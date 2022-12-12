Friend of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni among three killed in Rome coffee shop shooting

A friend of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and two other women were shot dead Sunday when a man opened fire at a Rome coffee shop.

The women were holding a board meeting for their condominium in Rome’s Fidene district when the 57-year-old gunman stormed in and opened fire, according to Italian authorities.

The suspect was overpowered and detained by other residents at the meeting. Arriving police arrested the man.

“He came into the room, closed the door and shouted, ‘I’ll kill you all’ and then started to shoot,” one witness said, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

The suspect was known to board members and had been in a series of disputes with the residents’ association, according to witnesses.

He had previously been reported to authorities for making threats against local residents, witnesses said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s (left) friend Nicoletta Golisano (right) was among three people killed when a gunman opened fire at a Rome coffee shop Sunday. Giorgia Meloni/Facebook

Meloni, who is the country’s first female leader, posted a photo on Instagram late Sunday of herself with her slain friend, Nicoletta Golisano, writing: “It is not right to die like this.”

“Nicoletta was happy, and beautiful, in the red dress she bought for her 50th birthday party a few weeks ago. For me she will always be beautiful and happy like this,” the prime minister added.

The other two victims weren’t named.

Police arrested a 57-year-old man at the scene of the deadly shooting. EPA-EFE

The suspect was known to board members and had been in a series of disputes with the residents’ association, witnesses said. EPA

Four others were wounded in the shooting, including at least one who suffered serious injuries.

Cops haven’t disclosed a motive for the shooting.

The prime minister did not suggest the deadly ordeal was political.

Meloni wrote a heartfelt tribute on Facebook for her friend Golisano while also calling for justice. Giorgia Meloni/Facebook

Meloni said the shooting range from which the suspect took the gun had been shut down and placed under investigation by authorities.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri called an emergency security meeting for Monday, describing the ordeal as a “grave episode of violence that has struck our city.”

