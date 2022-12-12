Police search for hit-and-run suspect who injured woman in Novato

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon, the Novato Police Department announced in a Nixle alert . The collision happened around 3:03 p.m. near Main Gate Road and the Hamilton Smart Train Station where authorities found an injured victim lying on the sidewalk.

(Novato Police Department). (Novato Police Department)

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with “moderate injuries,” according to police. Surveillance footage obtained by police shows photos (above) of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police are searching for a white four-door sedan that has damage to its side mirror on the passenger side. The vehicle was traveling west on Main Gate Road towards Nave Drive just before 3 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 415-897-4361. Those who wish to remain anonymous can email crimetips@novato.org or text “TIP NOVATO” to 888-777.

