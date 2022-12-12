Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weiser officer revives baby found unresponsive
WEISER, Idaho — First aid and CPR training for Weiser Police officers mean a newborn baby is alive today. When emergency services were called Tuesday about an unresponsive baby on the east side of Weiser, Officer Austin Stratton immediately began lifesaving measures, according to a Facebook post from the Weiser Police Department.
Warming shelters located in City of Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho — As the winter weather temperatures reach freezing points, the City of Nampa has already made preparations to keep its community safe and warm this season. The city established multiple warming stations located throughout Nampa, similar to the cooling locations that were offered during the summer. The stations are there for anyone needing a break from the cold and a moment to warm up.
City of Nampa establishing warming locations for winter
NAMPA, Idaho — With snow falling, and temperatures expected to drop into single digits later this week, some Treasure Valley residents don't have a warm place to stay. For the first time, the City of Nampa has established warming locations where people can go to stay out of the cold. They're similar to cooling locations that the city has had during past summers.
City of Boise to soon be able to test wastewater for RSV, other viruses
BOISE, Idaho — It is likely you have seen a coworker out on sick leave recently. Between influenza, RSV, and Covid, more people have been getting sick this time of year. Soon, the City of Boise will be able to track trends in all of those viruses. Since the...
Endangered Nampa man found safe
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police tweeted late Wednesday night that 84-year-old RJ Lewis of Nampa was located safe. Idaho State Police put out an endangered person alert Wednesday, December 14th for Lewis. He was last seen leaving his house in Nampa around noon. ISP said that Lewis has not driven for some time and has a medical condition.
Police clear Lake Hazel Middle School after bomb threat
BOISE, Idaho — Lake Hazel Middle School has been cleared after a bomb threat forced all students to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said Boise and Idaho State Police searched the school with assistance from K9 dogs. Classes at Lake...
Street flooding affects traffic at Broadway and Boise Avenue
BOISE, Idaho — Crews are working in the area of Broadway and Boise avenues southeast of downtown Boise to address flooding that has occurred near the intersection. Boise Police at 9:30 a.m. Thursday announced on Twitter that the flooding has been causing significant traffic delays, and that people should avoid the area "while crews work to resolve the issue."
boisestatepublicradio.org
Independent investigators hired to look into ex-Boise Police captain's behavior while still on the force
In November, retired Boise Police Department captain Matt Bryngelson used a pseudonym to spout racist beliefs online while he was working as a police officer. He was also found to have ties with a white nationalist organization. The City of Boise has now hired an investigative team to look into...
Growth taxing Treasure Valley water supply, agriculture
BOISE, Idaho — The incredible growth in the Treasure Valley is having significant effects on an industry that Idaho and eastern Oregon were built on -- agriculture. Tristan Winegar is the President of the Washington County Farm Bureau and a farmer and rancher in Weiser. His family has been ranching and farming awhile.
Post Register
Longer ER wait times, some Idaho patients being transferred out of state
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – RSV, Covid-19, and the Flu. All three viruses are creating challenges for health professionals. A St. Luke’s spokeswoman tells CBS2/IdahoNews.com “things remain very crowded in our Children’s hospital and adult admissions are currently up as well.”. St. Luke’s says cases of RSV...
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
Authorities say a 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border. The post Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border appeared first on Local News 8.
Caution! Boise Area Roads Are Dangerous This Morning
Roads are wet and snow-filled this morning. Some folks will do their best to respect others, show caution, and take extra time to get to work. However, other folks will falsely believe that their vast trucks or smaller cars will drive just as they do when the pavement is not snow-covered. Most of us cannot take the day off, so please take your time on your way to work this morning.
Weather roundup: Snowy, wet road conditions around Treasure Valley
IDAHO, USA — Despite snowy and wet conditions on Monday, various Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies reported fewer crashes compared to other snowy days. As of later Monday afternoon, the Ada County Sheriff's Office reported 24 crashes called into dispatch and six slide-offs. Canyon County reported six slide-offs and...
Tillamook man killed in landslide on Oregon-Idaho border
A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said.
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area
Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
City of Eagle files lawsuit amid Arts Commission controversy
EAGLE, Idaho — Beautifying the bedroom town of Eagle takes a whole team of creative volunteers – many of whom served on the now-dissolved Eagle Arts Commission. “The art commission ... promotes arts within the city,” former commissioner Jim Macfarlane said. “We would also sponsor and sort of champion art projects.”
As funds run dry, Idaho Housing and Finance will soon pause emergency rental assistance program
The Idaho Housing and Finance Association plans to pause applications for emergency rental assistance funds on Dec. 29 because federal funds are quickly running dry for areas beyond Ada County — a problem the agency hopes the Idaho Legislature can help with in January. The Emergency Rental Assistance program is meant to help individuals who […] The post As funds run dry, Idaho Housing and Finance will soon pause emergency rental assistance program appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Fact or Fiction: You Are Legally Required to Shovel Sidewalks in Boise
A few years ago, there was a nasty debate broke out in the Boise Bench Dwellers Facebook group when Amanda made a simple request of her neighbors. After a winter storm rolled through Boise, she simply posted:. To the able-bodied people: This winter runner does not appreciate all the not...
2urbangirls.com
Two survive after car falls 200 feet off side of the road
HIDDEN SPRINGS, Calif. – Two people escaped with just “mild distress” after a sedan fell approximately 200 feet down the side of the road Tuesday on the Angeles Forest Highway in Hidden Springs, authorities said. The crash, involving a Hyundai Elantra, occurred at about 2:10 p.m. on...
Bus crash injures 23 passengers, one in life-threatening condition
A bus carrying 33 people rolled Monday morning near the Utah/Idaho border.
