Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Micro-X Says Varex Receives Australian Government Foreign Investment Review Board Approval
* VAREX RECEIVES AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD APPROVAL TO INCREASE STAKE IN MICRO-X TO 9.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-CSAM Health Group Says Realises Cost Synergies To Restore Profitability Levels
* BETWEEN 25 AND 35 EMPLOYEES WILL BE NOTIFIED OF REDUNDANCY IN Q1 2023. * ANY ONE-OFF EFFECTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING WILL BE BOOKED IN Q4 2022. * WILL IMPLEMENT A GROUP-WIDE COST-SAVING PROGRAM TO ENSURE REACHING TARGET EBITDA MARGIN OF 30% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Maxim Power Corp Provides Updates On The M2 Return To Service, CCGT Expansion Project And Insurance Information
* PROVIDES UPDATES ON THE M2 RETURN TO SERVICE, CCGT EXPANSION PROJECT AND INSURANCE INFORMATION. * SAYS AT THIS TIME, CORPORATION'S MOST PROBABLE RETURN TO SERVICE DATE FOR M2 FACILITY IS LATE JULY 2023. * FORECASTS IT HAS SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO COMPLETE BOTH CCGT EXPANSION OF M2 AND REPLACEMENT OF...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Omesti Says Unit Entered Into Share Sale Deals
* UNIT ENTERED INTO SHARE SALE AGREEMENTS FOR DISPOSAL OF TOTAL OF 135 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN MICROLINK SOLUTIONS. * EXPECTED LOSS TO CO ARISING FROM THE DISPOSALS IS 2 MILLION RGT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Island Pharmaceuticals Receives IRB Approval For ISLA-101 Phase 2A Peach 1 Clinical Trial
* INSTITUTIONAL REVIEW BOARD APPROVAL GRANTED FOR ISLA-101 PHASE 2A PEACH 1 CLINICAL TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Tronox Names John Srivisal as CFO
* TRONOX ANNOUNCES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER RETIREMENT AND SUCCESSION PLAN. * TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC- JOHN SRIVISAL, CURRENTLY SVP, NAMED AS CFO SUCCESSOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2023. * TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC- TIM CARLSON, TRONOX'S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE FROM TRONOX ON APRIL 1, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc - To Consider Building New Factory For Semiconductor Materials In Yamanashi, Japan, Start Operation In First Half Of 2025
* TRI CHEMICAL LABORATORIES INC - TO CONSIDER BUILDING NEW FACTORY FOR SEMICONDUCTOR MATERIALS IN YAMANASHI, JAPAN, START OPERATION IN FIRST HALF OF 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
Shell and Eneco win right to build large Dutch offshore windfarm
AMSTERDAM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A joint venture of Shell (SHEL.L) and Dutch energy company Eneco has won the right to build an offshore wind farm with a capacity of 756 megawatts (MW) in the North Sea, the Dutch government said on Thursday.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Targovax Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration With Agenus
* ANNOUNCES CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH AGENUS TO TEST TG MUTANT RAS VACCINATION IN PANCREATIC CANCER. * TRIAL HAS BEEN GIVEN APPROVAL TO PROCEED BY US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA), AND WILL BE ACTIVATED ON DECEMBER 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer. The above...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Vifor Pharma Says Remaining Publicly Held Registered Shares Cancelled
* CANCELLATION OF REMAINING PUBLICLY HELD REGISTERED SHARES OF VIFOR PHARMA AG. * VIFOR PHARMA AG - COMMERCIAL COURT ST. GALLEN HAS CANCELLED (KRAFTLOS ERKLÄRT) ALL REMAINING PUBLICLY HELD REGISTERED SHARES OF VIFOR WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.01 EACH. * VIFOR PHARMA AG - AS A RESULT...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Fonet Bilgi Teknolojileri Signs Contract Worth 61.9 Mln Lira With Sanliurfa Provincial Directorate Of Health
* FONET BILGI TEKNOLOJILERI AS SIGNS CONTRACT WORTH 61.9 MILLION LIRA WITH SANLIURFA PROVINCIAL DIRECTORATE OF HEALTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-JPMorgan's Long Position In H-Shares Of Chalco Falls To 4.90% - HKEX Filing
* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA REDUCED TO 4.90% ON DEC 9 FROM 5.02% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Inspira Technologies Signs Agreement To Conduct Clinical Study Of Blood Sensor
* INSPIRA TECHNOLOGIES OXY BHN LTD - SIGNS AGREEMENT TO CONDUCT CLINICAL STUDY OF HYLATM BLOOD SENSOR. * INSPIRA TECHNOLOGIES OXY BHN LTD - SIGNED AGREEMENT TO CONDUCT STUDY WITH SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER IN ISRAEL, STUDY EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN THE Q1 2023 Source text: (https://bit.ly/3HASS9H) Further company coverage:. Disclaimer.
