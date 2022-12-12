ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Weiser officer revives baby found unresponsive

WEISER, Idaho — First aid and CPR training for Weiser Police officers mean a newborn baby is alive today. When emergency services were called Tuesday about an unresponsive baby on the east side of Weiser, Officer Austin Stratton immediately began lifesaving measures, according to a Facebook post from the Weiser Police Department.
WEISER, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Warming shelters located in City of Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — As the winter weather temperatures reach freezing points, the City of Nampa has already made preparations to keep its community safe and warm this season. The city established multiple warming stations located throughout Nampa, similar to the cooling locations that were offered during the summer. The stations are there for anyone needing a break from the cold and a moment to warm up.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

City of Nampa establishing warming locations for winter

NAMPA, Idaho — With snow falling, and temperatures expected to drop into single digits later this week, some Treasure Valley residents don't have a warm place to stay. For the first time, the City of Nampa has established warming locations where people can go to stay out of the cold. They're similar to cooling locations that the city has had during past summers.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Endangered Nampa man found safe

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police tweeted late Wednesday night that 84-year-old RJ Lewis of Nampa was located safe. Idaho State Police put out an endangered person alert Wednesday, December 14th for Lewis. He was last seen leaving his house in Nampa around noon. ISP said that Lewis has not driven for some time and has a medical condition.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Street flooding affects traffic at Broadway and Boise Avenue

BOISE, Idaho — Crews are working in the area of Broadway and Boise avenues southeast of downtown Boise to address flooding that has occurred near the intersection. Boise Police at 9:30 a.m. Thursday announced on Twitter that the flooding has been causing significant traffic delays, and that people should avoid the area "while crews work to resolve the issue."
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Growth taxing Treasure Valley water supply, agriculture

BOISE, Idaho — The incredible growth in the Treasure Valley is having significant effects on an industry that Idaho and eastern Oregon were built on -- agriculture. Tristan Winegar is the President of the Washington County Farm Bureau and a farmer and rancher in Weiser. His family has been ranching and farming awhile.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Longer ER wait times, some Idaho patients being transferred out of state

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – RSV, Covid-19, and the Flu. All three viruses are creating challenges for health professionals. A St. Luke’s spokeswoman tells CBS2/IdahoNews.com “things remain very crowded in our Children’s hospital and adult admissions are currently up as well.”. St. Luke’s says cases of RSV...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Caution! Boise Area Roads Are Dangerous This Morning

Roads are wet and snow-filled this morning. Some folks will do their best to respect others, show caution, and take extra time to get to work. However, other folks will falsely believe that their vast trucks or smaller cars will drive just as they do when the pavement is not snow-covered. Most of us cannot take the day off, so please take your time on your way to work this morning.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area

Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

As funds run dry, Idaho Housing and Finance will soon pause emergency rental assistance program

The Idaho Housing and Finance Association plans to pause applications for emergency rental assistance funds on Dec. 29 because federal funds are quickly running dry for areas beyond Ada County — a problem the agency hopes the Idaho Legislature can help with in January. The Emergency Rental Assistance program is meant to help individuals who […] The post As funds run dry, Idaho Housing and Finance will soon pause emergency rental assistance program appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
2urbangirls.com

Two survive after car falls 200 feet off side of the road

HIDDEN SPRINGS, Calif. – Two people escaped with just “mild distress” after a sedan fell approximately 200 feet down the side of the road Tuesday on the Angeles Forest Highway in Hidden Springs, authorities said. The crash, involving a Hyundai Elantra, occurred at about 2:10 p.m. on...
HIDDEN SPRINGS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
Boise local news

