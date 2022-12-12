ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Channel

Spring Valley domestic violence suspect escapes after standoff

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — A Spring Valley neighborhood was placed on lockdown Saturday evening after an armed suspect in a domestic violence incident barricaded himself inside a home, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. According to the department, deputies first received a call about a domestic violence...
SPRING VALLEY, CA
San Diego Channel

Man trying to intervene in argument stabbed in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 36-year-old man was stabbed five times Saturday while trying to intervene in an argument between a man and a woman in the Southcrest neighborhood, police said. The stabbing happened at about 12:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South 43rd Street when the victim...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Hit-and-run crash in Cortez injures pedestrian

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a pedestrian was injured in the Cortez neighborhood Saturday morning. According to police, a 36-year-old man was standing on the painted double yellow roadway divider on the 1600 block of 2nd...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

At least 1 killed in Escondido crash between motorcycle and van

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - At least one person died Saturday in a crash between a van and a motorcycle in the Escondido area. The crash was reported at 2:17 p.m. at Orangewood Drive and Mary Lane, about a couple of miles west of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Channel

San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 16, 2022: Increasing Clouds Tonight

Clouds return tonight into tomorrow, then warmer next week. Santa Ana winds will continue overnight averaging around 20 to 40 mph. Clouds will increase overnight into Saturday, leading to partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping a few degrees. The clouds return as weak disturbance passes by, but we...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

San Diego fans say they waited years for Argentina's win

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Argentina came out on top Saturday in the final match of the World Cup, but it was a tight game against France. It went into overtime and then ended in penalty kicks. The energy in North Park's Mini Park was second to none. “North Park...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy