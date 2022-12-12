Read full article on original website
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway girls will not play tonight at Dresden
MURRAY — Calloway County High School Director of Athletics Mary Price told The Ledger & Times this afternoon that tonight's girls basketball game between Calloway County and Dresden (Tenn.) at Dresden has been canceled. She indicated that tonight's cancelation was due to some Lady Lakers players battling an illness...
Murray Ledger & Times
Laker wrestlers battle tough field in Illinois
BENTON, Ill. —This past Saturday, the Calloway County varsity wrestling team traveled to Benton, Illinois for the Neal Wilson Invitational at Benton Community High School. The varsity team was prepared for a challenging day of wrestling, facing down very stiff competition from 16 other teams from both Kentucky and Illinois. When the event had ended, Calloway emerged with a strong seventh-place showing.
Murray Ledger & Times
Arant named Laker Champion for Kids
MURRAY - Kady Arant was named the Calloway County Schools December Laker Champion for Kids. Arant works in payroll at the Calloway County BOE Central Office and is the head coach of CCHS softball and volleyball teams. The Laker Champion for Kids is awarded each month to a Laker staff member who goes above and beyond for students and colleagues.
Murray Ledger & Times
Marshall defense stymies Tigers in district opener
DRAFFENVILLE — Fourth District play opened for Murray High began against Marshall County Tuesday night, but for most of the game, the Tigers looked like they wanted to be anywhere but Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium, as they fell to the Marshals 59-45. The Tigers (4-3, 0-1 in district play) had a hard time getting open looks at the basket in the opening quarter, while the upstart Marshals (6-0, 1-0) were busy knocking down 3-point shots, three of them. This put the Tigers in a hole early and set the tone for most of the game.
Murray Ledger & Times
Popeyes Battle of the Border; Peay stuns Racer women with huge comeback win
MURRAY— Anyone familiar with Murray State’s women’s basketball rivalry with former Ohio Valley Conference arch rival Austin Peay knows that Peay has been a problem for the Racers. However, no one could have seen what happened Tuesday at the CFSB Center being possible after Murray State took...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Culver’s is finalist for Crew Challenge
MURRAY – Culver’s of Murray recently learned it is once again a finalist in the Culver’s Crew Challenge national competition, and its employees are hoping for a repeat of their 2019 victory. The Murray franchise was named the Crew Challenge National Champion three years ago, and the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women see old rival today at The Bank
MURRAY — Murray State’s women’s basketball slate is loaded with teams it has hardly seen on the hardwood this season as it will soon enter into its first soirée with Missouri Valley Conference play. However, there are some quite familiar foes still lying in wait and...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men try to return to form against Chicago State
MURRAY — There have been two times this season that Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm has seemed particularly displeased after his Murray State men’s basketball team had lost games. One was after the Racers (5-4), playing their first game with 12 newcomers and two...
Murray Ledger & Times
Storm siren test set for Friday
MURRAY – Calloway County’s outdoor warning sirens will be tested around 9 a.m. Friday to ensure that they are working correctly, according to Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen. “The outdoor warning is sounded when severe weather such as strong straight-line winds or tornados are approaching,” Steen said. “The...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 15. 2022
Harlon Edward Maddox Jr., 81, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. Born June 2, 1941, in the Canton community of Trigg County, Kentucky, he was the son of Harlon Edward Maddox Sr. and Lola (Herndon) Maddox. He held a master...
wkdzradio.com
Dawson Springs Road Completely Blocked After Wreck
A wreck on Dawson Springs Road has led to the road being completely blocked with several people reportedly injured Tuesday afternoon. The road is blocked at the 5000 block of Dawson Springs Road and two helicopters have been called to help transport people to the hospital. According to Christian County...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash
Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
westkentuckystar.com
Power outage affects 3,000 KU customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon counties
A widespread power outage affected as many as 3,000 Kentucky Utilities customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, and Lyon counties on Monday. The Crittenden Press reported that a cut line in Caldwell County was the reason for the outage. The city of Marion was completely without power, including the two traffic signals...
thunderboltradio.com
Tractor Breaks Power Pole and Damages Fiber Lines in Hickman County
Work continues in Western Kentucky after a vehicle struck a pole, that affected homes and businesses in Hickman and Carlisle County. Rita Alexander, with the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, said a tractor with the auger raised struck the pole around 7:00 last night. The pole broke, which also downed the...
thunderboltradio.com
Area Schools Closing for Christmas Break
Area school systems will be closing for their Christmas break this week. The first to close will be the Fulton Independent School System on Thursday, with classes to resume on January 3rd. The Union City School System will close on Friday, with Pre-K dismissing at 9:00, kindergarten and middle school...
radionwtn.com
UC Schools Set Holiday Dismissal Times
Union City, Tenn.–Dismissal times at Union City Schools are set for the upcoming Christmas holiday break. The final day of classes is Friday, with an abbreviated schedule on tap for all three campuses. Pre-K students will be dismissed at 9 a.m., and kindergarten and middle school students will be...
Murray Ledger & Times
College scholarships available to students in grades 9 - 12
MURRAY - High school and home-schooled students in grades 9 – 12, who are under 20-years old, can enter the First District American Legion National High School Oratory Contest with a chance to win monetary awards. The First District contest will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023,...
wkdzradio.com
Contract Terminated For ‘Put A Roof On It’ Project
Following a pair of unfortunate events at the “Put A Roof On It” project site in downtown Cadiz — including the December injury of one construction worker — Mayor Todd King confirmed to the News Edge Tuesday afternoon that Bluegrass Construction and Contracting has had its efforts terminated.
Tornado survivor still in search of help
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The one year anniversary of the western Kentucky tornado is now behind us, but looking forward, plenty of work still remains. One Dawson Springs resident say her situation one year later is just how it was the night of December 10, 2021. Everything Tamera Alexander owned was gone in the […]
westkentuckystar.com
Pair of injury crashes in Murray send three to hospital
A pair of injury crashes in Murray this week sent three to the hospital for treatment. On Tuesday, a crash occurred at the intersection of Poplar and 7th Streets. Police said 21-year-old Graham Lyell of Murray stated that he was driving on Poplar when a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Christy Watkins of Grand Rivers attempted to cross on 7th. Lyell's vehicle struck the Watkins vehicle and then a fire hydrant. Both drivers were taken to Murray-Calloway Hospital.
Comments / 0