NBC New York
Bank of England Seen Hiking by a Half-Point as Inflation Shows Signs of Peaking
LONDON — The Bank of England faces the unenviable task of navigating a slowing economy, sky-high inflation and an extremely tight labor market. The market is broadly pricing in a 50 basis point hike on Thursday to take its main Bank Rate to 3.5%, a slowdown from November's 75 basis point increase, its largest in 33 years.
NBC New York
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower After Fed's Rate Hike, Signals More Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in 15 years. The Hang Seng index fell 1.14%. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component fell marginally and the Shanghai...
NBC New York
China's Retail Sales Shrink Far More Than Expected, While Industrial Production Disappoints
BEIJING — China reported economic data Thursday that missed expectations across the board during a month in which widespread Covid controls weighed on growth. Retail sales fell by 5.9% in November from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That's worse than expectations for a decline of...
NBC New York
Bank of England Hikes Key Rate by 50 Basis Points, Will Continue to Respond ‘Forcefully' If Needed
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 in favor of the half-percentage-point hike, which takes the bank rate to 3.5%. Having hit a 41-year high in October, the annual rise in the U.K. consumer price index slowed to 10.7% in November, new figures revealed Wednesday. "The Bank finds...
NBC New York
The Fed Projects Raising Rates as High as 5.1% Before Ending Inflation Battle
The Federal Reserve will hike interest rates to as high as 5.1% in 2023 before the central bank ends its fight against runaway inflation, according to its median forecast released Wednesday. The expected "terminal rate" of 5.1% is equivalent to a target range of 5%-5.25%. The forecast is higher than...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Wall Street falls sharply on angst over hawkish Fed
Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell sharply on Thursday, with the Dow on track for its steepest single-day fall in three months, as the Federal Reserve's guidance for protracted policy tightening quelled hopes of the rate-hike cycle ending anytime soon.
Mortgage rates fall for fifth week
Mortgage rates fell for a straight fifth week with the 30-year and 15-year fixed rate mortgages dropping to 6.31% and 5.54%, respectively, nearly double last year.
NBC New York
Delta Expects 2023 Earnings to Nearly Double Thanks to ‘Robust' Travel Demand
Delta forecast a revenue jump of up to 20% in 2023. The airline expects 2023 adjusted EPS of up to $6. The carrier is holding an investor presentation Wednesday. Delta Air Lines says the travel boom isn't over. The airline expects its adjusted earnings to nearly double to as much...
NBC New York
Health Insurance Is Helping Cool Inflation. But ‘It's Not a Very Good Reflection' of What People Pay, Cautions Economist
Health insurance prices deflated in October and November, in an environment of high inflation for most other U.S. goods and services, according to the consumer price index. Those insurance prices are poised to fall about 4% a month through September 2023. The reason has more to do with how the...
NBC New York
Asia's Year in Review: Who Had It Good — and Who Had It Bad — in 2022
Curtis S. Chin, a former U.S. ambassador to the Asian Development Bank, is managing director of advisory firm RiverPeak Group. Jose B. Collazo is an analyst focusing on the Indo-Pacific region. Follow them on Twitter at @CurtisSChin and @JoseBCollazo. As the new year approaches, we turn again to our annual...
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors didn't hear what they wanted from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday afternoon, as stocks sold off, potentially creating negative momentum for Thursday's session, as well. "Historical experience cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. I wouldn't see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to 2% in a sustained way," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday. While the Fed delivered its expected half-percentage-point rate hike, it also boosted its rate target for next year to 5.1%. Right now it's at a 15-year high of 4.25% to 4.5%. "The market is going to be handicapped by Fed policy for some time longer," said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO at Defiance ETFs. Read live markets updates here.
NBC New York
Here's Everything the Federal Reserve Is Expected to Do Wednesday
Wednesday's meeting of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee will bring an assortment of moves to chew on. In addition to an expected half-point interest rate increase, investors will be watching how the central bank communicates its future intentions. "There is no need at this point to continue hiking rates...
NBC New York
London Suffers IPO ‘Drought' as Fund Raising Plunges by 90% This Year
LONDON — Funds raised by companies listing in London plunged by more than 90% this year, according to new research. Analysts said the market had cooled due to weak economic growth forecasts, rising interest rates and wariness around the performance of British firms. Year-to-date, 40 firms have floated on...
NBC New York
Costco CFO Says Membership Price Hike Is ‘a Question of When, Not If'
Costco's $60 annual membership fee is going up sooner or later. During the company's earnings report last week, chief financial officer Richard Galanti said that while "there's no rush" to raise prices, an eventual hike is "a question of when, not if." The Seattle-based wholesaler's last price hike in June...
NBC New York
FTX Insider Turned on Sam Bankman-Fried Days Before Bankruptcy, Flagging Potential Fraud to Regulators
Ryan Salame, who was co-CEO at FTX, disclosed "possible mishandling of clients' assets" by Sam Bankman-Fried to Bahamian regulators just before FTX's bankruptcy filing. Salame returned to the U.S. after alerting Bahamians to the possible fraud. Salame told regulators at the Securities Commission of the Bahamas that only three individuals...
NBC New York
Congress Considers Crypto Consumer Protection Bill That Sam Bankman-Fried Backed Before FTX Collapse
The Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act is among the solutions lawmakers will consider as they probe the implosion of crypto exchange FTX and try to implement industry safeguards. The legislation would give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission more oversight. Some crypto advocates say it doesn't go far enough to protect...
NBC New York
Real-Time Updates of the Federal Reserve's Big Rate Decision and Powell's Press Conference
The Federal Reserve is expected to announce Wednesday that it will raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point in its latest attempt to quash inflation. Investors will listen closely for the central bank's update on its economic outlook and forecast for future rate hikes. What to expect from...
