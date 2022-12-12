Read full article on original website

"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Eater
Where to Eat Christmas Dinner in Los Angeles, 2022 Edition
During the holidays, sometimes it’s just easier to set up a dinner at a restaurant than trying to cook for a crowd at home. In Los Angeles, there are many places serving holiday meals for families and friends this time of year, and the prospect of a full-service night out with well-shaken cocktails and superb wines (to go along with all that good food) helps some of that requisite stress melt away. When it comes to Christmas, plenty of restaurants offer something special in the way of set menus and one-off dishes to get into the season. Here now, a peek at just a few of the many places to check out in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve or on Christmas Day. Be sure to check each listing and book tables as early as possible, as these meals tend to get filled quickly.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Mel’s Drive-in celebrates 75 years
While Mel’s Drive-In (1670 Lincoln Blvd.) is a relatively new feature in the Santa Monica area, the family-run restaurant chain has been around for decades and will celebrate its 75th anniversary this week. “We’re super excited about it,” grandson of founder Mel Weiss, Colton Weiss said. “It’s a big...
Eater
LA’s Newest Dim Sum Palace Is Already a Frenzied Weekend Destination
The wait is over. One of the San Gabriel Valley’s most anticipated restaurant openings has finally come to fruition after nearly a yearlong uphill battle. Bistro 1968, formerly known as Enlighten Bistro 168, has found a new home in the city of San Gabriel as of December 3. Local...
Someone Dressed as Santa Is Handing Out Ghost Merch in Los Angeles, But Why?
It's not unusual to see Santa Claus riding around town on a motorized sleigh or a fire truck this time of year, but Los Angeles has a rather unique case, where someone dressed as Saint Nick is handing out Ghost merchandise. Earlier this week, people reported seeing a truck with...
L.A. Weekly
Peter Sellars Restages a Landmark in The Tristan Project at LA Phil (Q&A)
When the LA Phil first staged their landmark interpretation of the durational 19th-century Wagner masterpiece Tristan and Isolde in 2004 and 2007, featuring legendary avant-garde director Peter Sellars, acclaimed video artist Bill Viola, and game-changing conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen, it fairly redefined what classical music and opera could look like in the 21st. They not only pared down awkward previous attempts at full theatrical versions of what Sellars feels is really an epic symphonic poem rather than a proper opera, but also expanded it in exciting new directions with the innovative idea of a full-length video companion.
The 6 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Los Angeles
There is a neighborhood in L.A. that is suited for everyone, regardless of your interests, personal and professional ambitions, and lifestyle preferences.
NBC San Diego
The Queen Mary Will Reopen to Visitors With Free ‘Thank You' Tours
When facing any challenge, be it large or small, we do sometimes wonder if we will sink or float. And, if things are especially auspicious, if we will sail into a brighter future. That last option is always the option we want, of course, in pretty much every case we...
Housing In LA Is Expensive. Here Are Resources If You Need Help
Section 8 lottery winners could wait years for assistance, but there are resources for folks.
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shanice taking center stage with Gay Men’s Chorus of L.A.
Grammy-nominated singer Shanice joined us live to share details on her collaboration with the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles. The singer-songwriter will take center stage with the chorus for its wintertime concert, “A Motown Holiday,” on Dec. 17 and 18. And just for KTLA, Shanice shared an exclusive first look at their rehearsals. Tickets […]
L.A. Weekly
Hanukkah: Latkes From The Milky Way And Family Memories From Nancy Spielberg
Lights! Camera! Latkes! When Leah Adler, Steven Spielberg’s mom, opened up The Milky Way in 1977, it was one of the first kosher restaurants in Los Angeles and put the Pico Robertson neighborhood on the map. She and husband Bernie Adler felt that L.A. lacked enough Jewishness when they arrived here in 1974.
Talon Marks
Who is Jian J? A upcoming artist from Compton that’s who!
Jian Jefferson-Roberts A.K.A Jian J is a local rapper in the city of Compton, California who is finally getting the recognition that he well deserves. In his city on the Eastside of Compton, he mainly does poetry at local events and performs with his band called “Fallen Angels.”. “I...
discovering-la.com
Where to find Holiday Tamales in LA
For many Latinos, the holiday season is identified with tamales. Friends and families gather together to make them in assembly line fashion. It is also common to give homemade tamales as holiday gifts. Tamales have a way of bringing people of different cultures together. If you wish to partake in this tradition, I’ve created a list of where to find holiday tamales in LA.
For LA’s Section 8 Lottery Winners, Vouchers Could Still Be 10 Years Away. Here’s Where To Turn For Help
If you’re facing a rent increase, eviction or need help affording rent in L.A. check out this list of resources.
Vice
Inside a 70s pay-by-the-week hotel on Hollywood Boulevard
By the mid-70s, Hollywood Boulevard had gone to seed. Like many cities across the nation, Los Angeles was hit by a wave of urban blight caused by a confluence of systemic factors like “stagflation” and “benign neglect”. Under the shadow of steep economic decline, Tinseltown’s lustrous sparkle began to fade. In its place, a new street culture took hold as hustlers, hippies, grifters, pushers, prostitutes and runaways roamed the Walk of Fame making a name for themselves.
theeastsiderla.com
Actor claims Echo Park restaurant worker told him and same-sex date, 'We don't allow your behavior'
Echo Park -- An Instagram post has ignited a reaction against El Compadre after a same-sex couple at the Mexican restaurant claim they were told, “We don’t allow your behavior here.”. Actor and comedian Drew Droege posted Tuesday that he and his date were finishing drinks and kissing...
luxury-houses.net
Striking Brand New Beverly Hills Mansion by Pau McClean in One of The Most Esteemed Neighborhoods in Los Angeles hits The Market for $35 Million
445 Walker Drive Home in Beverly Hills, California for Sale. 445 Walker Drive, Beverly Hills California is a custom-built brand-new construction Paul McClean residence is located in the private and esteemed Trousdale Estates neighborhood encompassing views of the canyon, mountains, downtown Los Angeles cityscapes and the Hollywood sign. This Home in Beverly Hills offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 445 Walker Drive, please contact Santiago Arana (Phone: 424-231-2400) & Laura Finley (Phone: 541-601-3286) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
NBC Los Angeles
Protestors Clash at Griffith Park Over Closing of Pony Rides
Protestors and counter protesters clashed over the Griffith Park Pony Rides on Saturday. The Griffith Park Pony Rides have been a tradition in Los Angeles for decades but it will be coming to an end at the end of this month. The city of LA says it did not renew...
Eyewitness Newsmakers: LA Mayor Karen Bass talks city council and recent Kevin de León controversy
On the latest edition of Eyewitness Newsmakers with Marc Brown, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass says the only way for L.A. to heal from the racist recording scandal is for Kevin de León to resign or for there to be a successful recall effort.
theregistrysocal.com
Hill Street Realty Pays $38MM for 86-Unit Apartment Community in Pasadena
Los Angeles-based Hill Street Realty is expanding its holdings across the greater area with the recent acquisition of an 86-unit apartment building in Pasadena. The property was sold for $38 million, or approximately $441,860 per unit, in a deal that closed on Nov. 15. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America was the seller in the transaction, according to public records.
