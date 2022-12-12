Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Laker wrestlers battle tough field in Illinois
BENTON, Ill. —This past Saturday, the Calloway County varsity wrestling team traveled to Benton, Illinois for the Neal Wilson Invitational at Benton Community High School. The varsity team was prepared for a challenging day of wrestling, facing down very stiff competition from 16 other teams from both Kentucky and Illinois. When the event had ended, Calloway emerged with a strong seventh-place showing.
Highlights: Madisonville-NH vs Hopkins Central (girls’ basketball)
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) Hopkins County Central – 57 Madisonville-North Hopkins – 43
‘Hopkins United’ brings county rivals together
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Two schools with a strong rivalry are putting aside their differences in an act of unity. Hopkins Central and Madisonville North Hopkins basketball teams came together to remember all that was lost during last year’s deadly tornado. At Tuesday night’s game, the student section was full of classmates wearing “Hopkins […]
Murray Ledger & Times
Arant named Laker Champion for Kids
MURRAY - Kady Arant was named the Calloway County Schools December Laker Champion for Kids. Arant works in payroll at the Calloway County BOE Central Office and is the head coach of CCHS softball and volleyball teams. The Laker Champion for Kids is awarded each month to a Laker staff member who goes above and beyond for students and colleagues.
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway girls will not play tonight at Dresden
MURRAY — Calloway County High School Director of Athletics Mary Price told The Ledger & Times this afternoon that tonight's girls basketball game between Calloway County and Dresden (Tenn.) at Dresden has been canceled. She indicated that tonight's cancelation was due to some Lady Lakers players battling an illness...
Louisville vs. Western Kentucky prediction: Cardinals will stay lost Wednesday
It’s hard to imagine a worse stretch for the Louisville men’s basketball team, which has lost its first nine games of the season on the heels of its worst campaign in 21 years. It could get even more dire on Wednesday in a dangerous spot against visiting Western Kentucky. In just about any other season, this matchup would profile as a blowout in the Cardinals’ favor. This team, though, isn’t up for the challenge. It opened the season with three straight losses against non-major schools before losing its next six games by an average of 25.2 points per game, with none...
Watch: Kenny Payne, El Ellis, Jae'Lyn Withers visit media ahead of Louisville v WKU
Louisville (0-9) welcomes in-state foe Western Kentucky (8-1) on Wednesday for a 9:00 pm tip at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals enter the season's 10th game ranked near the bottom of nearly all statistical categories. Not only is the team just one of two nationally still seeking its first win, but out of 352 teams that qualify to be listed in the Division I statistics, UofL is also among the bottom five in assist-to-turnover ratio, scoring offense, scoring margin and field-goal percentage. It's not far from the cellar in most other categories.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 15. 2022
Harlon Edward Maddox Jr., 81, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. Born June 2, 1941, in the Canton community of Trigg County, Kentucky, he was the son of Harlon Edward Maddox Sr. and Lola (Herndon) Maddox. He held a master...
Local student athletes meet Coach Calipari
NEBO, Ky. (WEHT) — West Hopkins School basketball players made many memories over the weekend as the group took a special trip to Lexington. The students arrived at Rupp Arena on Saturday to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Yale Bulldogs for the first time since 1961. School faculty say two of the biggest […]
CBS Sports
Louisville vs. Western Kentucky: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Western Kentucky 8-1; Louisville 0-9 The Louisville Cardinals will look to defend their home court Wednesday against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 9 p.m. ET. WKU will be strutting in after a win while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a defeat. A victory for U of...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash
Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
New name, ownership for Bud’s Harley-Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The end of an era and the start of something new. After more than 60 years, Bud’s Harley-Davidson on Evansville’s east side has a new owner and a new name. Now known as ‘Evansville Harley-Davidson’, new owner Evan Schipper takes over with deep ties to the motorcycle industry. Schipper entered the […]
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway Day Treatment Center’s Wright surprised with state award
MURRAY – Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason Glass surprised Calloway County Day Treatment Center instructional assistant Mike Wright on Monday with the news that he was one of only two to receive this year’s Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award. Glass said the...
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear making it his mission to build back western Kentucky following last year’s deadly tornadoes. Saturday marked one year since the storms ripped through the Tri-State. Dawson Springs and Bremen are remembering those who died in the tornado. We’re learning no one was hurt in...
wkdzradio.com
Dawson Springs Road Completely Blocked After Wreck
A wreck on Dawson Springs Road has led to the road being completely blocked with several people reportedly injured Tuesday afternoon. The road is blocked at the 5000 block of Dawson Springs Road and two helicopters have been called to help transport people to the hospital. According to Christian County...
Local group providing free admission to Christmas at Panther Creek
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health will be providing free admission to Christmas at Panther Creek on December 15. Officials say the lighted driving tour will be available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. Officials say those who visit will also support five non-profit agencies in Daviess […]
Lilly King proves herself again at World Championships
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Olympic gold medalist Lilly King has proved herself once again after finishing second at the FINA World Swimming Championships. South African swimmer Lara Van Niekerk was one-hundredth of a second faster than King, narrowly beating her out to take home a win in the Heat event. The Evansville native was one […]
Murray Ledger & Times
College scholarships available to students in grades 9 - 12
MURRAY - High school and home-schooled students in grades 9 – 12, who are under 20-years old, can enter the First District American Legion National High School Oratory Contest with a chance to win monetary awards. The First District contest will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023,...
104.1 WIKY
Local Baseball Legend Will Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame
A University of Evansville legend will join the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame in March. On Tuesday, the MVC announced that baseball standout, Andy Benes will be inducted. Benes was the number one overall pick by the San Diego Padres in the 1988 Major League Baseball Draft. He played...
Murray Ledger & Times
Storm siren test set for Friday
MURRAY – Calloway County’s outdoor warning sirens will be tested around 9 a.m. Friday to ensure that they are working correctly, according to Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen. “The outdoor warning is sounded when severe weather such as strong straight-line winds or tornados are approaching,” Steen said. “The...
