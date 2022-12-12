ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch participates in Wreaths Across America

A first for the City of Olive Branch will take place on Saturday, when the first “Wreaths Across America” event will take place at Blocker Cemetery. Wreaths Across America (WAA) is meant to be a tribute to veterans by placing wreaths at their gravesites across the country on Saturday. About 3,400 participating locations are involved and Olive Branch is taking part for the first time.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Crystal Ball Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets for the 2023 Crystal Ball Gala, “A Night in Havana,” are now available for purchase. The gala, which benefits 800 nonprofits and charitable causes through the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, is planned for Saturday, January 21, 2023, at The Arena at Southaven. The Crystal Ball is the Community Foundation’s only fundraiser. This year’s theme promises an elegant evening of fun starting with free front door valet service.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
hottytoddy.com

Artist for the 2023 Double Decker Arts Festival Official Artwork Selected

The Double Decker Arts Festival will celebrate its 26th anniversary in April and the festival now has its official poster artwork. Mississippi native and Ole Miss alum, Blake Gore’s artwork was chosen as the official artwork by the Double Decker Arts Festival committee among many talented entrants. “I love...
OXFORD, MS
localmemphis.com

Death of DJ tWitch sparking conversation of Black male mental health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of the death of the longtime DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", Stephen Boss, mental health in the Black community is in the spotlight. One woman who works in the medical field is sharing battling through the aftereffects of suicide loss. “We got into...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Southwind teacher allegedly hit by student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teacher at Southwind High School was allegedly punched in the face when she got between two students Friday. A police report says the teacher heard yelling outside her classroom and saw students gathering like they were getting ready to fight. The teacher said she got between two students. That’s when one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sylvamo holds grand opening for new Memphis headquarters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A global company is expanding its corporate roots in Memphis. Sylvamo, known as the world’s paper company, showed off its new worldwide headquarters in East Memphis on Wednesday. At the Sylvamo corporation, not even the rain could put a damper on the company’s grand opening of its new world headquarters on Primacy Parkway. “They chose this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
luxury-houses.net

The Real Beauty of this $3.1M House in Germantown, TN is that in Spite of Its Size and Extensive Amenities, It Truly Feels Like Home

The House in Germantown offers resort style pool, screened porches, indoor basketball court, indoor kids playhouse, media room, play room, now available for sale. This home located at 2326 Johnson Rd, Germantown, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 3.28 Acres of lot spaces. Call Shannan Mcwaters – The Firm – (Phone: (901) 413-7318) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Germantown.
GERMANTOWN, TN
desotocountynews.com

Golden named DCS Teacher of the Year

Photo: Career Tech Center-West Health Sciences instructor Lorna Golden with two of her students. Golden has been named District Teacher of the Year. (Courtesy photo) The DeSoto County School District (DCS) has named Career Tech Center-West Health Sciences instructor Lorna Golden as the district’s Teacher of the Year. Each...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Landscapers shot on the job in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived in the area of Barfield Road and North Perkins Road at 4:48 p.m. Both victims were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. We were told the two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Baptist-DeSoto installs revolutionary robotic navigation platform

Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto recently installed Globus Medical’s ExcelsiusGPS robotic platform system, a robotic arm with full navigation capabilities to help enhance safety, accuracy and efficiency during spinal surgery. ExcelsiusGPS technology uses Global Positioning Systems technology to help improve visualization of patient anatomy in spine procedures, such as posterior screw...
WREG

City watch issued for missing U of M nursing student

UPDATE: Authorities confirmed that BarShay Wilson’s ID was found Monday near a burned car in Arlington. See story link below for latest details. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a nursing student that was supposed to graduate Saturday but never showed up. A city watch has been issued for 25-year-old BarShay Wilson who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

What are the odds of a White Christmas in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner, stores are full of shoppers, and presents are under the tree. It's about the time of year that people start to wonder if a white Christmas is possible. In Memphis, the odds of a white Christmas are statistically pretty low....
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Teen boys increasingly targeted in sextortion schemes, FBI Memphis says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FBI Memphis Field Office is warning parents and caregivers about an increase in incidents involving the sextortion of teens, specifically teen boys. The FBI is receiving an increasing number of reports of adults posing as age-appropriate females coercing young boys through social media to produce sexual images and videos and then extorting money from them.
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

Noble Named Oxford School District Teacher of the Year

The Oxford School District has selected Jeana Noble, an Oxford High School biology teacher, as Teacher of the Year. Noble has been teaching at Oxford High since 2013 but has 40 years of teaching experience in both public and private schools. Noble earned her Education Specialist degree from Arkansas State...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy