Murray Ledger & Times
Marshall defense stymies Tigers in district opener
DRAFFENVILLE — Fourth District play opened for Murray High began against Marshall County Tuesday night, but for most of the game, the Tigers looked like they wanted to be anywhere but Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium, as they fell to the Marshals 59-45. The Tigers (4-3, 0-1 in district play) had a hard time getting open looks at the basket in the opening quarter, while the upstart Marshals (6-0, 1-0) were busy knocking down 3-point shots, three of them. This put the Tigers in a hole early and set the tone for most of the game.
Murray Ledger & Times
Popeyes Battle of the Border; Peay stuns Racer women with huge comeback win
MURRAY— Anyone familiar with Murray State’s women’s basketball rivalry with former Ohio Valley Conference arch rival Austin Peay knows that Peay has been a problem for the Racers. However, no one could have seen what happened Tuesday at the CFSB Center being possible after Murray State took...
Murray Ledger & Times
Laker wrestlers battle tough field in Illinois
BENTON, Ill. —This past Saturday, the Calloway County varsity wrestling team traveled to Benton, Illinois for the Neal Wilson Invitational at Benton Community High School. The varsity team was prepared for a challenging day of wrestling, facing down very stiff competition from 16 other teams from both Kentucky and Illinois. When the event had ended, Calloway emerged with a strong seventh-place showing.
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway girls will not play tonight at Dresden
MURRAY — Calloway County High School Director of Athletics Mary Price told The Ledger & Times this afternoon that tonight's girls basketball game between Calloway County and Dresden (Tenn.) at Dresden has been canceled. She indicated that tonight's cancelation was due to some Lady Lakers players battling an illness...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men try to return to form against Chicago State
MURRAY — There have been two times this season that Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm has seemed particularly displeased after his Murray State men’s basketball team had lost games. One was after the Racers (5-4), playing their first game with 12 newcomers and two...
Murray Ledger & Times
Arant named Laker Champion for Kids
MURRAY - Kady Arant was named the Calloway County Schools December Laker Champion for Kids. Arant works in payroll at the Calloway County BOE Central Office and is the head coach of CCHS softball and volleyball teams. The Laker Champion for Kids is awarded each month to a Laker staff member who goes above and beyond for students and colleagues.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Culver’s is finalist for Crew Challenge
MURRAY – Culver’s of Murray recently learned it is once again a finalist in the Culver’s Crew Challenge national competition, and its employees are hoping for a repeat of their 2019 victory. The Murray franchise was named the Crew Challenge National Champion three years ago, and the...
wkdzradio.com
Dawson Springs Road Completely Blocked After Wreck
A wreck on Dawson Springs Road has led to the road being completely blocked with several people reportedly injured Tuesday afternoon. The road is blocked at the 5000 block of Dawson Springs Road and two helicopters have been called to help transport people to the hospital. According to Christian County...
thunderboltradio.com
Tractor Breaks Power Pole and Damages Fiber Lines in Hickman County
Work continues in Western Kentucky after a vehicle struck a pole, that affected homes and businesses in Hickman and Carlisle County. Rita Alexander, with the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, said a tractor with the auger raised struck the pole around 7:00 last night. The pole broke, which also downed the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Storm siren test set for Friday
MURRAY – Calloway County’s outdoor warning sirens will be tested around 9 a.m. Friday to ensure that they are working correctly, according to Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen. “The outdoor warning is sounded when severe weather such as strong straight-line winds or tornados are approaching,” Steen said. “The...
whopam.com
Four injured, three severely, in Dawson Road accident
Additional details have been released on a wreck involving a dump truck and a car from Tuesday night on Dawson Springs Road that seriously injured three people. As previously reported, it happened just before 5 p.m. near Witty Lane and the Christian County Sheriff’s Department says the driver of a southbound dump truck went off the right shoulder of the road and over-corrected.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 14, 2022
Jesse Franklin Wilson, 92, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at 4:32 a.m. at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. He was born Dec. 10, 1930, in Akron, Ohio to Jesse M. and Bessie Funk Wilson. He graduated from Akron South High School in...
14news.com
Highway reopens after tree knocks down power lines in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a tree fell on a highway and pulled power lines down in Henderson County on Wednesday evening. Crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. to Highway 283 and U.S. 41 South in Henderson County. The fire chief on scene told 14...
Local group providing free admission to Christmas at Panther Creek
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health will be providing free admission to Christmas at Panther Creek on December 15. Officials say the lighted driving tour will be available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. Officials say those who visit will also support five non-profit agencies in Daviess […]
wkdzradio.com
Todd County Home Destroyed In Sunday Nigt Fire
A home on Stringtown Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Fairview Firefighters say the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just after 9 pm. The owners were reportedly eating with family in a house next to their property when a neighbor contacted them about a fire at their home.
westkentuckystar.com
Pair of injury crashes in Murray send three to hospital
A pair of injury crashes in Murray this week sent three to the hospital for treatment. On Tuesday, a crash occurred at the intersection of Poplar and 7th Streets. Police said 21-year-old Graham Lyell of Murray stated that he was driving on Poplar when a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Christy Watkins of Grand Rivers attempted to cross on 7th. Lyell's vehicle struck the Watkins vehicle and then a fire hydrant. Both drivers were taken to Murray-Calloway Hospital.
thunderboltradio.com
Area Schools Closing for Christmas Break
Area school systems will be closing for their Christmas break this week. The first to close will be the Fulton Independent School System on Thursday, with classes to resume on January 3rd. The Union City School System will close on Friday, with Pre-K dismissing at 9:00, kindergarten and middle school...
Tornado survivor still in search of help
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The one year anniversary of the western Kentucky tornado is now behind us, but looking forward, plenty of work still remains. One Dawson Springs resident say her situation one year later is just how it was the night of December 10, 2021. Everything Tamera Alexander owned was gone in the […]
Murray Ledger & Times
The Dr. Jo Robertson Early Childhood Education Scholarship to support MSU Early Childhood Education
MURRAY - The Dr. Jo Robertson Early Childhood Education Scholarship was established as an endowment by gifts to the Murray State University Foundation, Inc. (MSU Foundation) from family and friends of Dr. Jo Robertson as a way to memorialize her loving spirit and to assist students at Murray State University in obtaining an education to prepare them for a career in the field of early childhood education.
Murray Ledger & Times
College scholarships available to students in grades 9 - 12
MURRAY - High school and home-schooled students in grades 9 – 12, who are under 20-years old, can enter the First District American Legion National High School Oratory Contest with a chance to win monetary awards. The First District contest will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023,...
