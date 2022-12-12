Read full article on original website
Sioux Center woman charged for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—A 27-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Emily Catherine Roghair stemmed from a civil paper being served at her home at 441...
121422news-brfs_pkg
VERMILLION, S.D. — A University of South Dakota men’s basketball player charged with raping a woman in his on-campus apartment is scheduled to be arraigned next month. At a Tuesday hearing, a judge set the arraignment for Mihai Carcoana for Jan. 12 in Clay County Circuit Court. He remains in custody on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
Sioux City man sentenced to prison for shooting at house
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who fired several gunshots at an occupied home has been sentenced to six years in federal prison. Alvaro Vite, 26, had pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to being a drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who strangled a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
Teen pleads not guilty of setting ATVs on fire at dealership
SIOUX CITY -- A teen accused of setting fire to multiple all-terrain vehicles at a Sioux City dealership has pleaded not guilty. Jonathan Capella, 18, of Clinton, Iowa, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief. Sioux City Fire Rescue crews...
Sioux City man who attacked occupied home sentenced to federal prison
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa man who fired upon a home with adults and children inside, was sentenced to prison last Friday. 26-year-old Alvaro Vite pled guilty in April 2022 to being a drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition. On June 23rd, 2020, Vite and...
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Darrell Hall
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating his pre-trial release for sexual abuse. Darrell Hall is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating the conditions of his pre-trial release on charges of second-degree sexual abuse and drug crimes.
Retired Sioux City Police K9 dies
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Police Department shares the news that one of their K9s has died. In a Facebook post, SCPD said retired Sioux City Police K9 Zeus passed away on December 12, 2022. Zeus was born in Europe on March 11, 2011, and when he was a year old, Zeus was sent to Castle K9 in Pennsylvania. The Sioux City Police Department welcomed Zeus to the family in April of 2012 and he began his training as a law enforcement dog. Zeus loved working with his handler, Officer Mike Sitzman, and was certified as a dual-purpose dog in September of 2012 then immediately went into service with the Sioux City Police Department’s K9 Unit.
Court appearance scheduled for rape suspect
A University of South Dakota basketball player, charged with rape, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
Officials identify suspect in Morningside stabbing
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing someone near the Sam's Mini-Mart on Morningside Avenue.
Ida County man accused of stabbing brother pleads not guilty
In an arraignment dated December 5 Jesus Diaz pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial.
Mr. Goodfellow: Moore, Corbett, Heffernan, Moeller & Meis
DONOR: Moore, Corbett, Heffernan, Moeller & Meis, L.L.P. ABOUT THE DONOR: The Moore Corbett Law Firm is a general practice law firm with roots going back to 1896, focused on estate planning, real estate, business law, and education law. With its main office located in Sioux City, the firm’s attorneys practice regularly in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, as well as having attorneys who engage in nationwide specialty practices.
Morningside stabbing suspect subject of second 911 call at Lakeport Commons, police say
Sioux City Police confirmed that the man who was accused of stabbing someone at a business in Morningside was seen inside a woman’s vehicle after the stabbing occurred.
Open Woodbury County Board position sees interest from eight individuals
SIOUX CITY — Eight people have contacted Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill expressing interest in the soon-to-be vacant board of supervisors seat. A committee made up of Treasurer Tina Bertrand, incoming County Attorney James Loomis and Gill will meet in January to decide if an appointment will be made or an election held.
Sheldon woman arrested for intox at jail
PRIMGHAR—A 34-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 5:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in Primghar on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews stemmed from her entering the O’Brien County Law Enforcement Center in Primghar while intoxicated, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Shed roof blown onto Sioux County road
SIOUX CENTER–High winds destroyed a machine shed in rural Sioux County on Tuesday afternoon, with the torn roof flipped onto Fig Avenue, temporarily blocking it off. No one was injured from the incident, according to Sioux County sheriff Jamie Van Voorst. The machine shed was on a farm owned...
Lock your cars! SCPD issues warning after winter vehicle thefts, break-ins
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Monday, Dec. 12, a woman in Sioux City found a man she didn't know inside her car. The man was eventually arrested for a stabbing attack and now, Sioux City Police are issuing a reminder to folks in Siouxland - LOCK UP!. Sioux City Police...
Sheldon Woman Injured In Accident Just South Of Town On 60
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman was taken to the hospital after an accident early on Monday, December 12th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after 5:30 a.m., 20-year-old Sarah Lerma of Sheldon was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer southbound on Highway 60, about a mile south of Sheldon, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the median and rolled.
Emerson man pleads not guilty of putting camera in restroom
DAKOTA CITY -- An Emerson, Nebraska, man charged with placing a hidden camera in a public restroom at the grocery store where he worked has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges. Miguel Vazquez, 21, entered his written plea Thursday in Dakota County District Court to three counts of unlawful...
