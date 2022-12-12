Read full article on original website
WSET
New state historical highway markers approved in Franklin Co., Roanoke
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke library that hid a censored trove of Black literature, and the Franklin County community of Ferrum are among the seven new historical markers approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources this December. The new texts cover the Old Dominion’s past from 1776 to the present day.
630 WMAL
Press Release: Southwest Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that SWVA Biochar, a leading producer of premium biochar in the Southwest Virginia region, will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its operation in Floyd County. Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal with unique properties originally used as a soil amendment and is thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges. The company will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Road Southeast and add new equipment, including several new kilns. The project will create 15 new jobs.
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoes
WDBJ 7 Meteorolosit Brett Watts has revealed that once upon a time in Virginia volcanoes did exist. Watts began considering the idea after the recent eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii and pondering the mountains in the area. In the Slight Chance of Science Podcast, the meteorologist spoke with Dr. Jim Beard, a retired curator with the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville.
WSET
City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and LYH Regional team up for exciting new project
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and the Lynchburg Regional Airport are teaming up for an exciting new industrial and aeronautical project. They're calling it the Aiport Commerce Park. A project that has been in discussion for nearly two decades just received a grant...
How Virginia power substations are staying secure following NC attack
Following the recent attack at North Carolina power substations, News 3's Team of Investigators is looking into security measures at local substations in Hampton Roads.
Virginia man sentenced to seven years in prison for firearms trafficking
A Virginia man who trafficked at least 25 firearms, many of which were later used for criminal activities in other states, is now going to federal prison.
Deal could make disabled students' classmates in Virginia wear masks
Disabled students can request that their peers be required to wear masks in class in 12 Virginia schools under the terms of a settlement agreement to a federal lawsuit.
wvtf.org
The price of life in prison
Denise Holsinger has spent more than 25 years in Virginia prisons, and she says the state provides inmates with little more than three hot meals and a bed to its inmates — what Holsinger calls three hots and a cot. But inmates say prison fare is high in carbs...
WSET
Bedford, Henry Co. students named finalists in Holiday Traffic Safety Jingle competition
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Some area students are being highlighted as finalists in a competition to promote traffic safety. Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), the Virginia State Police (VSP), the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and State Farm announced Tuesday that public voting is open for the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest.
Felons who voted likely thought they could do so legally
State election officials should thank Stephanie Iles, Norfolk’s general registrar and director of elections. She helped uncover a computer glitch that allowed more than 10,000 felons to stay on voter rolls after they were convicted of new crimes making them ineligible – again – to vote. The fact state officials were unaware of the problem […] The post Felons who voted likely thought they could do so legally appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSET
Amber Alert canceled after missing Ona girl found safe in Kentucky; mother in custody
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An Amber Alert issued for a 6-year-old Cabell County girl has been cancelled but not before a police chase in Kentucky. Mila Carf was found safely, while her mother Shana Carf is in jail tonight. The Amber Alert was issued 6AM Wednesday morning. 6...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin outlines proposed amendments to 2022-24 State Budget in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is in Richmond on Thursday to outline some important budget updates. According to Youngkin's team, he is delivering a speech to the Joint Committee Meeting with House House Appropriations, House Finance, and Senate Finance & Appropriations. In his speech, Youngkin outlines his...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces results of Virginia Agriculture & Forestry impact study
(WSET) — During the recent Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the results of an economic impact study from the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service. Concluding in October, the research found that in 2021, the total economic impact of Virginia's...
Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system
With state hospitals continuing to be strained by mental health patients in crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the creation of a task force to combat deficiencies in how Virginia handles individuals whom magistrates order to be held involuntarily for treatment. Virginia’s current system “is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who […] The post Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
chathamstartribune.com
Teen missing again
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is seeking input as to the whereabouts of Jamila Jana'a Gadson. Gadson, 17, is a black female who went missing from her Rockford School Road home in Gretna today, Dec. 13. Gadson was also reported missing in November. She was found four days later and...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Corporation Commission hears public comments on Appalachian Power’s fuel rate increase
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) heard from customers and Appalachian Power Company employees about the recent fuel rate increase on Wednesday. Customers voiced their concerns about paying higher electric bills every month. AEP customers are paying about $20 more per month for their electricity. The...
WSET
Here's how VDOT is preparing for the upcoming wintry weather in the Lynchburg area
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Upcoming weather is threatening some parts of Virginia with chances of what could be icing, freezing rain or sleet beginning Wednesday night through Thursday morning, but VDOT has a plan to battle the weather on the roads. Right now VDOT said the northern, northwestern and...
wfirnews.com
Homicide in NW Roanoke late this afternoon
(from Roanoke PD) On December 12, 2022 at approximately 3:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim inside a residence in the area with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene. His identity will be shared as soon as next-of-kin is properly notified.
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
