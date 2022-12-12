Read full article on original website
Spring Valley domestic violence suspect escapes after standoff
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — A Spring Valley neighborhood was placed on lockdown Saturday evening after an armed suspect in a domestic violence incident barricaded himself inside a home, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. According to the department, deputies first received a call about a domestic violence...
Man trying to intervene in argument stabbed in Southcrest
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 36-year-old man was stabbed five times Saturday while trying to intervene in an argument between a man and a woman in the Southcrest neighborhood, police said. The stabbing happened at about 12:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South 43rd Street when the victim...
Hit-and-run crash in Cortez injures pedestrian
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a pedestrian was injured in the Cortez neighborhood Saturday morning. According to police, a 36-year-old man was standing on the painted double yellow roadway divider on the 1600 block of 2nd...
At least 1 killed in Escondido crash between motorcycle and van
ESCONDIDO (CNS) - At least one person died Saturday in a crash between a van and a motorcycle in the Escondido area. The crash was reported at 2:17 p.m. at Orangewood Drive and Mary Lane, about a couple of miles west of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.
RSVP for Monday's public menorah lighting with Chabad of Downtown in Seaport Village
The Chabad of Downtown is holding public menorah lighting events throughout Chanukah. On Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, the event will start at 5:30 p.m. in Seaport Village. The lighting will happen at the center stage in the Lighthouse District. To RSVP for the event, follow this link.
San Marcos educator raising money to make holidays special for students in need
SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — A string of heartbreaking events for a High Tech Elementary School student motivated an educator to raise money, hoping to bring joy to the less fortunate kids this holiday season. "If you aren't anticipating gifts, if you've already kind of discounted that that's not...
San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 18, 2022: Plenty of Vitamin D through holiday week
Temperatures remain roughly five degrees below average around the county for the next couple of days, leading to chilly mornings. A weak disturbance will pass by on Tuesday, creating light cloud coverage. A ridge of high pressure will build for the second half of next week leading to a warming...
San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 16, 2022: Increasing Clouds Tonight
Clouds return tonight into tomorrow, then warmer next week. Santa Ana winds will continue overnight averaging around 20 to 40 mph. Clouds will increase overnight into Saturday, leading to partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping a few degrees. The clouds return as weak disturbance passes by, but we...
San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 19, 2022: Warming up as we begin winter
Plenty of clouds today will stick around overnight keeping temperatures from dropping too quickly. While not likely I can't rule out a few sprinkles to patchy drizzle overnight into early tomorrow. Increasing sunshine tomorrow with a quick drop in temperatures at night which means it will be chilly as Hanukkah...
San Diego fans say they waited years for Argentina's win
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Argentina came out on top Saturday in the final match of the World Cup, but it was a tight game against France. It went into overtime and then ended in penalty kicks. The energy in North Park's Mini Park was second to none. “North Park...
