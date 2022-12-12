Until Jesus returns, December 10, 2021, will live in infamy for citizens of Mayfield, Kentucky. That night, “the Beast” tore through town. Just before 9:30 that evening, one of the strongest tornadoes to hit the United States in the past decade—a storm so ferocious it moved one National Weather meteorologist to nickname it “the Beast”—roared through the center of downtown Mayfield. What the nocturnal beast left in its wake was hard to fathom: 1,300 homes and businesses severely damaged or completely destroyed, nine late-shift workers killed at a candle factory on the outskirts of Mayfield and 24 total killed in Mayfield/Graves County.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO