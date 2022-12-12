DRAFFENVILLE — Fourth District play opened for Murray High began against Marshall County Tuesday night, but for most of the game, the Tigers looked like they wanted to be anywhere but Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium, as they fell to the Marshals 59-45. The Tigers (4-3, 0-1 in district play) had a hard time getting open looks at the basket in the opening quarter, while the upstart Marshals (6-0, 1-0) were busy knocking down 3-point shots, three of them. This put the Tigers in a hole early and set the tone for most of the game.

MURRAY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO