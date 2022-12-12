Read full article on original website
The Memphis billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergMemphis, TN
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Olive Branch participates in Wreaths Across America
A first for the City of Olive Branch will take place on Saturday, when the first “Wreaths Across America” event will take place at Blocker Cemetery. Wreaths Across America (WAA) is meant to be a tribute to veterans by placing wreaths at their gravesites across the country on Saturday. About 3,400 participating locations are involved and Olive Branch is taking part for the first time.
Crystal Ball Tickets On Sale Now
Tickets for the 2023 Crystal Ball Gala, “A Night in Havana,” are now available for purchase. The gala, which benefits 800 nonprofits and charitable causes through the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, is planned for Saturday, January 21, 2023, at The Arena at Southaven. The Crystal Ball is the Community Foundation’s only fundraiser. This year’s theme promises an elegant evening of fun starting with free front door valet service.
Artist for the 2023 Double Decker Arts Festival Official Artwork Selected
The Double Decker Arts Festival will celebrate its 26th anniversary in April and the festival now has its official poster artwork. Mississippi native and Ole Miss alum, Blake Gore’s artwork was chosen as the official artwork by the Double Decker Arts Festival committee among many talented entrants. “I love...
Community raises money for Fairley High School band after equipment is stolen and vandalized
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All month long, we're celebrating Memphis. in December, it's all about gifts; both those given and shared. We stopped by Fairley High School where the spirit of giving came from perseverance, and keeps going. “Hard work pays off,” said Kayla Crawford, Fairley High School senior.
Death of DJ tWitch sparking conversation of Black male mental health
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of the death of the longtime DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", Stephen Boss, mental health in the Black community is in the spotlight. One woman who works in the medical field is sharing battling through the aftereffects of suicide loss. “We got into...
Southwind teacher allegedly hit by student
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teacher at Southwind High School was allegedly punched in the face when she got between two students Friday. A police report says the teacher heard yelling outside her classroom and saw students gathering like they were getting ready to fight. The teacher said she got between two students. That’s when one […]
NAACP calls for 'prayers, action' after Memphis community leader assaulted with golf club following dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis community leader is still in the hospital after suffering "significant brain injuries" when he was assaulted with a golf club following a dispute earlier this month, the NAACP Memphis Branch said Tuesday. The NAACP is calling for higher charges to be considered for Wesley...
Sylvamo holds grand opening for new Memphis headquarters
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A global company is expanding its corporate roots in Memphis. Sylvamo, known as the world’s paper company, showed off its new worldwide headquarters in East Memphis on Wednesday. At the Sylvamo corporation, not even the rain could put a damper on the company’s grand opening of its new world headquarters on Primacy Parkway. “They chose this […]
The Real Beauty of this $3.1M House in Germantown, TN is that in Spite of Its Size and Extensive Amenities, It Truly Feels Like Home
The House in Germantown offers resort style pool, screened porches, indoor basketball court, indoor kids playhouse, media room, play room, now available for sale. This home located at 2326 Johnson Rd, Germantown, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 3.28 Acres of lot spaces. Call Shannan Mcwaters – The Firm – (Phone: (901) 413-7318) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Germantown.
Golden named DCS Teacher of the Year
Photo: Career Tech Center-West Health Sciences instructor Lorna Golden with two of her students. Golden has been named District Teacher of the Year. (Courtesy photo) The DeSoto County School District (DCS) has named Career Tech Center-West Health Sciences instructor Lorna Golden as the district’s Teacher of the Year. Each...
Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
Landscapers shot on the job in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived in the area of Barfield Road and North Perkins Road at 4:48 p.m. Both victims were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. We were told the two […]
Baptist-DeSoto installs revolutionary robotic navigation platform
Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto recently installed Globus Medical’s ExcelsiusGPS robotic platform system, a robotic arm with full navigation capabilities to help enhance safety, accuracy and efficiency during spinal surgery. ExcelsiusGPS technology uses Global Positioning Systems technology to help improve visualization of patient anatomy in spine procedures, such as posterior screw...
City watch issued for missing U of M nursing student
UPDATE: Authorities confirmed that BarShay Wilson’s ID was found Monday near a burned car in Arlington. See story link below for latest details. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a nursing student that was supposed to graduate Saturday but never showed up. A city watch has been issued for 25-year-old BarShay Wilson who […]
Car crashes into Bartlett home overnight
We are still working to confirm details on how the crash happened. MPD made no comment at the scene.
What are the odds of a White Christmas in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner, stores are full of shoppers, and presents are under the tree. It's about the time of year that people start to wonder if a white Christmas is possible. In Memphis, the odds of a white Christmas are statistically pretty low....
Teen boys increasingly targeted in sextortion schemes, FBI Memphis says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FBI Memphis Field Office is warning parents and caregivers about an increase in incidents involving the sextortion of teens, specifically teen boys. The FBI is receiving an increasing number of reports of adults posing as age-appropriate females coercing young boys through social media to produce sexual images and videos and then extorting money from them.
Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee rally in disapproval of suspect’s release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, friends, classmates, and much of the Oxford community continue to rally in support of a missing Ole Miss student. Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee will rally outside the Lafayette County Courthouse in disapproval of Timothy Herrington’s Jr. recent release. They also want...
Noble Named Oxford School District Teacher of the Year
The Oxford School District has selected Jeana Noble, an Oxford High School biology teacher, as Teacher of the Year. Noble has been teaching at Oxford High since 2013 but has 40 years of teaching experience in both public and private schools. Noble earned her Education Specialist degree from Arkansas State...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Tennessee is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Kooky Canuck. Located in Memphis, this small unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
