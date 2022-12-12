Read full article on original website
State crews preparing for lowland snow in western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Snow is expected in areas such as Mount Vernon not only on Sunday, but through the first half of the week for a few Northwest Washington counties. With many people planning to travel for Christmas, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging safety. Downtown...
KOMO News
Snohomish County residents prep for messy morning commute
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — As they head home on Sunday night, residents in Snohomish County won’t be able to put driving in the slick and slippery roads in the rear view mirror come Monday morning. “I’m from Baltimore, so I'm used to it,” said Tony Hernandez, Snohomish County...
Lingering moisture, subfreezing temperatures could lead to slippery Monday morning commute
SEATTLE — An arctic cold front slowly moving south from British Columbia set the stage for a weather system that will leave lingering snow chances into Monday morning. A new system arriving Tuesday has already triggered a Winter Storm Watch in the mountains and could also lead to lowland snow accumulations throughout western Washington.
KOMO News
Westbound I-90 reopened at Ellensburg after semi crash blocks road
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — I-90 westbound is back open at Ellensburg after a crash fully blocked the road. A detour was available from US 97 to SR 970, but is no longer necessary since the interstate reopened. Chains are required for those travelling. Washington State Patrol warn those travelling that...
Western Washington lowlands see snow to end the weekend
There was more moisture around Saturday than the models originally indicated. Thick fog hung around most of the day with early morning freezing fog and freezing drizzle. We had a few reports of snow flurries and rain/snow mix around the North Sound and Eastside. Light accumulations were noted. Overnight Saturday...
lynnwoodtoday.com
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
KOMO News
Active weather weekend brings lowland snow, rain
The active, chilly weekend of Puget Sound weather has begun. The National Weather Service issues winter weather advisories for western Whatcom County and the Cascades of Snohomish and King counties "for snowfall with the cold front that will move south through Sunday night. There is potential for freezing rain across Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes as well."
q13fox.com
Tomorrow's forecast: Lowland snow for some and dangerous wind chills
Seattle - It's going to be cold with isolated showers and flurries tonight. Most of the area will be dry as temperatures continue to fluctuated between the mid-upper 30s. Here is a look at your morning forecast:. Tomorrow is hent he fun begins! Temperatures will be in the 30s for...
KXLY
Gov. Jay Inslee issues emergency proclamation for series of severe autumn storms
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Thursday, related to a series of severe autumn storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 across Washington. Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties were affected by the...
kpq.com
Bomb Threat in Downtown Leavenworth Shuts Down Area Friday Night
Downtown Leavenworth was temporarily on lockdown as Chelan County deputies investigated a bomb threat Friday night. At 6:58 p.m., an unidentified male told RiverCom dispatchers that he was angry over a previous incident earlier to the call, and was threatening to bring a fully loaded rifle and pipe bomb to the Loft in downtown Leavenworth.
KOMO News
Report reveals Snohomish plane crash that killed 4 was test flight
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report Saturday detailing new information about the November plane crash that killed four people in Snohomish County. The report includes new photos that show the plane breaking apart in air. The Cessna 208B EX Caravan was a test aircraft...
KXLY
22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
kpq.com
Large Overnight Fire Closes Main Street in Monitor
Chelan County Fire District 6 has been working a major fire at the old Collins Fruit warehouse in Monitor. Fire Chief Phil Mosher says they were on the scene at 1am. Main Street in Monitor from Hwy 2/92 to the railroad tracks has been closed as there fire hoses across the roadway.
ifiberone.com
22-year-old man killed in wreck with semi-truck north of Blewett Pass
BLEWETT PASS — A Chelan man was killed in a collision between a pickup truck and a semi-truck Wednesday morning on US 97 north of Blewett Pass. Donaciano Servin Marquez, a 46-year-old Chelan man, was driving a 2007 GMC pickup truck south on US 97. State troopers say he lost control on the icy highway, causing the vehicle to slide into the northbound lane.
KOMO News
2 major King County cities ranked among happiest in America
Some of the happiest people in the country reside in King County, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The financial technology company ranked one major King County city third in the United States for happiest places in America and another metro in the top 15. Bellevue ranked No. 3...
Evacuations reported at Washington Goodwill after grenade found in donation bin
TACOMA, Wash. — Evacuations were prompted Friday morning at a Goodwill in Tacoma, Washington after a grenade was reportedly found in a donation bin. Tacoma Police Department said just after 9:30 a.m. it got a call that employees at the Goodwill near 38th and Cedar streets had found a hand grenade in a donation bin, according to KIRO.
KOMO News
Seattle Center Monorail to become fully accessible to all, thanks to $15 million grant
SEATTLE, Wash. — Thanks to a $15 million federal grant, the Seattle Center Monorail Station will become fully accessible to all riders under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). "The Monorail is both an iconic connection to Seattle's World's Fair past and an accessible, frequent, carbon-free transportation option to...
Snohomish County says meth contamination won’t delay Edmonds housing facility
An Edmonds hotel purchased by Snohomish County for a future housing facility for those experiencing homelessness is being cleaned due to meth contamination. This process has the Americas Best Value Inn on Highway 99 temporarily shut down, as the entire interior needs to undergo a cleanup. The county took ownership...
KOMO News
WSP to pull officers out of Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force to focus on violent crime
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said Friday they are pulling law enforcement officers out of the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) and diverting those resources to work on solving violent crimes. “The participation in the task force has been important, it...
Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies
A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
