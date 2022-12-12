MURRAY - Calloway County High School senior Josh Darnell has been named the Area Technology Center November Student of the Month by the Rotary Club of Murray. Darnell’s trade at the ATC is in automotive technology, where as a junior, he passed the ASE Student Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair industry certification. He qualified for a work cooperative and works four hours a day at Ed’s Wheel Alignment, where he is receiving high marks for his work ethic and initiative.