Westinghouse and Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe Sign Agreement for Implementation of First AP1000® Nuclear Power Reactors in Poland
WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company and Polish utility Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe today signed an agreement defining the main principles and path forward for the first Polish nuclear reactors. Last month, the Polish government selected the proven Westinghouse AP1000 ® reactor for its first-ever nuclear energy program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005884/en/ From left: David Durham, President of Energy Systems at Westinghouse, and Tomasz Stępień, President of the Management Board of Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe, during today’s signing ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire)
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Fastpasscorp Lowers Expectations For 2022 Pre-Tax Profit
* NOW EXPECTS PRE-TAX LOSS OF DKK 1-2 MILLION WHEREAS PREVIOUS EXPECTATION WAS A RESULT AROUND DKK 0 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Alaska Air Group Inc Sees Q4 Capacity (Asms) Versus 2019 Down 7% To 9%
* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SEES Q4 CAPACITY (ASMS) VERSUS 2019 DOWN 7% TO 9%. * ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SEES Q4 TOTAL REVENUE CHANGE VERSUS 2019 UP 13% TO 14%. * ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR THE REST OF THE QUARTER REMAINS STRONG DESPITE MODEST SOFTENING IN CORPORATE TRAVEL BOOKINGS.
kalkinemedia.com
MamaMancini's Holdings Inc <MMMB.O>: Profits of 3 cents announced for third quarter
12 December 2022 10:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by MamaMancini's Holdings Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported profits of 3 cents per share, 3 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported zero EPS. Losses of -1 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $25.69 million, which is higher than the estimated $22.9 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the food processing peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $25.69 million from $10.85 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.02 -0.02 Missed Apr. 30 2022 0.00 0.00 Met Jan. 31 2022 -0.03 -0.04 Missed Oct. 31 2021 0.02 0.00 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 12 at 10:01 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Four ASX penny metal stocks with impressive performance in 2022
Argosy Minerals has completed 98% work in the development of the Rincon Lithium Project. Carnaby Resources recently revealed exceptional drill results from Mt. Hope at the Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project. Sayona Mining expects the first production from North American Lithium in 2023. The stocks which trade at low prices...
kalkinemedia.com
What's happening with BHP's (ASX:BHP) shares lately?
BHP’s shares were spotted trading in the red territory today (15 December), down 1.058%. ASX 200 Materials sector was also performing negatively on the ASX. Shares of Australian iron ore miner BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) were seen dipping in today morning’s (15 December 2022) trading session. One share of BHP was valued at AU$45.820 with a loss of 1.058% as of 10:44 AM AEDT.
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Pilbara (ASX:PLS) shares heading south?
Pilbara has sold two cargoes for a combined total of 10,000dmt at an average price of US$7,552/dmt. Compared to previous month auction, the average price has decreased from US$7,805/dmt to US$7,552/dmt. Tantalum and lithium explorer and producer Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) on Thursday (15 December 2022) shared the results of...
Comments / 0