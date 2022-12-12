Read full article on original website
Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
A popular anti-aging vitamin may lead to an increased risk of brain cancer, according to a new MU study.
Cancer Weakness Discovered: New Method Pushes Cancer Cells Into Remission
Cancer cells delete DNA when they go to the dark side, so a team of doctors and engineers targeted the ‘backup plans’ that run essential cell functions. Researchers at the University of Michigan and Indiana University have discovered a cancer weakness. They found that the way that tumor cells enable their uncontrolled growth is also a weakness that can be harnessed to treat cancer.
Brain's immune cells could help slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease
BOSTON -- Doctors may one day be able to enlist the help of a person's own system to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease. The brain has its own immune cells called microglia and they can destroy damaged cells, viruses, and other infectious agents. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have discovered that these same immune cells can inhibit the buildup of a toxic protein, tau, found in the brains of people with early Alzheimer's disease. These cells may also be able to eat the toxic protein, in essence acting as a clean-up crew in the brain. Scientists hope drugs can be developed to stimulate these immune cells to rid the brain of toxic proteins and in turn, slow the progression of early Alzheimer's disease.
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
What It Means When Your Albumin Is High
Albumin is a protein produced by the liver which circulates in the bloodstream and performs several vital functions. This is what it means when albumin is high.
High Intensity Exercise May Reduce the Risk of Metastatic Cancer by 72%, Study Suggests
Research shows that high-intensity exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer. Researchers found that there were 72% fewer metastatic cancer cases in people who reported regularly exercising at a high intensity compared to those who did not engage in physical exercise. Experts explain the findings and the cancer-reducing benefits...
10 Unexpected Signs Of Endometrial Cancer
Abnormal vaginal bleeding is by far the most common symptom of endometrial cancer. However, there are some more unexpected symptoms as well. Keep reading.
Mapping Tool Reveals Microglia’s Shape-Shifting Secrets
Microglia have distinct morphologies depending on where they reside in the mouse brain, according to a novel approach that reveals nuances about the cells’ shape. That form also changes with development and varies by sex, the researchers show in data that could aid in understanding the role of microglia in conditions such as autism.
Study links molecular changes to long COVID a year after hospitalization
Mount Sinai researchers have published one of the first studies to associate changes in blood gene expression during COVID-19 with the post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection, also known as "long COVID," in patients more than a year after they were hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The findings, published in Nature Medicine...
ASD medication trial targeting gut bacteria
A new trial will test whether a medication that targets gut bacteria can also improve irritability in teenagers with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The Tapestry study, a collaboration between the Murdoch Children’s, Queensland Children’s Hospital, University of Sydney, Southern Adelaide Local Health Network and Flinders University is recruiting adolescents, aged 13-17, in Melbourne, with moderate to severe autism who experience irritability such as aggression, self-harm and severe tantrums.
Complexity of Cancer Immunotherapy Captured in Whole Body Scans
Scientists at the University Medical Centre Groningen have performed whole-body PET scans using a radioactively labeled antibody tracer against immune cells, namely CD8+ T-cells, before and thirty days after the start of treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors. After proving that the tracer binds to CD8+ T cells, the scientists showed that CD8+ T cell presence is both heterogeneous and dynamic. Insight into these dynamics might affect future treatment decisions. The results are published in Nature Medicine on December 5th.
Columbia University Obesity Treatment: Nanotechnology Reduces Fat at Targeted Locations
Positively Charged Nanomaterials Treat Obesity Anywhere You Want. Columbia University researchers discover that the cationic-charged P-G3 reduces fat at targeted locations by inhibiting the unhealthy lipid storage of enlarged fat cells. For a long time, scientists have been working on how to treat obesity, a serious condition that can lead...
Tumor PKCδ instigates immune exclusion in EGFR-mutated non–small cell lung cancer
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 470 (2022) Cite this article. The recruitment of a sufficient number of immune cells to induce an inflamed tumor microenvironment (TME) is a prerequisite for effective response to cancer immunotherapy. The immunological phenotypes in the TME of EGFR–mutated lung cancer were characterized as non-inflamed, for which immunotherapy is largely ineffective.
Study Examines Immune System of MS Patients Who Undergo Stem Cell Transplant
Results of research by Swiss investigators show effector memory T cells bounce back quickly after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Stem cell therapy is known to help improve an MS patient’s symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. In fact, stem cell transplants have shown higher remission rates compared to the available medications and those with MS who get stem cell transplants might get “potent disease control benefits” that last up to 10 years with no need for additional medication.
Silent Synapses May Provide Plasticity in Adulthood
The information we gather throughout the course of our lives—the quickest way to get to work, for instance, or the name of a friend’s new partner—is stored in synapses. In the adult brain, new synapses are thought to be formed from scratch as needed or through the modification of existing connections. Now, a study published November 30 in Nature unearths an abundance of ready-made ‘silent synapses’ which ripen upon neuronal stimulation.
SGLT-2 Inhibition in Kidney Transplant Recipients With Diabetes
Previous studies have shown that the use of sodium glucose linked transporter inhibitors (SGLT-2i) in nontransplant patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD) reduces cardiovascular mortality and delays progression of CKD. Additional published data have validated the early safety outcomes associated with SGLT-2 inhibition. According to Chelsey Song, PharmD,...
Epiregulin is a dendritic cell–derived EGFR ligand that maintains skin and lung fibrosis
While tissue fibrosis is the culminating event of many human inflammatory diseases, few anti-fibrotic therapies are available and the cellular and molecular mechanisms driving fibrosis remain unclear. Using single cell transcriptomics, Odell et al. found that skin from patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis was enriched for dendritic cells (DCs) producing the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) ligand epiregulin. DC production of epiregulin could be induced by type I interferon and promoted NOTCH-mediated extracellular matrix gene expression in fibroblasts. In mouse models of bleomycin-induced skin and lung fibrosis, an epiregulin-neutralizing antibody alleviated fibrosis. These results identify a role for epiregulin-producing DCs in maintaining fibrosis and suggest that blocking epiregulin’s EGFR activity could be a promising therapeutic strategy for treating fibrotic diseases.
Hyperthermic Nanoparticles for Cancer Treatment
Hyperthermia (excess heats) refers to the use of high temperatures to treat cancer. When used to treat tumors locally, high temperatures can destroy cancer cells and even the blood vessels the supply vital nutrients to these cells. One way to administering heat to specific tumors involves the use of nanoparticles.
Brain Changes Seen Six Months After COVID
Researchers working with the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) have discovered that COVID-19 causes lasting neurological changes up to six months after recovery in some people. The study, co-authored by Sapna S. Mishra, a Ph.D. candidate at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi, sought to leverage “susceptibility-weighted imaging...
