Leavenworth, WA

KOMO News

Snohomish County residents prep for messy morning commute

SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — As they head home on Sunday night, residents in Snohomish County won’t be able to put driving in the slick and slippery roads in the rear view mirror come Monday morning. “I’m from Baltimore, so I'm used to it,” said Tony Hernandez, Snohomish County...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Westbound I-90 reopened at Ellensburg after semi crash blocks road

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — I-90 westbound is back open at Ellensburg after a crash fully blocked the road. A detour was available from US 97 to SR 970, but is no longer necessary since the interstate reopened. Chains are required for those travelling. Washington State Patrol warn those travelling that...
ELLENSBURG, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Western Washington lowlands see snow to end the weekend

There was more moisture around Saturday than the models originally indicated. Thick fog hung around most of the day with early morning freezing fog and freezing drizzle. We had a few reports of snow flurries and rain/snow mix around the North Sound and Eastside. Light accumulations were noted. Overnight Saturday...
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor

A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Active weather weekend brings lowland snow, rain

The active, chilly weekend of Puget Sound weather has begun. The National Weather Service issues winter weather advisories for western Whatcom County and the Cascades of Snohomish and King counties "for snowfall with the cold front that will move south through Sunday night. There is potential for freezing rain across Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes as well."
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Bomb Threat in Downtown Leavenworth Shuts Down Area Friday Night

Downtown Leavenworth was temporarily on lockdown as Chelan County deputies investigated a bomb threat Friday night. At 6:58 p.m., an unidentified male told RiverCom dispatchers that he was angry over a previous incident earlier to the call, and was threatening to bring a fully loaded rifle and pipe bomb to the Loft in downtown Leavenworth.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KOMO News

Report reveals Snohomish plane crash that killed 4 was test flight

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report Saturday detailing new information about the November plane crash that killed four people in Snohomish County. The report includes new photos that show the plane breaking apart in air. The Cessna 208B EX Caravan was a test aircraft...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KXLY

22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Large Overnight Fire Closes Main Street in Monitor

Chelan County Fire District 6 has been working a major fire at the old Collins Fruit warehouse in Monitor. Fire Chief Phil Mosher says they were on the scene at 1am. Main Street in Monitor from Hwy 2/92 to the railroad tracks has been closed as there fire hoses across the roadway.
MONITOR, WA
ifiberone.com

22-year-old man killed in wreck with semi-truck north of Blewett Pass

BLEWETT PASS — A Chelan man was killed in a collision between a pickup truck and a semi-truck Wednesday morning on US 97 north of Blewett Pass. Donaciano Servin Marquez, a 46-year-old Chelan man, was driving a 2007 GMC pickup truck south on US 97. State troopers say he lost control on the icy highway, causing the vehicle to slide into the northbound lane.
CHELAN, WA
KOMO News

2 major King County cities ranked among happiest in America

Some of the happiest people in the country reside in King County, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The financial technology company ranked one major King County city third in the United States for happiest places in America and another metro in the top 15. Bellevue ranked No. 3...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies

A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

