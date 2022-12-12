Read full article on original website
Shell and Eneco win right to build large Dutch offshore windfarm
AMSTERDAM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A joint venture of Shell (SHEL.L) and Dutch energy company Eneco has won the right to build an offshore wind farm with a capacity of 756 megawatts (MW) in the North Sea, the Dutch government said on Thursday.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Omesti Says Unit Entered Into Share Sale Deals
* UNIT ENTERED INTO SHARE SALE AGREEMENTS FOR DISPOSAL OF TOTAL OF 135 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN MICROLINK SOLUTIONS. * EXPECTED LOSS TO CO ARISING FROM THE DISPOSALS IS 2 MILLION RGT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Westinghouse and Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe Sign Agreement for Implementation of First AP1000® Nuclear Power Reactors in Poland
WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company and Polish utility Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe today signed an agreement defining the main principles and path forward for the first Polish nuclear reactors. Last month, the Polish government selected the proven Westinghouse AP1000 ® reactor for its first-ever nuclear energy program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005884/en/ From left: David Durham, President of Energy Systems at Westinghouse, and Tomasz Stępień, President of the Management Board of Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe, during today’s signing ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire)
kalkinemedia.com
Four ASX penny metal stocks with impressive performance in 2022
Argosy Minerals has completed 98% work in the development of the Rincon Lithium Project. Carnaby Resources recently revealed exceptional drill results from Mt. Hope at the Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project. Sayona Mining expects the first production from North American Lithium in 2023. The stocks which trade at low prices...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Maxim Power Corp Provides Updates On The M2 Return To Service, CCGT Expansion Project And Insurance Information
* PROVIDES UPDATES ON THE M2 RETURN TO SERVICE, CCGT EXPANSION PROJECT AND INSURANCE INFORMATION. * SAYS AT THIS TIME, CORPORATION'S MOST PROBABLE RETURN TO SERVICE DATE FOR M2 FACILITY IS LATE JULY 2023. * FORECASTS IT HAS SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO COMPLETE BOTH CCGT EXPANSION OF M2 AND REPLACEMENT OF...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Micro-X Says Varex Receives Australian Government Foreign Investment Review Board Approval
* VAREX RECEIVES AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD APPROVAL TO INCREASE STAKE IN MICRO-X TO 9.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Pilbara (ASX:PLS) shares heading south?
Pilbara has sold two cargoes for a combined total of 10,000dmt at an average price of US$7,552/dmt. Compared to previous month auction, the average price has decreased from US$7,805/dmt to US$7,552/dmt. Tantalum and lithium explorer and producer Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) on Thursday (15 December 2022) shared the results of...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc - To Consider Building New Factory For Semiconductor Materials In Yamanashi, Japan, Start Operation In First Half Of 2025
* TRI CHEMICAL LABORATORIES INC - TO CONSIDER BUILDING NEW FACTORY FOR SEMICONDUCTOR MATERIALS IN YAMANASHI, JAPAN, START OPERATION IN FIRST HALF OF 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
kalkinemedia.com
St Barbara shares zoom over 13% today, here's why
St Barbara has completed Genesis Minerals' (ASX:GMD) AU$275 million conditional placement. Shares of St Barbara closed trading at AU$0.74 each, up 13.85% on ASX today. Shares of Genesis Minerals ended at AU$1.35 per share, up 12.55%. St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) informed today (14 December) that it has completed Genesis Minerals'...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-CSAM Health Group Says Realises Cost Synergies To Restore Profitability Levels
* BETWEEN 25 AND 35 EMPLOYEES WILL BE NOTIFIED OF REDUNDANCY IN Q1 2023. * ANY ONE-OFF EFFECTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING WILL BE BOOKED IN Q4 2022. * WILL IMPLEMENT A GROUP-WIDE COST-SAVING PROGRAM TO ENSURE REACHING TARGET EBITDA MARGIN OF 30% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer.
kalkinemedia.com
MamaMancini's Holdings Inc <MMMB.O>: Profits of 3 cents announced for third quarter
12 December 2022 10:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by MamaMancini's Holdings Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported profits of 3 cents per share, 3 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported zero EPS. Losses of -1 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $25.69 million, which is higher than the estimated $22.9 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the food processing peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $25.69 million from $10.85 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.02 -0.02 Missed Apr. 30 2022 0.00 0.00 Met Jan. 31 2022 -0.03 -0.04 Missed Oct. 31 2021 0.02 0.00 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 12 at 10:01 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Island Pharmaceuticals Receives IRB Approval For ISLA-101 Phase 2A Peach 1 Clinical Trial
* INSTITUTIONAL REVIEW BOARD APPROVAL GRANTED FOR ISLA-101 PHASE 2A PEACH 1 CLINICAL TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Fonet Bilgi Teknolojileri Signs Contract Worth 61.9 Mln Lira With Sanliurfa Provincial Directorate Of Health
* FONET BILGI TEKNOLOJILERI AS SIGNS CONTRACT WORTH 61.9 MILLION LIRA WITH SANLIURFA PROVINCIAL DIRECTORATE OF HEALTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational...
kalkinemedia.com
Czech government proposes energy caps for large firms
PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government will discuss later on Wednesday capping electricity and natural gas prices for large firms on the same level as prices for households and small firms that are already in place, Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela said. The price will be set at 5...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Targovax Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration With Agenus
* ANNOUNCES CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH AGENUS TO TEST TG MUTANT RAS VACCINATION IN PANCREATIC CANCER. * TRIAL HAS BEEN GIVEN APPROVAL TO PROCEED BY US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA), AND WILL BE ACTIVATED ON DECEMBER 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer. The above...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s weighing on Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) shares today?
Shares of Fortescue were trading in the red today despite any price-sensitive update. S&P/ASX 200 Materials sector also saw a decrease of 123.8 points as of 11:27 AM AEDT, 13 December. One share of Fortescue was priced at AU$20.140 around the same time. Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group...
kalkinemedia.com
Fonterra (NZX:FCG) to sell its Brazil JV for NZ$210 million
Fonterra to sell its Brazil business to French company Lactalis. The sale is part of Fonterra’s divestment strategy. In an email to farmers, Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell said that the company planned to focus on New Zealand’s milk pool. Fonterra (NZX:FCG) announced on 13 December 2022 that it...
kalkinemedia.com
BetMakers (ASX:BET) speaks up on Matt Tripp payment, shares surge
BetMakers answers to ASX query regarding payment of AU$15 million to Matthew Tripp. Shares of BetMakers reacted negatively to the news, up 2.586%. On 13 December 2022, Australian wagering company BetMakers Technology Group Ltd. (ASX:BET) answered a query letter raised by the ASX. Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) questioned whether BET...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Fastpasscorp Lowers Expectations For 2022 Pre-Tax Profit
* NOW EXPECTS PRE-TAX LOSS OF DKK 1-2 MILLION WHEREAS PREVIOUS EXPECTATION WAS A RESULT AROUND DKK 0 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold drops as Fed says more rate hikes coming
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell nearly 1% on Thursday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said more interest rate hikes would come next year. Spot gold slipped 0.9% to $1,791.71 per ounce, as of 0724 GMT, retreating further from a more than five-month high scaled on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.9% at $1,802.10.
