 30-20 on Tuesday night. “We’re happy with the win, but we didn’t stand up to the physicality like I thought we would,” said Twin Rivers head coach David Crockett.
semoball.com
Kennett holds strong in final seconds for win over South Pemiscot
The Kennett Indians (3-3) defeated South Pemiscot (2-3) at home Tuesday night with a last minute surge, pulling ahead in the final 30 seconds of play to win 66-64. Kennett already defeated South Pemiscot once this season as the Indians took a 77-69 victory at the Gideon Bulldog Classic, and according to Kennett head coach Noll Billings, things looked much the same for his young team.
semoball.com
Senath-Hornersville boys push past Piggott with early lead
The Senath-Hornersville Lions began play in their own Christmas tournament Monday night looking to “prove a point to some people” after being seeded number four. Head coach Kurt Penn said that the plan was to “come out hot” to set the tone, and that's exactly what they did to take down fifth-seeded Piggott 81-53.
semoball.com
Oran survives slow start, comes back to defeat Saxony Lutheran
It took an entire half of basketball before the newly crowned four-time consecutive Lady Devil Tournament Champion Oran Lady Eagles came alive to defeat Saxony Lutheran 55-51 at Saxony Lutheran High School Monday. The Lady Crusaders outscored Oran 14-12 and 14-9 in the first half to take a seven-point lead...
semoball.com
Oran displays toughness in comeback against East Prairie
ORAN, Mo. — There is no doubt the Oran basketball team exudes toughness. Despite already being shorthanded, and losing a starter mid-game to an injury, Oran (5-1) rallied from a second-half deficit to win 65-57 in overtime over East Prairie (4-2) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. “It was a good...
semoball.com
GBB: Cape Central vs Scott County Central
Cape Central sophomore Brooklynn Moss gets set for her second free throw attempt during the Tigers' 35-32 win over Scott County Central on Wednesday night at Cape Central High School. (Clay Herrell ~ cherrell@semoball.com)
semoball.com
Lilyan Landis leads Scott City past Woodland
After falling to Oran in the championship round of the Lady Devil Invitational, snapping a five-game winning streak, the Scott City Lady Rams returned to their winning ways. In a rematch of last season’s MSHSAA Class 3 District 2 championship game, the Rams staved off a fourth-quarter rally by Woodland to defeat the Lady Cardinals 45-43 on Monday in Scott City.
semoball.com
Portageville thumps North Pemiscot in opening round of Clarkton Christmas Tournament
CLARKTON, Mo. — The Portageville boys’ basketball team steamrolled North Pemiscot in the opening round of the Clarkton Christmas Tournament on Monday, Dec. 12. The Bulldogs (3-2) had 11 players who scored six or more points. The team was led by Xayvion Bogan with 10. The Mustangs were...
semoball.com
High School girls basketball roundup, Dec. 12: Delta blows by Charleston on the road
Delta (6-0) scored a season-high 129 points at Charleston (1-4) on Monday en route to a 129-33 win to stay undefeated. Delta’s next action comes at home at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday as the Bobcats host Scott City (6-2), while Charleston hosts Oak Ridge (3-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
semoball.com
SEMO football season by the numbers
The Southeast Missouri State University football recently wrapped up its 2022 campaign. The Redhawks won the Ohio Valley Conference league title, punching their ticket for the FCS where they would lose a hard-fought game against Montana. Here's a look at the Redhawks season by the numbers. 9 - Total number...
semoball.com
Greenville handily takes down Delta C-7 after first quarter deficit
The first-seeded Greenville Bears fell into a first quarter hole to the eighth-seeded Delta C-7 Chargers, but quickly rallied, powered back and controlled the court in the second half for a 86-49 win. Looking for an upset to start the tournament, Delta C-7 took advantage of a “sluggish” start by...
semoball.com
East Carter's German touch
ELLSINORE — She was a stranger from a different land and became an important cog in the East Carter softball machine. But more than that, Mia Niesters of just outside of Frankfurt, Germany, became a friend an inspiration and even a little bit of a sensei on how to go about a challenge head on and with a smile.
thunderboltradio.com
Tractor Breaks Power Pole and Damages Fiber Lines in Hickman County
Work continues in Western Kentucky after a vehicle struck a pole, that affected homes and businesses in Hickman and Carlisle County. Rita Alexander, with the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, said a tractor with the auger raised struck the pole around 7:00 last night. The pole broke, which also downed the...
KFVS12
MERS Goodwill to open Excel Center in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Goodwill is bringing new schools to Missouri, and one of them will be in Cape Girardeau. MERS Goodwill announced today it’ll open an “Excel Center.”. The Cape location will be inside this vacant building in the town plaza at 2106 William Street, Cape...
