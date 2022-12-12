Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels Fall in OT at Undefeated Bowling Green
After building a seven-point first-half lead at undefeated Bowling Green on Tuesday, the Christian County boys’ basketball team had to battle back to force overtime before falling 57-50 to the Purples. The loss is the fourth straight for the Colonels heading into Saturday’s 8th-District showdown with Hopkinsville. Bowling Green...
Murray Ledger & Times
Marshall defense stymies Tigers in district opener
DRAFFENVILLE — Fourth District play opened for Murray High began against Marshall County Tuesday night, but for most of the game, the Tigers looked like they wanted to be anywhere but Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium, as they fell to the Marshals 59-45. The Tigers (4-3, 0-1 in district play) had a hard time getting open looks at the basket in the opening quarter, while the upstart Marshals (6-0, 1-0) were busy knocking down 3-point shots, three of them. This put the Tigers in a hole early and set the tone for most of the game.
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway girls will not play tonight at Dresden
MURRAY — Calloway County High School Director of Athletics Mary Price told The Ledger & Times this afternoon that tonight's girls basketball game between Calloway County and Dresden (Tenn.) at Dresden has been canceled. She indicated that tonight's cancelation was due to some Lady Lakers players battling an illness...
Murray Ledger & Times
Popeyes Battle of the Border; Peay stuns Racer women with huge comeback win
MURRAY— Anyone familiar with Murray State’s women’s basketball rivalry with former Ohio Valley Conference arch rival Austin Peay knows that Peay has been a problem for the Racers. However, no one could have seen what happened Tuesday at the CFSB Center being possible after Murray State took...
Murray Ledger & Times
Laker wrestlers battle tough field in Illinois
BENTON, Ill. —This past Saturday, the Calloway County varsity wrestling team traveled to Benton, Illinois for the Neal Wilson Invitational at Benton Community High School. The varsity team was prepared for a challenging day of wrestling, facing down very stiff competition from 16 other teams from both Kentucky and Illinois. When the event had ended, Calloway emerged with a strong seventh-place showing.
Tennessee State football announces 2023 conference schedule
Tennessee State football announces its 2023 conference football schedule as the OVC joins the Big South. The post Tennessee State football announces 2023 conference schedule appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Murray Ledger & Times
Arant named Laker Champion for Kids
MURRAY - Kady Arant was named the Calloway County Schools December Laker Champion for Kids. Arant works in payroll at the Calloway County BOE Central Office and is the head coach of CCHS softball and volleyball teams. The Laker Champion for Kids is awarded each month to a Laker staff member who goes above and beyond for students and colleagues.
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Firing on All Cylinders in Rout of Heritage Christian (w/PHOTOS)
It was all Blazers, all the time on Monday as the University Heights boys’ basketball team jumped on visiting Heritage Christian Academy from the first whistle and never let up in a 75-23 victory. The Blazers bounced back from their first loss of the season to improve to 2-1...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women see old rival today at The Bank
MURRAY — Murray State’s women’s basketball slate is loaded with teams it has hardly seen on the hardwood this season as it will soon enter into its first soirée with Missouri Valley Conference play. However, there are some quite familiar foes still lying in wait and...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols defensive commit receives big recruiting ratings boost
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top 2023 commits received a big ratings boost on Tuesday. Daevin Hobbs, a defensive lineman from Concord, NC, went from being a four-star recruit in 247Sports’ rankings to a five-star recruit this week. Hobbs also went from being the No. 38 overall player...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 15. 2022
Harlon Edward Maddox Jr., 81, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. Born June 2, 1941, in the Canton community of Trigg County, Kentucky, he was the son of Harlon Edward Maddox Sr. and Lola (Herndon) Maddox. He held a master...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Culver’s is finalist for Crew Challenge
MURRAY – Culver’s of Murray recently learned it is once again a finalist in the Culver’s Crew Challenge national competition, and its employees are hoping for a repeat of their 2019 victory. The Murray franchise was named the Crew Challenge National Champion three years ago, and the...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash
Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
Murray Ledger & Times
Storm siren test set for Friday
MURRAY – Calloway County’s outdoor warning sirens will be tested around 9 a.m. Friday to ensure that they are working correctly, according to Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen. “The outdoor warning is sounded when severe weather such as strong straight-line winds or tornados are approaching,” Steen said. “The...
Female College Football Staffer Reportedly Arrested
A female college football staffer was reportedly arrested earlier this month. According to a report from TMZ Sports, a female staffer at Tennessee State was reportedly arrested after allegedly ramming her car into a player's vehicle. The female staffer allegedly spotted the team's running back with his new girlfriend. "According...
TSU director of football ops arrested on assault charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University’s director of football operations and on-campus recruiting has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism in an encounter involving a football player, according to court documents. Ariel Escobar, 22, was arrested on Dec. 3 after a TSU football player called police to complain about a former “fling” waiting […]
TMZ.com
TSU Football Staffer Arrested For Allegedly Ramming Player's Car In Jealous Rage
1:08 PM PT -- TSU officials said in a statement the school "is aware of an arrest of an employee, and takes the allegations associated with the incident seriously." They added, "TSU is unable to comment on specific personnel matters or matters potentially implicating student privacy laws. We will have no further comment at this time."
wvlt.tv
Vanderbilt coach violated social media policy, university says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Vanderbilt University coach violated a school social media policy when he defended Kanye West on Facebook last month. Yet, his comments were not deemed discriminatory, a university investigation found. StopAntisemitism, a nonpartisan organization aimed at exposing antisemitism, posted to Twitter in November claiming Vanderbilt...
Murray Ledger & Times
College scholarships available to students in grades 9 - 12
MURRAY - High school and home-schooled students in grades 9 – 12, who are under 20-years old, can enter the First District American Legion National High School Oratory Contest with a chance to win monetary awards. The First District contest will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023,...
Family of missing West Nashville man ‘fear the worst, but hoping for the best’
A Gallatin family is pleading for their loved one's return home this Christmas.
