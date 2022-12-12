Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkinsville Fends Off Webster County 89-79
Four Hopkinsville players scored in double figures Tuesday night as the Tigers turned back Webster County 89-79. Antonio Williams scored 24 points and Isaiah Manning added 19 to pace Hoptown, which led for most of the night but could not put the Trojans away until late in the contest. Daisjaun...
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway girls will not play tonight at Dresden
MURRAY — Calloway County High School Director of Athletics Mary Price told The Ledger & Times this afternoon that tonight's girls basketball game between Calloway County and Dresden (Tenn.) at Dresden has been canceled. She indicated that tonight's cancelation was due to some Lady Lakers players battling an illness...
Murray Ledger & Times
Laker wrestlers battle tough field in Illinois
BENTON, Ill. —This past Saturday, the Calloway County varsity wrestling team traveled to Benton, Illinois for the Neal Wilson Invitational at Benton Community High School. The varsity team was prepared for a challenging day of wrestling, facing down very stiff competition from 16 other teams from both Kentucky and Illinois. When the event had ended, Calloway emerged with a strong seventh-place showing.
Murray Ledger & Times
Arant named Laker Champion for Kids
MURRAY - Kady Arant was named the Calloway County Schools December Laker Champion for Kids. Arant works in payroll at the Calloway County BOE Central Office and is the head coach of CCHS softball and volleyball teams. The Laker Champion for Kids is awarded each month to a Laker staff member who goes above and beyond for students and colleagues.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men don’t give up in win over Chicago State
MURRAY — After being physically manhandled by a technically-sound Bellarmine team Saturday in Louisville, the last thing Murray State’s basketball men needed Tuesday night was a repeat performance. That is exactly what seemed to be happening with visiting Chicago State, long seen as among the worst NCAA Division...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women see old rival today at The Bank
MURRAY — Murray State’s women’s basketball slate is loaded with teams it has hardly seen on the hardwood this season as it will soon enter into its first soirée with Missouri Valley Conference play. However, there are some quite familiar foes still lying in wait and...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 14, 2022
Jesse Franklin Wilson, 92, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at 4:32 a.m. at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. He was born Dec. 10, 1930, in Akron, Ohio to Jesse M. and Bessie Funk Wilson. He graduated from Akron South High School in...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Culver’s is finalist for Crew Challenge
MURRAY – Culver’s of Murray recently learned it is once again a finalist in the Culver’s Crew Challenge national competition, and its employees are hoping for a repeat of their 2019 victory. The Murray franchise was named the Crew Challenge National Champion three years ago, and the...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash
Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
Murray Ledger & Times
Darnell named ATC Student of the Month
MURRAY - Calloway County High School senior Josh Darnell has been named the Area Technology Center November Student of the Month by the Rotary Club of Murray. Darnell’s trade at the ATC is in automotive technology, where as a junior, he passed the ASE Student Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair industry certification. He qualified for a work cooperative and works four hours a day at Ed’s Wheel Alignment, where he is receiving high marks for his work ethic and initiative.
Murray Ledger & Times
Storm siren test set for Friday
MURRAY – Calloway County’s outdoor warning sirens will be tested around 9 a.m. Friday to ensure that they are working correctly, according to Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen. “The outdoor warning is sounded when severe weather such as strong straight-line winds or tornados are approaching,” Steen said. “The...
westkentuckystar.com
Power outage affects 3,000 KU customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon counties
A widespread power outage affected as many as 3,000 Kentucky Utilities customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, and Lyon counties on Monday. The Crittenden Press reported that a cut line in Caldwell County was the reason for the outage. The city of Marion was completely without power, including the two traffic signals...
WKRN
Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green
Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The Titans are joining forces with Tennessee's local blood supplier to support high school...
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear making it his mission to build back western Kentucky following last year’s deadly tornadoes. Saturday marked one year since the storms ripped through the Tri-State. Dawson Springs and Bremen are remembering those who died in the tornado. We’re learning no one was hurt in...
14news.com
Highway reopens after tree knocks down power lines in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a tree fell on a highway and pulled power lines down in Henderson County on Wednesday evening. Crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. to Highway 283 and U.S. 41 South in Henderson County. The fire chief on scene told 14...
No injuries reported in Henderson County fire
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – New information has been released concerning that house fire in Henderson County Monday night. Fire officials say the family was not at home at the time and no injuries were reported. The fire happened in the 8400 block of Dixon One Road in Henderson County. Fire trucks had the driveway […]
whvoradio.com
Todd County Home Destroyed In Sunday Nigt Fire
A home on Stringtown Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Fairview Firefighters say the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just after 9 pm. The owners were reportedly eating with family in a house next to their property when a neighbor contacted them about a fire at their home.
14news.com
‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in Dec. 10 tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s hard to put into words the aftermath of the tornado that tore through western Kentucky communities on Dec. 10, 2021. As neighbors, friends and family honor who and what they lost on that fateful day, they are also hopeful for the future of their homes.
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – 2022 Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade
Here is a gallery of the sights and more sights of the 2022 Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade held on December 10 in downtown Hopkinsville.
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway Day Treatment Center’s Wright surprised with state award
MURRAY – Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason Glass surprised Calloway County Day Treatment Center instructional assistant Mike Wright on Monday with the news that he was one of only two to receive this year’s Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award. Glass said the...
