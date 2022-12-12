Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Laker wrestlers battle tough field in Illinois
BENTON, Ill. —This past Saturday, the Calloway County varsity wrestling team traveled to Benton, Illinois for the Neal Wilson Invitational at Benton Community High School. The varsity team was prepared for a challenging day of wrestling, facing down very stiff competition from 16 other teams from both Kentucky and Illinois. When the event had ended, Calloway emerged with a strong seventh-place showing.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers keep good play going with win at Dresden
DRESDEN, Tenn. — When a team is on the road in any sport, it is almost always a must to start well. Calloway County’s boys basketball team followed this to the letter Tuesday night in an away game south of the Kentucky/Tennessee state line. The Lakers jumped to an early lead and expanded it to double digits by halftime.
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway girls will not play tonight at Dresden
MURRAY — Calloway County High School Director of Athletics Mary Price told The Ledger & Times this afternoon that tonight's girls basketball game between Calloway County and Dresden (Tenn.) at Dresden has been canceled. She indicated that tonight's cancelation was due to some Lady Lakers players battling an illness...
Murray Ledger & Times
Arant named Laker Champion for Kids
MURRAY - Kady Arant was named the Calloway County Schools December Laker Champion for Kids. Arant works in payroll at the Calloway County BOE Central Office and is the head coach of CCHS softball and volleyball teams. The Laker Champion for Kids is awarded each month to a Laker staff member who goes above and beyond for students and colleagues.
Murray Ledger & Times
Marshall defense stymies Tigers in district opener
DRAFFENVILLE — Fourth District play opened for Murray High began against Marshall County Tuesday night, but for most of the game, the Tigers looked like they wanted to be anywhere but Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium, as they fell to the Marshals 59-45. The Tigers (4-3, 0-1 in district play) had a hard time getting open looks at the basket in the opening quarter, while the upstart Marshals (6-0, 1-0) were busy knocking down 3-point shots, three of them. This put the Tigers in a hole early and set the tone for most of the game.
Murray Ledger & Times
Popeyes Battle of the Border; Peay stuns Racer women with huge comeback win
MURRAY— Anyone familiar with Murray State’s women’s basketball rivalry with former Ohio Valley Conference arch rival Austin Peay knows that Peay has been a problem for the Racers. However, no one could have seen what happened Tuesday at the CFSB Center being possible after Murray State took...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men don’t give up in win over Chicago State
MURRAY — After being physically manhandled by a technically-sound Bellarmine team Saturday in Louisville, the last thing Murray State’s basketball men needed Tuesday night was a repeat performance. That is exactly what seemed to be happening with visiting Chicago State, long seen as among the worst NCAA Division...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women see old rival today at The Bank
MURRAY — Murray State’s women’s basketball slate is loaded with teams it has hardly seen on the hardwood this season as it will soon enter into its first soirée with Missouri Valley Conference play. However, there are some quite familiar foes still lying in wait and...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men try to return to form against Chicago State
MURRAY — There have been two times this season that Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm has seemed particularly displeased after his Murray State men’s basketball team had lost games. One was after the Racers (5-4), playing their first game with 12 newcomers and two...
WBBJ
New athletic director named at Union University
JACKSON, Tenn. — The current head coach for Union University’s women’s basketball team is taking on an additional role. According to a news release, Mark Campbell will be taking on the role of director of athletics for the university on June 1. Union President Samuel W. “Dub”...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 15. 2022
Harlon Edward Maddox Jr., 81, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. Born June 2, 1941, in the Canton community of Trigg County, Kentucky, he was the son of Harlon Edward Maddox Sr. and Lola (Herndon) Maddox. He held a master...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Culver’s is finalist for Crew Challenge
MURRAY – Culver’s of Murray recently learned it is once again a finalist in the Culver’s Crew Challenge national competition, and its employees are hoping for a repeat of their 2019 victory. The Murray franchise was named the Crew Challenge National Champion three years ago, and the...
wnbjtv.com
Jackson-Madison County School System Announces Updates for the District
JACKSON, Tenn. - The Jackson-Madison County School System announced it is in the beginning phase of some major investments. Among them: a highly requested multi-purpose stadium. It will be used for activities like football, track and field and band concerts. Other improvements announced today include renovations to the historic Jackson...
Foundation Automotive Corp. Welcomes Their Fifth Dealership in Tennessee
HUMBOLDT, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Today, Foundation Automotive Corp is pleased to welcome Humboldt Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram, the growing group’s fifth dealership in the Jackson/Humboldt area of Tennessee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006033/en/ Foundation Automotive Corp. welcomes Humboldt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Tennessee to their growing group. (Photo: Business Wire)
radionwtn.com
UC Schools Set Holiday Dismissal Times
Union City, Tenn.–Dismissal times at Union City Schools are set for the upcoming Christmas holiday break. The final day of classes is Friday, with an abbreviated schedule on tap for all three campuses. Pre-K students will be dismissed at 9 a.m., and kindergarten and middle school students will be...
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway Day Treatment Center’s Wright surprised with state award
MURRAY – Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason Glass surprised Calloway County Day Treatment Center instructional assistant Mike Wright on Monday with the news that he was one of only two to receive this year’s Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award. Glass said the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Storm siren test set for Friday
MURRAY – Calloway County’s outdoor warning sirens will be tested around 9 a.m. Friday to ensure that they are working correctly, according to Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen. “The outdoor warning is sounded when severe weather such as strong straight-line winds or tornados are approaching,” Steen said. “The...
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Family of murder victim files suit
City of Humboldt, Humboldt City Schools, Humboldt Police Department, alleged shooter named as defendants in case. Family members of the victim of a deadly shooting have filed a lawsuit seeking compensatory, actual and punitive damages. Joe Pankey and Lamar Pankey, listed as next of kin of Justin Kevon Pankey, filed civil action lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Gibson County, Tennessee at Humboldt on November 28, 2022. Trenton attorney, Harold E. Dorsey filed the lawsuit on the plaintiff’s behalf.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigating armed robbery at Martin, Tennessee, home
MARTIN, TN — Police are investigating a report of a robbery and assault at a home in Martin, Tennessee. An incident report the Martin Police Department shared with Local 6 says an officer responded to a home on Cleveland Street around 6:24 p.m. Monday in reference to a welfare check.
Covington Leader
Tipton County native named chief of staff to Tennessee Speaker Cameron Sexton
On Wednesday, Tipton County native Kevin Johnson was named the chief of staff for Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. “I am excited to announce Kevin Johnson as my new chief of staff and Rosie Anderson as my new director of operations,” said Speaker Sexton. “Both are dedicated and hardworking professionals who have played a prominent role in serving our members and contributing to the House’s sustained success during the 112th General Assembly.”
