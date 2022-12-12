A first for the City of Olive Branch will take place on Saturday, when the first “Wreaths Across America” event will take place at Blocker Cemetery. Wreaths Across America (WAA) is meant to be a tribute to veterans by placing wreaths at their gravesites across the country on Saturday. About 3,400 participating locations are involved and Olive Branch is taking part for the first time.

OLIVE BRANCH, MS ・ 18 HOURS AGO