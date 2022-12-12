Read full article on original website
WOWK
2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Beijing as virus surges
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese health authorities on Monday announced two additional COVID-19 deaths, both in the capital Beijing, that were the first reported in weeks and come during an expected surge of illnesses after the nation eased its strict “zero-COVID” approach. China had not reported a death...
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
CNBC
Bill Gates-backed nuclear demonstration project in Wyoming delayed because Russia was the only fuel source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
WOWK
Court to rule on UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda
LONDON (AP) — Judges at Britain’s High Court are set to rule Monday on whether the U.K. government’s controversial plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal. Several asylum-seekers, aid groups and a border officials’ union are trying to stop the Conservative government...
WOWK
Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for Europe
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves a cable...
WOWK
South Africa’s ANC party opens key conference amid scandal
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party has started its crucial national conference amid scandal and bitter divisions. South Africa’s crippling power cuts of more than 7 hours a day, an unemployment rate of 35% and corruption will be key issues debated, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on opening the conference Friday evening.
WOWK
UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike
LONDON (AP) — The British government said Sunday it will dispatch 1,200 troops to fill in for striking ambulance drivers and border staff as multiple public sector unions walk off the job in the week before Christmas. Ambulance crews are due to strike on Wednesday, joining nurses, railway staff,...
WOWK
What Trump promised, Biden seeks to deliver in his own way
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump pledged to fix U.S. infrastructure as president. He vowed to take on China and bulk up American manufacturing. He said he would reduce the budget deficit and make the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes. Yet after two years as president, it’s Joe...
WOWK
Russian GDP to contract 3% says central bank head
MOSCOW (AP) — The head of Russia’s Central Bank said Friday that the country’s economy will contract by about 3% this year, a sharp turnaround from its growth in 2021, the year before sanctions and company pullouts in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine. Central Bank...
WOWK
Pakistan seeks UN help as flood aid for survivors drains
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is seeking U.N. help in securing long-term aid for survivors of last summer’s deadly, record-breaking floods before recovery funds run out next month as a U.K.-based charity on Friday urged donors to step up ahead of the harsh winter. The grim threshold for Pakistan...
WOWK
Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Angelina Jolie and the United Nations’ refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades. In a joint statement issued Friday, the U.S. actor and the agency announced she was “moving on” from her role as the agency’s special envoy “to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.”
WOWK
Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that?
NEW YORK (AP) — When Twitter abruptly suspended the accounts of several journalists with no explanation, the platform’s owner Elon Musk hinted at the possible reason: They allegedly doxxed him. “You dox, you get suspended. End of story. That’s it,” he said on a Twitter Space audio discussion...
