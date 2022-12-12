Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Laker wrestlers battle tough field in Illinois
BENTON, Ill. —This past Saturday, the Calloway County varsity wrestling team traveled to Benton, Illinois for the Neal Wilson Invitational at Benton Community High School. The varsity team was prepared for a challenging day of wrestling, facing down very stiff competition from 16 other teams from both Kentucky and Illinois. When the event had ended, Calloway emerged with a strong seventh-place showing.
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway girls will not play tonight at Dresden
MURRAY — Calloway County High School Director of Athletics Mary Price told The Ledger & Times this afternoon that tonight's girls basketball game between Calloway County and Dresden (Tenn.) at Dresden has been canceled. She indicated that tonight's cancelation was due to some Lady Lakers players battling an illness...
Murray Ledger & Times
Arant named Laker Champion for Kids
MURRAY - Kady Arant was named the Calloway County Schools December Laker Champion for Kids. Arant works in payroll at the Calloway County BOE Central Office and is the head coach of CCHS softball and volleyball teams. The Laker Champion for Kids is awarded each month to a Laker staff member who goes above and beyond for students and colleagues.
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkinsville Fends Off Webster County 89-79
Four Hopkinsville players scored in double figures Tuesday night as the Tigers turned back Webster County 89-79. Antonio Williams scored 24 points and Isaiah Manning added 19 to pace Hoptown, which led for most of the night but could not put the Trojans away until late in the contest. Daisjaun...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 15. 2022
Harlon Edward Maddox Jr., 81, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. Born June 2, 1941, in the Canton community of Trigg County, Kentucky, he was the son of Harlon Edward Maddox Sr. and Lola (Herndon) Maddox. He held a master...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men don’t give up in win over Chicago State
MURRAY — After being physically manhandled by a technically-sound Bellarmine team Saturday in Louisville, the last thing Murray State’s basketball men needed Tuesday night was a repeat performance. That is exactly what seemed to be happening with visiting Chicago State, long seen as among the worst NCAA Division...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women see old rival today at The Bank
MURRAY — Murray State’s women’s basketball slate is loaded with teams it has hardly seen on the hardwood this season as it will soon enter into its first soirée with Missouri Valley Conference play. However, there are some quite familiar foes still lying in wait and...
14news.com
$100k donation goes to rebuild athletic fields in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The Casey’s General Store, alongside Gatorade, provided a $100,000 donation to the Independence Banks’ House of Hope Project. Officials say the funds will go towards rebuilding Dawson Springs City Park’s softball and baseball fields. Softball player and high school senior, Natalee Oldham,...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash
Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
Murray Ledger & Times
Storm siren test set for Friday
MURRAY – Calloway County’s outdoor warning sirens will be tested around 9 a.m. Friday to ensure that they are working correctly, according to Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen. “The outdoor warning is sounded when severe weather such as strong straight-line winds or tornados are approaching,” Steen said. “The...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street Widening Planned For 2023-24
After years of speculation and assessment, the widening of Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street — from the KY 91 Junction to KY 1007/North Drive — is finally underway. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court, magistrates unanimously approved a resolution to help transfer parcels of property to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet through a deed of conveyance — described by outgoing Judge-Executive Steve Tribble.
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – 2022 Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade
Here is a gallery of the sights and more sights of the 2022 Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade held on December 10 in downtown Hopkinsville.
westkentuckystar.com
Power outage affects 3,000 KU customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon counties
A widespread power outage affected as many as 3,000 Kentucky Utilities customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, and Lyon counties on Monday. The Crittenden Press reported that a cut line in Caldwell County was the reason for the outage. The city of Marion was completely without power, including the two traffic signals...
Murray Ledger & Times
CUBS host annual Holiday Lunch
MURRAY – United Benevolent Services (CUBS) held its annual Holiday Lunch on Dec. 8 at the CFSB Community Room. The lunch was catered by the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels program. CUBS brings together nonprofit agencies in Calloway County to share information and provide updates on services...
sbts.edu
One Year Later, Mayfield Coming Back after Devastating Tornado
Until Jesus returns, December 10, 2021, will live in infamy for citizens of Mayfield, Kentucky. That night, “the Beast” tore through town. Just before 9:30 that evening, one of the strongest tornadoes to hit the United States in the past decade—a storm so ferocious it moved one National Weather meteorologist to nickname it “the Beast”—roared through the center of downtown Mayfield. What the nocturnal beast left in its wake was hard to fathom: 1,300 homes and businesses severely damaged or completely destroyed, nine late-shift workers killed at a candle factory on the outskirts of Mayfield and 24 total killed in Mayfield/Graves County.
wkdzradio.com
Tribble Bids Farewell To Christian County Fiscal Court
First elected to serve as Christian County’s judge-executive in 1994, Steve Tribble naturally wasn’t going to do the job forever. But Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting was his last in the seat, ending the longest-ever tenure in the court’s proud history. Judge-Elect and current magistrate Jerry...
thunderboltradio.com
Tractor Breaks Power Pole and Damages Fiber Lines in Hickman County
Work continues in Western Kentucky after a vehicle struck a pole, that affected homes and businesses in Hickman and Carlisle County. Rita Alexander, with the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, said a tractor with the auger raised struck the pole around 7:00 last night. The pole broke, which also downed the...
Murray Ledger & Times
College scholarships available to students in grades 9 - 12
MURRAY - High school and home-schooled students in grades 9 – 12, who are under 20-years old, can enter the First District American Legion National High School Oratory Contest with a chance to win monetary awards. The First District contest will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023,...
Tornado survivor still in search of help
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The one year anniversary of the western Kentucky tornado is now behind us, but looking forward, plenty of work still remains. One Dawson Springs resident say her situation one year later is just how it was the night of December 10, 2021. Everything Tamera Alexander owned was gone in the […]
thunderboltradio.com
Area Schools Closing for Christmas Break
Area school systems will be closing for their Christmas break this week. The first to close will be the Fulton Independent School System on Thursday, with classes to resume on January 3rd. The Union City School System will close on Friday, with Pre-K dismissing at 9:00, kindergarten and middle school...
