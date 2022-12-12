Police search for hit-and-run suspect who injured woman in Novato
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon, the Novato Police Department announced in a Nixle alert . The collision happened around 3:03 p.m. near Main Gate Road and the Hamilton Smart Train Station where authorities found an injured victim lying on the sidewalk.One dead in Marin County collision after Subaru loses control, crashes into Honda
The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with “moderate injuries,” according to police. Surveillance footage obtained by police shows photos (above) of the suspect’s vehicle.
Police are searching for a white four-door sedan that has damage to its side mirror on the passenger side. The vehicle was traveling west on Main Gate Road towards Nave Drive just before 3 p.m., police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 415-897-4361. Those who wish to remain anonymous can email crimetips@novato.org or text "TIP NOVATO" to 888-777.
