ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Beijing as virus surges

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese health authorities on Monday announced two additional COVID-19 deaths, both in the capital Beijing, that were the first reported in weeks and come during an expected surge of illnesses after the nation eased its strict “zero-COVID” approach. China had not reported a death...
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
WOWK

Court to rule on UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

LONDON (AP) — Judges at Britain’s High Court are set to rule Monday on whether the U.K. government’s controversial plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal. Several asylum-seekers, aid groups and a border officials’ union are trying to stop the Conservative government...
WOWK

Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for Europe

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves a cable...
GEORGIA STATE
WOWK

South Africa’s ANC party opens key conference amid scandal

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party has started its crucial national conference amid scandal and bitter divisions. South Africa’s crippling power cuts of more than 7 hours a day, an unemployment rate of 35% and corruption will be key issues debated, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on opening the conference Friday evening.
WOWK

UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike

LONDON (AP) — The British government said Sunday it will dispatch 1,200 troops to fill in for striking ambulance drivers and border staff as multiple public sector unions walk off the job in the week before Christmas. Ambulance crews are due to strike on Wednesday, joining nurses, railway staff,...
WOWK

What Trump promised, Biden seeks to deliver in his own way

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump pledged to fix U.S. infrastructure as president. He vowed to take on China and bulk up American manufacturing. He said he would reduce the budget deficit and make the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes. Yet after two years as president, it’s Joe...
ARIZONA STATE
WOWK

Russian GDP to contract 3% says central bank head

MOSCOW (AP) — The head of Russia’s Central Bank said Friday that the country’s economy will contract by about 3% this year, a sharp turnaround from its growth in 2021, the year before sanctions and company pullouts in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine. Central Bank...
WOWK

Pakistan seeks UN help as flood aid for survivors drains

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is seeking U.N. help in securing long-term aid for survivors of last summer’s deadly, record-breaking floods before recovery funds run out next month as a U.K.-based charity on Friday urged donors to step up ahead of the harsh winter. The grim threshold for Pakistan...
WOWK

Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Angelina Jolie and the United Nations’ refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades. In a joint statement issued Friday, the U.S. actor and the agency announced she was “moving on” from her role as the agency’s special envoy “to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.”
WOWK

Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that?

NEW YORK (AP) — When Twitter abruptly suspended the accounts of several journalists with no explanation, the platform’s owner Elon Musk hinted at the possible reason: They allegedly doxxed him. “You dox, you get suspended. End of story. That’s it,” he said on a Twitter Space audio discussion...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy