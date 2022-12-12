ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starwatch: here come the Geminids, an unusual sort of meteor shower

By Stuart Clark
 3 days ago
Starwatch

It is time for one of the most reliable meteor showers of the year. The Geminids are active between 4 and 17 December, with the peak of activity usually coming on the night of 13-14 December.

This year, the peak is expected to bring about 120 meteors an hour, although a nearby waning gibbous Moon with around 73% of its surface illuminated will make if difficult to see the fainter meteors. As the name suggests, the Geminids radiate from a point within Gemini, the twins, just above the constellation’s two brightest stars Castor and Pollux. The meteors will appear to streak across the sky in all directions from this point, known as the radiant.

The chart shows the view looking south-east from London at midnight as 13 becomes 14 December. The Geminids are known for being slower (just 35 km/s!) than other meteors, and this makes them easier to spot as they burn up. Unusually, this meteor shower is though to be debris from an asteroid, known as 3200 Phaethon, rather than a comet. Often they can have a yellow hue to their light. The shower is visible from many locations across the globe. From the southern hemisphere, the radiant point will appear in the northern sky.

  • This article was amended on 13 December 2022. An earlier version said that the moon would be waxing. In fact it would be waning.

SelinaD
3d ago

yep, ive seen many this week just walking outside and looking up! and thats with street lights and all around! i can not wait til this tuesday night, (the peak night) when my daughter, my mom and i are going out to the beach (n topsail island, nc) with my telescope and a bunch of blankets and hot chocolate!!! making memories to last a lifetime!!! 😊 🥰

